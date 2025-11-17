Former LIV Golf captain reportedly headed back to DP World Tour

Henrik Stenson is returning to the DP World Tour.

Stenson, 49, was relegated from LIV Golf this year after four seasons with the league, and now, he will reportedly be exempt on the DP World Tour this upcoming season via the legends category after paying his outstanding fines and serving an “undisclosed suspension,” the European tour confirmed with Sports Illustrated.

UK outlet Bunkered first reported that Stenson was “plotting a return” to the DP World Tour after settling over 1 million pounds in penalties. LIV is expected to stop paying its members’ fines after this year.

Stenson joined LIV as a co-captain of the Majesticks in July 2022 and was subsequently suspended by the DP World and PGA tours while also losing his 2023 European Ryder Cup captaincy.

After finishing 52nd in LIV points this year, Stenson lost his spot. He can participate in LIV’s Promotions event in January to try and regain his LIV membership, though this news signals that Stenson is headed back to the DP World Tour, where he last played in 2023. Stenson resigned his DP World Tour membership shortly after that start, following a court’s decision ruling in favor of the DP World Tour’s ability to imposed fines and suspensions on LIV players.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, both Ryder Cup participants this year, appealed their fines last year, though no hearing date has been set.