NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

nbc_cbb_purduevindhl_240116.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue handle rival Indiana
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Will we see a more fiery Rory McIlroy this week?

  
Published January 16, 2024 10:15 AM

A newsy week in golf left plenty for the guys to dig into in this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, from more tumult atop the golf world to Rory McIlroy’s gracious defeat to Grayson Murray’s redemptive triumph.

  • 1:17: JUST FOR YOU, X USER JASON GRANT: Small talk about how Hoggard hates that he can’t complain more.
  • 5:58: CHANGE AT THE TOP – Keith Pelley (DPWT) and Martin Slumbers (R&A) are leaving their respective positions. Hoggard and Lavner talk legacy and timing, with tours trying to finalize a deal with the Saudi PIF.
  • 15:45: MR. (TOO) NICE GUY? – Rory McIlroy handled defeat in Dubai well. A little too well? There was certainly no “rage monster” after losing to good friend Tommy Fleetwood.
  • 29:09: HOW DID GRAYSON GET HERE? — Lavner has known Murray for several years. He details how Murray went from golf pariah to PGA Tour winner.
  • 38:06: ODDS AND ENDS – LIV rumors are circling as to some prominent players who might join Jon Rahm’s team. And, Boog is back on Tour!
  • 48:10: WHAT’S ON THE GRILL? – Rex and Lav share what they’ve made and what their making (and if Lav’s upcoming bloodwork will change his foodie future).