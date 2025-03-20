 Skip navigation
Future Solheim Cup venues, locations and dates

  
Published March 20, 2025 10:06 AM

The Solheim Cup is a biennial event between American- and European-born players.

Angela Stanford (U.S.) and Anna Nordqvist (Europe) will serve as captains in the next iteration.

After playing back-to-back in 2023 and ’24, to get the cup on an even-year schedule (and away from Ryder Cup years), the competition will next be held in 2026.

Unlike the men’s Ryder Cup, which has four of its next five sites determined, the Solheim Cup is only scheduled out for the next two matches.

Here are the future locations and dates:

YEARVENUELOCATION
2026Bernardus GolfNorth Brabant, Netherlands
2028Valhalla Golf ClubLouisville, Kentucky