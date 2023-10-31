 Skip navigation
Top News

Thomas Detry
DFS Dish: World Wide Technology Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football
2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

Top Clips

nbc_nas_woodbrosfeature_231031.jpg
Celebrating Wood Brothers’ legacy at Martinsville
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_231031.jpg
Coach Prime may need an ‘accountability check’
nbc_bfa_dabocomments_231031.jpg
Swinney ‘on wrong side’ after rant on radio caller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Tour partners and TGL expectations

  
Published October 31, 2023 05:42 PM

There is plenty to talk about in this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, but first: talk of Halloween candy, grilling and David Beckham.

And then on to serious business with senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner. The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have yet to sign a definitive agreement. Will they? If not PIF, with whom would the Tour align?

Rex & Lav also discuss the TGL. Exited to see the product? Can the players sell the product? Lots of questions to be answered with the January debut. And from the TGL to WTH, as it relates to Lavner’s sudden driver yips. Listen above or watch below: