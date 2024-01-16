Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Will we see a more fiery Rory McIlroy this week?

A newsy week in golf left plenty for the guys to dig into in this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, from more tumult atop the golf world to Rory McIlroy’s gracious defeat to Grayson Murray’s redemptive triumph.

1:17: JUST FOR YOU, X USER JASON GRANT: Small talk about how Hoggard hates that he can’t complain more.

Small talk about how Hoggard hates that he can’t complain more. 5:58: CHANGE AT THE TOP – Keith Pelley (DPWT) and Martin Slumbers (R&A) are leaving their respective positions. Hoggard and Lavner talk legacy and timing, with tours trying to finalize a deal with the Saudi PIF.

– Keith Pelley (DPWT) and Martin Slumbers (R&A) are leaving their respective positions. Hoggard and Lavner talk legacy and timing, with tours trying to finalize a deal with the Saudi PIF. 15:45: MR. (TOO) NICE GUY? – Rory McIlroy handled defeat in Dubai well. A little too well? There was certainly no “rage monster” after losing to good friend Tommy Fleetwood.

– Rory McIlroy handled defeat in Dubai well. A little too well? There was certainly no “rage monster” after losing to good friend Tommy Fleetwood. 29:09: HOW DID GRAYSON GET HERE? — Lavner has known Murray for several years. He details how Murray went from golf pariah to PGA Tour winner.

— Lavner has known Murray for several years. He details how Murray went from golf pariah to PGA Tour winner. 38:06: ODDS AND ENDS – LIV rumors are circling as to some prominent players who might join Jon Rahm’s team. And, Boog is back on Tour!

– LIV rumors are circling as to some prominent players who might join Jon Rahm’s team. And, Boog is back on Tour! 48:10: WHAT’S ON THE GRILL? – Rex and Lav share what they’ve made and what their making (and if Lav’s upcoming bloodwork will change his foodie future).