2026 NFL Schedule Release: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams headline most creative videos
The 2026 NFL schedule has arrived, with plenty of strong matchups and a packed SNF slate for the season.
From meetings that could have been an email to signature fragrances, NFL teams show off their creativity with this season’s batch of schedule release videos.
Los Angeles Rams + Napoleon Dynamite
Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze does a great Bob Ross impression
Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026
New York Jets get crafty...
football is ART (craft blend)— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 14, 2026
your 2026 Jets schedule reveal 🎨 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lV7PTzbc8O
....and so do the New York Giants
Winston van Gogh draws up the 2026 Schedule 🎨— New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2026
Tickets on sale now 🎟️: https://t.co/ysuYTbX1ly pic.twitter.com/yIYaJGTZhr
Kansas City Chiefs travel back to the 90s
The ’90s called. They want their schedule release back. pic.twitter.com/Gzc456uPbC— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2026
How many courses for the Minnesota Vikings?
Serving up 17 courses. We'll take them all.https://t.co/IcZACQxP0Q pic.twitter.com/VLPqBiJCdS— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 14, 2026
The Chargers play a few rounds of Halo
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026
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The Green Bay Packers head to the arcade
Playing our curds right@ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/nMT2dVKyJr— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 14, 2026
Philadelphia Eagles have this conference room reserved
Today's meeting could NOT have been an email@ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VI1ze8jYwF— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 14, 2026
Tennessee Titans find a surprising number of doppelgangers
You never know who you'll see on the street @Shift4— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 14, 2026
NFL Schedule Release Show 5/14 on @nflnetwork at 7PM CT pic.twitter.com/uddftsZab2
Buffalo Bills’ Joe Burrow tosses in a few ideas
A GIANT CHRYSALIS.@ticketmaster | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/jOSGK48tX5— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 14, 2026
Denver Broncos flip through the channels
Detroit Lions keep it short and sweet
The Seattle Seahawks have a signature scent?
Smells like football season. Our 2026 schedule is here.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 14, 2026
Get your tickets now » https://t.co/yxNNnRledd pic.twitter.com/mDTMaxJ6Ua