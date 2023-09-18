 Skip navigation
How to watch: TV schedule for Solheim Cup, more golf action this week

  
Published September 18, 2023 12:02 PM

The 18th Solheim Cup takes place this week at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

Here’s how you can watch the matches between the U.S. and Europe, on Golf Channel and Peacock. “Golf Central” will air following the conclusion of each day’s play.

Friday

2AM-1PM: (GC/Peacock): Solheim Cup, Day 1 (LPGA)

Saturday

2AM-1PM: (GC/Peacock): Solheim Cup, Day 2 (LPGA)

Sunday

5-11AM: (GC/Peacock): Solheim Cup, Day 3 (LPGA)

And here is how you can watch the rest of the week’s live golf from all the major tours in action:

Thursday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Cazoo Open de France, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open, Round 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

Friday

7:30AM-12:30PM (NBC Sports App): Cazoo Open de France, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open, Round 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Pure Insurance Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon (NBC Sports App): Cazoo Open de France, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open, Round 3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Pure Insurance Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

7AM-Noon (NBC Sports App): Cazoo Open de France, final round (DP World Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open, final round (Korn Ferry Tour)

3-6PM (Peacock): Pure Insurance Championship, final round (PGA Tour Champions)