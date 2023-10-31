Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Tour partners and TGL expectations

There is plenty to talk about in this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, but first: talk of Halloween candy, grilling and David Beckham.

And then on to serious business with senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner. The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have yet to sign a definitive agreement. Will they? If not PIF, with whom would the Tour align?

Rex & Lav also discuss the TGL. Exited to see the product? Can the players sell the product? Lots of questions to be answered with the January debut. And from the TGL to WTH, as it relates to Lavner’s sudden driver yips. Listen above or watch below: