Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: AK’s comeback coincides with Tour’s star-power outage

Anthony Kim returned last week with little promotion and fewer answers. In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss Kim’s expected struggles in his return but, far more baffling, the lack of clarity related to his 12-year absence.

Meanwhile, there was another worthy winner on the PGA Tour, but one lacking in star power. Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss LIV Golf’s impact on name recognition and how parity doesn’t always sit well with the public.