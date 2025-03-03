FSU’s Lottie Woad among 20 players named to latest Annika Award watch list

The race for the Annika Award presented by Stifel is heating up.

Twenty players were named to the first Annika Award watch list of the spring, including top-ranked Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas. Marin has won twice this season and is ranked just ahead of USC’s Jasmine Koo and Florida State’s Mirabel Ting, who have each won three times this season. They aren’t the only three-time winners on the list; Samford’s Gabi Nicastro also owns a trio of individual titles this season.

No. 1 Stanford has three representatives, a watch-list best, with Megha Ganne, Meja Oretengren and Paula Martin Sampedro. Arkansas, Oregon, USC and Florida State each have two. The Seminoles also boast Lottie Woad, the top-ranked amateur, who has won twice and not finished worse than third in six events.

The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won the award last season as a fifth-year senior.

Here is the full list:

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State

Jasmine Koo, Southern California

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Gabi Nicastro, Samford

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Meja Ortengren, Stanford

Catherine Park, Southern California

Catherine Rao, Princeton

Patience Rhodes, Arizona State

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Mirabel Ting, Florida State

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas

