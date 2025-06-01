 Skip navigation
Jordan Spieth hits line drive through crowd; everyone safe and par saved

  
Published June 1, 2025 02:23 PM

Jordan Spieth’s first hole Sunday at the Memorial nearly took a nasty turn.

But everyone was fine and, of course, it ended with a par.

Spieth’s opening tee shot in the final round went right and he let go of his driver quickly after contact. It finished on the side of a mound, nestled within thick rough. With the gallery lined snuggly to his right, Spieth attempted to hack out but his ball shot in that direction, narrowly avoiding human contact.

Still in the rough, Spieth played his third shot inside 25 feet and made the par save. He then birdied the par-4 second.

Spieth, who closed Round 3 with back-to-back bogeys, began the final round five behind overnight leader Scottie Scheffler.