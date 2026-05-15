2026 NFL Schedule Release: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams headline most creative videos

The 2026 NFL schedule has arrived, with plenty of strong matchups and a packed SNF slate for the season.

From meetings that could have been an email to signature fragrances, NFL teams show off their creativity with this season’s batch of schedule release videos.

The full 2026 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule For the 21st year, NBC (and now Peacock) will be the home for Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles Rams + Napoleon Dynamite

A Dynamite schedule. pic.twitter.com/5BnNs0ZGpw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2026

Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze does a great Bob Ross impression

Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026

New York Jets get crafty...

football is ART (craft blend)



your 2026 Jets schedule reveal 🎨 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lV7PTzbc8O — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 14, 2026

....and so do the New York Giants

Winston van Gogh draws up the 2026 Schedule 🎨



Tickets on sale now 🎟️: https://t.co/ysuYTbX1ly pic.twitter.com/yIYaJGTZhr — New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2026

Kansas City Chiefs travel back to the 90s

The ’90s called. They want their schedule release back. pic.twitter.com/Gzc456uPbC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2026

How many courses for the Minnesota Vikings?

The Chargers play a few rounds of Halo

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026

The Green Bay Packers head to the arcade

Philadelphia Eagles have this conference room reserved

Tennessee Titans find a surprising number of doppelgangers

You never know who you'll see on the street @Shift4



NFL Schedule Release Show 5/14 on @nflnetwork at 7PM CT pic.twitter.com/uddftsZab2 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 14, 2026

Buffalo Bills’ Joe Burrow tosses in a few ideas

Denver Broncos flip through the channels

Detroit Lions keep it short and sweet

The Seattle Seahawks have a signature scent?

Smells like football season. Our 2026 schedule is here.



Get your tickets now » https://t.co/yxNNnRledd pic.twitter.com/mDTMaxJ6Ua — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 14, 2026