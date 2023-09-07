 Skip navigation
New York becomes fourth team to join Woods’ and McIlroy’s TGL

  
Published September 7, 2023 10:58 AM
Tiger, McIlroy launch new tech-infused golf league 'TGL'

TGL, the tech-driven golf league that launches next year, named Cohen Private Ventures the league’s fourth ownership group.

New York Mets owner Steven A. Cohen joined the league as the New York team owner on Thursday, alongside Arthur Bank (TGL Atlanta), Fenway Sports Group (TGL Boston) and Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams (Los Angeles Golf Club).

“As golf continues to grow in popularity, there’s a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world’s top players,” Cohen said in a statement. “TGL’s primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike.”

TGL, which was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, TMRW Sports and the PGA Tour, launches in January 2024 with six three-player teams competing in head-to-head matches in a purpose-built, tech-driven arena in Palm Beach, Florida. There will be 15 regular-season matches followed by semifinal and final matches.

Twelve of the 18 players have committed to playing TGL, including Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel.