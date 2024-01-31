GC Podcast with Rex & Lav: What does SSG’s $3 billion mean for Saudi PIF deal, LIV ... and golf fans?

Wednesday was billed as a historic day for the PGA Tour, with the circuit finalizing an agreement with the Strategic Sports Group that will pump up to $3 billion into the Tour’s new for-profit arm, PGA Tour Enterprises.

One thing we know for sure: It’s a great, and profitable, time to be a top Tour player.

But what will this new deal mean for the Tour’s ongoing negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund?

And the fans?

01:00: A LONG TIME COMING: After months of rumors and speculation, the Tour finally reaches an agreement. So let’s dive in.

06:00: PART 1?: This is just a deal between the Tour and U.S.-based investors. Where does that leave the Saudis?

09:00: MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Millionaires are gonna make even more millions. But will the Tour product actually improve now?

17:00: U-TURN: What Rory McIlroy’s latest U-turn means for the LIV players who might want to someday return to the Tour.

25:00: OH, YEAH — GOLF!: LIV kicks off another season, with Jon Rahm as the headliner, and soggy, windy weather awaits the star-studded field at Pebble Beach.