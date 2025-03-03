FSU’s Lottie Woad among 20 players named to latest Annika Award watch list
The race for the Annika Award presented by Stifel is heating up.
Twenty players were named to the first Annika Award watch list of the spring, including top-ranked Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas. Marin has won twice this season and is ranked just ahead of USC’s Jasmine Koo and Florida State’s Mirabel Ting, who have each won three times this season. They aren’t the only three-time winners on the list; Samford’s Gabi Nicastro also owns a trio of individual titles this season.
No. 1 Stanford has three representatives, a watch-list best, with Megha Ganne, Meja Oretengren and Paula Martin Sampedro. Arkansas, Oregon, USC and Florida State each have two. The Seminoles also boast Lottie Woad, the top-ranked amateur, who has won twice and not finished worse than third in six events.
The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won the award last season as a fifth-year senior.
Here is the full list:
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State
Jasmine Koo, Southern California
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Gabi Nicastro, Samford
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Meja Ortengren, Stanford
Catherine Park, Southern California
Catherine Rao, Princeton
Patience Rhodes, Arizona State
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Rocio Tejedo, LSU
Mirabel Ting, Florida State
Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon
Avery Weed, Mississippi State
Lottie Woad, Florida State
Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas