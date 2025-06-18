 Skip navigation
KPMG Women’s PGA ups purse by $1.6 million, matching largest on LPGA

  
Published June 18, 2025 09:53 AM
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women's purse
June 17, 2025 06:23 PM
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague and KPMG CEO Paul Knopp join Golf Central to explain why it 'was the right time' to increase the KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse to a record-tying $12 million.

The KPMG Women’s PGA is now on equal terms with the U.S. Women’s Open when it comes to prize money. KPMG announced Tuesday its total purse is now $12 million, up from $10.4 million a year ago. The winner will earn $1.8 million.

KPMG took over as title sponsor in 2015 when the PGA of America became partners with the LPGA in the major championship that dates to 1955.

More than money, the company has provided players with data to improve their games called “KPMG Performance Insights,” which operates on a smaller scale of the ShotLink data on the PGA Tour.

For the Women’s PGA, which starts Thursday at the Fields Ranch East at PGA of America headquarters near Dallas, KPMG is adding AI-enhanced features like hole-by-hole analysis delivered to players after each round.

Another feature is AI-generated scoring targets, particularly the cut, giving players an idea if they’re safe or need to make a move.

“The high purse, top courses, comprehensive broadcast coverage, and technology are all ways we are setting the standard,” said Paul Knopp, the U.S. chairman and CEO of KPMG.

Fans can also watch more of the championship, with multiple featured groups in the first two rounds and a featured group on both Saturday and Sunday, exclusively on Peacock.