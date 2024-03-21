 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Masters, Tour & LIV, inside TV — Steve Sands has stories

  
Published March 20, 2024 08:29 PM

In this edition, Golf Channel’s Steve Sands steps in for a vacationing Ryan Lavner ... and Sands has stories.

The veteran broadcaster shares thoughts with Rex Hoggard on the Masters, the Tour and LIV dynamic (and why there might not be a pathway back for LIV players), as well as what it’s like behind the TV camera.

Has Scottie Scheffler been “Tigeresque”? Is Wyndham Clark a star? How difficult is TV, really? Listen above.

  • 1:00 – Sands’ Hoggard story
  • 5:00 – Sands’ Masters story
  • 7:40 – TV roundtable dynamics
  • 10:00 – PGA/PIF Monday meeting
  • 17:30 – Was this a positive step? Pathway back or no?

  • 20:42 – Has Scheffler been “Tigeresque” recently?
  • 25:05 – Of the runner-ups, who left TPC Sawgrass the angriest?
  • 28:15 – Clark an example of PGA Tour quickly making a star
  • 30:45 – Where does Valspar rank in the Florida swing?
  • 32:20 – NCAA March Madness
  • 33:10 – Sands’ story about working on TV
  • 34:00 – How hard is the job as the host?