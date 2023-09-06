Novak Djokovic among participants in Ryder Cup All-Star Match

The grandest champion in men’s tennis history will be among the participants in the Ryder Cup All-Star Match.

Novak Djokovic, who has won more Grand Slam titles (23) than any man ever, will compete alongside other sports greats and celebrities at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, the Wednesday before the 44th Ryder Cup commences.

Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin, who faced off as captains in the 2010 matches in Wales (with Monty’s side winning), will lead the two All-Star sides, not based on nationality.

Peacock will showcase the event from 6:30-9:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 27.

Here’s a look at the two teams and matchups, which also include two of the leading players from the G4D (golfers with a disability) Tour: