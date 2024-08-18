 Skip navigation
U.S. Amateur Championship - 36-Hole Championship Match
Jose Luis Ballester, on 21st birthday, becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Amateur
GOLF: AUG 18 LIV Golf League Greenbrier
Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV event at Greenbrier
GOLF: AUG 18 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedExCup top 50: Who is at BMW Championship and in 2025 signature events

nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama

Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic for third Champions title

  
Published August 18, 2024 07:46 PM
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round
August 18, 2024 06:23 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the final round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

CALGARY, Alberta — Ken Tanigawa won the Rogers Charity Classic on Sunday for his third career PGA Tour Champions victory, closing with a 6-under 64 to beat Richard Green by two shots.

Two strokes behind Green after matching the Canyon Meadows record with a career-best 61 on Saturday, the 56-year-old Tanigawa birdied the par-5 15th and 17th holes to pull away.

Tanigawa finished at 17-under 193. On Saturday, he made a hole-in-one in the 210-yard 16th with a 5-iron. The victory was his first since the 2019 Senior PGA Championship.

“Boy, a little lost for words,” Tanigawa said. “It’s been a long time since 2019 to be in this position. Time goes by and you wonder if you can win again. To be able to do it, just over the moon.”

Green, who had a 62 on Saturday, bogeyed the par-3 14th and the par-4 17th in a 68. The 53-year-old Australian left-hander is winless on the 50-and-over tour.

Darren Clarke (65) and Jason Caron (67) tied for third at 14 under. Mario Tiziani, tour star Steve Stricker’s brother-in-law, shot a 67 to finish fifth at 13 under.