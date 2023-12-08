 Skip navigation
Former NCAA champion advances at LIV Golf Promotions event

Published December 8, 2023 09:57 AM

Braden Thornberry, the 2017 NCAA individual champion from Ole Miss, along with three former DP World Tour winners and a past PGA Tour winner advanced to the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event.

Thornberry recently advanced to the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, next week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Frenchmen Gregory Bourdy, Joel Stalter and Lucas Bjerregaard – all past DPWT title holders – as well as 2019 Puerto Rico Open champion Martin Trainer were among the 29 players to move out of the first round, which included 60 players.

They will join 13 players who were exempt into Round 2, which will see a scoring reset. The field of 42 will compete for 20 spots (no ties) in the 36-hole final, which will also start from scratch over the first 18. Those getting an automatic invite into the second round include 2013 PGA champion Jason Dufner, PGA Tour winner Kevin Chappell and three LIV players who were demoted after this season, in Jed Morgan, Sihwan Kim and James Piot.

The top three players after the conclusion of the tournament will earn 2024 LIV Golf status.