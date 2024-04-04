 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT

  
Published April 3, 2024 08:16 PM

Rory McIlroy has tried almost everything in an attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters Tournament. This year’s game plan included a scouting trip to Augusta National, a jaunt to Las Vegas to catch up with Butch Harmon and a tune-up in Texas. It will also involve a late arrival and limited practice next week.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss possible pros and cons. They also weigh in on the surprise split between Justin Thomas and ‘Bones’ Mackay, who needs a good week at the Valero and at Doral (LIV-Miami), and what to make of Anthony Kim’s semi-revealing interview.

  • 0:00: What’s behind the JT/Bones split – and what’s next for them
  • 08:00: Why Rory went to see Butch Harmon in Las Vegas, and what it means
  • 11:30: Rory changes his pre-Masters routine the week of the tournament
  • 17:00: What do you want to see from Rory ahead of Augusta
  • 22:00: Who else needs a good week at Valero
  • 26:00: 13 LIV players have their final tuneup, too, before the Masters
  • 34:30: Anthony Kim speaks out
  • 42:00: We’re headed to Augusta!