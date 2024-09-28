 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240927.jpg
Attorney for 18-year-old trying to halt auction of Ohtani’s 50/50 ball confident he has strong case
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
Shigeki Maruyama bringing out the smiles and great play from Hideki Matsuyama at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
The International team dominated on Friday and now we have a Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
nbc_golf_lpgaarkansasrnd1_240927.jpg
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240927.jpg
Attorney for 18-year-old trying to halt auction of Ohtani’s 50/50 ball confident he has strong case
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
Shigeki Maruyama bringing out the smiles and great play from Hideki Matsuyama at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
The International team dominated on Friday and now we have a Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
nbc_golf_lpgaarkansasrnd1_240927.jpg
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Razorbacks chasing leader at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

  
Published September 27, 2024 08:53 PM

ROGERS, Ark. — Jasmine Suwannapura birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and the top spot Friday on a leaderboard crowded with Arkansas Razorbacks in the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Opening in gusty morning conditions at Pinnacle Country Club, Suwannapura played the back nine in 5-under 30, closing with the birdies on the par-3 17th and par-5 18th.

“We just have fun out there,” said Suwannapura, the 31-year-old Thai player with two career LPGA Tour victories. “Keep the momentum going. We literally play with the wind today. Got pretty gusty, too.”

Former University of Arkansas star Maria Fassi was a shot back with Liqi Zeng, Carlota Ciganda and Ashleigh Buhai. Fassi, from Mexico, capped her college career with the 2019 NCAA individual title.

“To have some of the current Razorbacks be on the tee there in the morning was very special,” Fassi said. “For me, it was a great day.”

One of those current Arkansas players on the tee with Fassi — Maria Marin of Colombia — found herself on the leaderboard near Fassi, too, after a 65.

“For me to be here is like a privilege,” Marin said. “Of course, I work really, really hard all season last year to be here and to get the exemption. It’s just great.”

Suwannapura is 110th in the world ranking. She won her last tour title in 2019, teaming with Cydney Clanton in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

“I think it’s everybody’s game tomorrow,” Suwannapura said. “I know a lot of girls out here going to go low. I hope I can go low the next two days. We’ll see what happens.”

The 18-year-old Zeng, from China, had five straight birdies on Nos. 14-18 on her first nine. Yu Liu and Dottie Ardina matched Marin at 65.

Gaby Lopez, another former Arkansas star from Mexico, topped the group at 66.

“Everyone is here for the Razorback Nation,” Lopez said.

Victorious Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis, yet another former Arkansas player, was at 69. She won the 2014 event.

Defending champion Haeran Ryu shot 69. Lilia Vu, the No. 2 player in the world ranking, had a double bogey and three bogeys in a 71.