NCAA Football: Maryland at Ohio State
Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin headline College Football on NBC Week 9 slate
DFS Dish: Zozo Championship
Oct. 15 comes and goes with no Spikemark rankings, no explanation
Oct. 15 comes and goes with no Spikemark rankings, no explanation

Lions 'just get it done,' belong among NFL's best
Time for Belichick, Patriots split might be near
Hill the NFL's top WR as he continues MVP chase?

NCAA Football: Maryland at Ohio State
Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin headline College Football on NBC Week 9 slate
DFS Dish: Zozo Championship
2019 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship
Oct. 15 comes and goes with no Spikemark rankings, no explanation

Lions ‘just get it done,’ belong among NFL’s best
Time for Belichick, Patriots split might be near
Hill the NFL’s top WR as he continues MVP chase?

How to watch: TV schedule for Zozo Championship, BMW Ladies Championship

  
Published October 16, 2023 04:43 PM
ZOZO Championship - Final Round

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 16: Rickie Fowler of the United States and his caddie walk on the 16th hole during the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 16, 2022 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Wednesday

11PM-3AM (GC/Peacock): Zozo Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

11PM-3AM (Peacock): BMW Ladies Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Thursday

8AM-1PM (GC): Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Round 1 (DPWT)

11PM-3AM (GC/Peacock): Zozo Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

11PM-3AM (Peacock): BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Friday

8AM-1PM (GC): Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Round 2 (DPWT)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

11PM-3AM (GC/Peacock): Zozo Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

11PM-3AM (Peacock): BMW Ladies Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon (GC): Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Round 3 (DPWT)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

11PM-3AM (GC/Peacock): Zozo Championship, final round (PGA Tour)

11PM-3AM (Peacock): BMW Ladies Championship, final round (LPGA)

Sunday

7AM-Noon (GC): Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, final round (DPWT)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)