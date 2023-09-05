 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Is Europe really the underdog?

  
Published September 5, 2023 02:56 PM
Omega European Masters - Day One

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 31: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden looks on from the 17th hole during Day One of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on August 31, 2023 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Earlier this year some (ahem, Hoggard) scoffed at the notion of Ludvig Aberg being part of the European Ryder Cup team.

Now, three months a pro and having never competed in a major, the young Swede could be Luke Donald’s not-so-secret weapon in Rome.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down Captain Donald’s picks, particularly the unprecedented selection of Aberg.

They also weigh in on who is the REAL underdog and, of course, what’s on the grill this weekend. Listen above.