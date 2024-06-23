 Skip navigation
Jon Rahm set off by drone during LIV Nashville final round; Tyrrell Hatton cusses at wind

  
June 23, 2024

Jon Rahm had birdied three of his first five holes to pull within two shots of leader Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday at LIV Nashville when he stepped on the sixth tee at The Grove.

One swing and an apparently distracting noise later, Rahm’s tee ball was splashing in the lake left of the fairway.

And Rahm, looking back up at a drone hovering above, was seething.

“Every tournament!” Rahm yelled. “It’s f---ing incredible! Right in my backswing! F---ing drones every time!”

Rahm double-bogeyed the par-4 sixth to drop back to four shots behind the 14-under Hatton, who is playing in the group behind him after both players’ groups began the shotgun start at No. 1.

But there was good news for Rahm: He birdied the next hole, on a chip-in, to pull within three of Hatton.

And Rahm wasn’t the only one.

A few holes later, Hatton had a birdie putt at No. 8 to go five clear of the field when his putt came up well short and right. Hatton blamed it on the wind, and snapped aloud, “F--- you, wind! ... Two in a row just absolutely f---ed me!”