Novak Djokovic among participants in Ryder Cup All-Star Match

  
Published September 6, 2023 05:20 PM
2023 US Open Championships Day 9

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 05: Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during quarterfinal round against Taylor Fritz of USA at the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York, United States on September 5, 2023. Djokovic won in straight sets and progressed to semifinal. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The grandest champion in men’s tennis history will be among the participants in the Ryder Cup All-Star Match.

Novak Djokovic, who has won more Grand Slam titles (23) than any man ever, will compete alongside other sports greats and celebrities at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, the Wednesday before the 44th Ryder Cup commences.

Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin, who faced off as captains in the 2010 matches in Wales (with Monty’s side winning), will lead the two All-Star sides, not based on nationality.

Peacock will showcase the event from 6:30-9:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 27.

Here’s a look at the two teams and matchups, which also include two of the leading players from the G4D (golfers with a disability) Tour:

TEAM MONTY
TEAM PAVIN
Colin Montgomerie
Gareth Bale (soccer)
Corey Pavin
Andriy Shevchenko (soccer)
Garrett Hilbert (Dude Perfect)
Leonardo Fioravanti (surfing)
Kathryn Newton (actress)
Victor Cruz (football/TV)
Novak Djokovic (tennis)
Kipp Popert (G4D)
Carlos Sainz (Formula One)
Tomasso Perrino (G4D)