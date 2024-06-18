 Skip navigation
Hideki Matsuyama replaces Tyrrell Hatton on TGL’s Boston team

  
Published June 18, 2024 11:17 AM

TGL, the tech-infused golf league that’s set to begin play in prime time next year, announced Tuesday that Hideki Matsuyama would be joining Boston Commons Golf.

Matsuyama replaced Tyrrell Hatton, who was removed from the lineup after joining LIV Golf late last year, on the team that includes Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

“Teaming up with Rory, Keegan, and Adam – three incredible players I deeply respect – fills me with excitement and anticipation,” Matsuyama said in a statement. “Together, I hope we can push the boundaries of golf and create an unforgettable new experience for fans around the world. Most importantly, I am looking forward to the four of us winning championships together.”

The TGL events, which will include 15 regular-season matches and a postseason, is set to begin in January 2025 at the custom-built SoFi Center in South Florida.

The inaugural TGL season was pushed back a year after the dome collapsed on the original SoFi Center last November. A partial power failure caused the dome to deflate and there were no injuries.

Boston Common Golf is owned by Fenway Sports Group and is one of six teams created by TMRW Sports, which is led by Tiger Woods, McIlroy and CEO and founder Mike McCarley.