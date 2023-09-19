Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A cup-le of huge weeks underway

The cup fortnight is upon us as the Solheim Cup takes place this week in Spain and the Ryder Cup commences next week in Rome. In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview both events. Lavner will be on-site at Finca Cortesin, before joining Hoggard at Marco Simone.

Which was more promising: How Justin Thomas fared at the Fortinet or how the Euros, as a whole, played at the BMW PGA? And will Suzann Pettersen’s team make it three-in-a-row against Stacy Lewis’ squad?

The senior writers weigh in, and also discuss Sahith Theegala’s breakthrough win, fantasy football obsession and why Hoggard struggled with corporate compliance training videos. Listen above or watch below: