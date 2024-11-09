 Skip navigation
Justin Lower eagles 18 to tie Nico Echavarria, Carson Young for Cabo lead

  
Published November 9, 2024 06:56 PM

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Justin Lower made an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a share of the lead Saturday in the World Wide Technology Championship with Nico Echavarria and Carson Young.

Lower shot a 9-under 63 in diminished wind conditions to match his best round on the PGA Tour and join Echavarria (68) and Young (67) at 16-under 200 at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante.

“There’s 18 holes tomorrow on a very scorable golf course,” Lower said. “I think the wind’s going to stay down again, so I have to go out and basically shoot probably somewhere between 5- and 9- under again. It’s just the way the scores are out here. If the wind’s down, scores are going to be low.”

The 35-year-old American birdied the par-4 17th in the bogey-free round. He’s trying to win for the first time on the tour.

“I just want to see how good I can do and prove to myself that I can actually do something in this game,” Lower said.

Echavarria, from Colombia, is coming off his second PGA Tour victory two weeks ago in Japan in the Zozo Championship. He parred the final six holes Saturday.

“Hopefully, there’s wind because I like playing in wind,” Echavarria said. “I think I can manage the wind pretty well out here. So, we’ll see. I won’t change my strategy, but maybe good golf will be enough.”

Young made a big move Friday with a 61. He’s winless on the tour.

“It’s what I’m here for,” Young said. “I’m here to win and I’m excited that I’m in good position to try to do it tomorrow.”

Joe Highsmith (65), Austin Eckroat (66) and Max Greyserman (69) were a stroke back. Greyserman tied for second behind Echavarria in Japan.

Ben Griffin (66) and Maverick McNealy (67) were 14 under.