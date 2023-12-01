 Skip navigation
Min Woo Lee leads by three in bid to win back-to-back in Australia

  
Published December 1, 2023 09:41 AM
Lee puts on a show in Australian Open Round 2
December 1, 2023 01:04 PM
Australia's own Min Woo Lee is putting on a show for his home crowd at the DP World Tour's ISPS Handa Australian Open, shooting a 64 in Round 2 to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend.

SYDNEY — Min Woo Lee moved into a strong position to win back-to-back titles by taking a three-shot lead halfway through the Australian Open just five days after clinching the Australian PGA Championship.

The 25-year-old Western Australian moved to 12 under after a 64 at The Australian Golf Club in the second round, a day after a 67 at The Lakes course.

He holed out from a greenside bunker for the first of six birdies and finished his round with an eagle at the par-5 18th.

Patrick Rodgers is tied for second with Connor Syme of Scotland at 9 under. He followed his opening 64 at The Lakes with a 70 at The Australian.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela were tied in fourth spot at 8 under in the Sydney tournament that features men’s and women’s fields and is being played on a two-venue format.

Cam Smith and Adam Scott are in a group of 12 players in 27th place. Smith had 68 on Friday and will start the weekend at 4 under just a week after missing the cut in his attempted title defense at the Australian PGA in Brisbane.

Smith, who was playing with Lee, threw a ball in the lake after a bogey at the next-to-last hole.

“It’s going to take my best to even get close and maybe even a little bit of help,” he said. “But there’s still lots of golf left and I feel after how I played today I can still make a run at least.”

Lee’s older sister, two-time major winner Minjee Lee, is in a tie for 11th after a 75 at The Australian left her even heading into the weekend.

Two-time major winner Jiyai Shin led the women’s field at 9 under, two shots clear of defending champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa and three ahead of fellow South Korean Jenny Shin.

Surprising first-round leader, 16-year-old local amateur Rachel Lee, had eight bogeys in a 79 at The Australian a day after carding 67 at The Lakes and slipped into a tie for 19th.