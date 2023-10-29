 Skip navigation
How to watch: TV schedule for WWT Champ., Toto Japan and East Lake Cup

  
Published October 29, 2023 05:47 PM

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): East Lake Cup, Day 1 (NCAA)

Tuesday

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): East Lake Cup, Day 2 (NCAA)

Wednesday

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): East Lake Cup, Day 3 (NCAA)

11PM-2AM (GC/Peacock): Toto Japan Classic, Round 1 (LPGA)

Thursday

7AM-Noon (GC): Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Round 1 (DPWT)

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): World Tide Technologies Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

11PM-2AM (GC/Peacock): Toto Japan Classic, Round 2 (LPGA)

Friday

7AM-Noon (GC): Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Round 2 (DPWT)

1-4:30PM (GC/Peacock): TimberTech Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): World Tide Technologies Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

11:30PM-2:30AM (GC/Peacock): Toto Japan Classic, Round 3 (LPGA)

Saturday

7AM-Noon (GC): Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Round 3 (DPWT)

1-4:30PM (GC/Peacock): TimberTech Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): World Tide Technologies Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

11PM-2AM (GC/Peacock): Toto Japan Classic, final round (LPGA)

Sunday

5:30-10:30AM (GC): Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, final round (DPWT)

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): TimberTech Championship, final round (PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): World Tide Technologies Championship, final round (PGA Tour)