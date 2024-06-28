Gunner Wiebe takes one-stroke lead halfway through Italian Open
Published June 28, 2024 03:42 PM
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
CERVIA, Italy — Gunner Wiebe established a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Italian Open on Friday.
The American posted a 2-under 69 to get to 9 under at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia.
Jannik de Bruyn of Germany stood one stroke back after a second straight 67 and Denmark’s Sebastian Friedrichsen, Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult, Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and South African Brandon Stone were a shot further back at 7 under.
Wiebe was a runner-up at last year’s British Masters in his rookie season on the European tour but had made only seven cuts since then with a best finish of a tie for 41st. He’s the son of Mark Wiebe, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour. Gunner has caddied for his father in The Senior Open and the U.S. Senior Open.