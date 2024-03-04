 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: AK’s comeback coincides with Tour’s star-power outage

  
Published March 4, 2024 05:07 PM

Anthony Kim returned last week with little promotion and fewer answers. In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss Kim’s expected struggles in his return but, far more baffling, the lack of clarity related to his 12-year absence.

Meanwhile, there was another worthy winner on the PGA Tour, but one lacking in star power. Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss LIV Golf’s impact on name recognition and how parity doesn’t always sit well with the public.

  • 0:00 LOOK WHO’S TALKING: Lav is in Connecticut, co-hosting “Golf Today”
  • 2:00 BIG STORY OF THE WEEK: Anthony Kim’s return
  • 5:30 MORE THAN GAME WAS LACKING: AK’s story still far from being told
  • 13:00 ANOTHER WORTHY WINNER: Austin Eckroat gets his first Tour victory
  • 18:00 BUT WHERE ARE THE STARS?: Tour’s biggest names continue to come up short
  • 26:00 SPEAKING OF WHICH: Another middling performance from Rory McIlroy
  • 29:00 YEAH, YEAH: Joaquin Niemann wins again on LIV, then gripes some more about the OWGR
  • 37:00 NO PLACE LIKE HOME?: Rex’s home game at Bay Hill, and all the issues that come with it