Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT

Rory McIlroy has tried almost everything in an attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters Tournament. This year’s game plan included a scouting trip to Augusta National, a jaunt to Las Vegas to catch up with Butch Harmon and a tune-up in Texas. It will also involve a late arrival and limited practice next week.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss possible pros and cons. They also weigh in on the surprise split between Justin Thomas and ‘Bones’ Mackay, who needs a good week at the Valero and at Doral (LIV-Miami), and what to make of Anthony Kim’s semi-revealing interview.