Future Solheim Cup venues, locations and dates

The Solheim Cup is a biennial event between American- and European-born players.

Angela Stanford (U.S.) and Anna Nordqvist (Europe) will serve as captains in the next iteration.

After playing back-to-back in 2023 and ’24, to get the cup on an even-year schedule (and away from Ryder Cup years), the competition will next be held in 2026.

Solheim Cup: Full list of winners from each year The Solheim Cup began in 1990. Here’s a look at which side has won each contest.

Unlike the men’s Ryder Cup, which has four of its next five sites determined, the Solheim Cup is only scheduled out for the next two matches.

Here are the future locations and dates: