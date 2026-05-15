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2026 NFL Schedule Release: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams headline most creative videos

  
Published May 14, 2026 10:06 PM
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 18: The Chicago Bears take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Soldier Field on January 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2026 NFL schedule has arrived, with plenty of strong matchups and a packed SNF slate for the season.

From meetings that could have been an email to signature fragrances, NFL teams show off their creativity with this season’s batch of schedule release videos.

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
The full 2026 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule
For the 21st year, NBC (and now Peacock) will be the home for Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles Rams + Napoleon Dynamite

Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze does a great Bob Ross impression

New York Jets get crafty...

....and so do the New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs travel back to the 90s

How many courses for the Minnesota Vikings?

The Chargers play a few rounds of Halo

The Green Bay Packers head to the arcade

Philadelphia Eagles have this conference room reserved

Tennessee Titans find a surprising number of doppelgangers

Buffalo Bills’ Joe Burrow tosses in a few ideas

Denver Broncos flip through the channels

Detroit Lions keep it short and sweet

The Seattle Seahawks have a signature scent?

Sam Darnold
Seahawks and Pats to kick off 2026 NFL season
The Seahawks will host the Patriots for the first game of the 2026 NFL season.