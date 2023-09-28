 Skip navigation
Top News

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Analyzing Day 1 foursomes

  
Published September 28, 2023 06:21 PM

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site near Rome, Italy, for the 44th Ryder Cup. They are providing “mini-pods” recapping each day at Marco Simone on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Thursday
The first session is set with Day 1 foursomes being announced. Who has the edge? Who wins the session? Why did the U.S. sit Spieth and Thomas?

Tuesday
Full podcast setting the stage for the matches as the U.S. tries to break a 30-year drought on foreign soil.