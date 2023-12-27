OWGR movement: Who’s up, who’s down in world rankings after 2023?
From the rapid, six-month ascent of Ludvig Åberg to the continued plummeting of nearly every member of LIV Golf, there was plenty of notable movement in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2023.
Aberg, the Texas Tech graduate who was playing college events in the first half of the year, was among five players who improved their ranking by over 90%. That group also included rising PGA Tour rookies Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Trace Crowe, plus reigning U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark, who had the greatest rise among players who began the year with at least some world-ranking points.
On the flip side, Irons Heads GC captain Kevin Na suffered the biggest OWGR decline, dropping 1,195.92% (No. 49 to No. 635). Na and six other LIV players, including Cam Smith (No. 3 to No. 24), represented seven of the eight sharpest descents this year. Daniel Berger, who hasn’t played since the 2022 U.S. Open because of a back injury, was the other.
Not every LIV player fell, though. Eugenio Chacarra (No. 3,064 to No. 405), David Puig (No. 1,144 to No. 240) and Brooks Koepka (No. 52 to No. 17) were the biggest risers among full-time LIV members.
Seven players ended 2023 in the same rank as they ended 2022: No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 28 Ryan Fox, No. 48 Adrian Meronk, No. 210 Chad Ramey, No. 742 Jared Wolfe, No. 1,721 Franklin Manchest and No. 2,068 Gustavo Silva.
Here is a closer look at some of the notable top ascents and descents in the OWGR this year, followed by a sorted list of all OWGR movement in 2023:
Way up
Ludvig Åberg
Movement: +99.02% (No. 3,064 to No. 30)
Why the rise? Åberg turned pro after the NCAA Championship in June and forced himself onto the European Ryder Cup team with stellar play on two different tours. He ranked second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee while posting five pre-Ryder Cup top-25s. He’d follow with top-10s in each of his four fall starts, including his maiden PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic. His run of T-4, win, T-10 on the DP World Tour this summer solidified his ticket to Rome, where he went 2-2 in his Ryder Cup debut. “I still pinch myself in the morning when I wake up to kind of realize that this is what I do for a job,” Åberg said after his victory in Sea Island. “It’s been so much fun. These experiences that I’ve had over the last six months have been beyond my dreams, and I’ll never forget it.” The addition of veteran caddie Joe Skovron for 2024 should contribute to the 24-year-old Åberg’s meteoric rise continuing.
Rico Hoey
Movement: +95.14% (No. 3,064 to No. 149)
Why the rise? Hoey entered this year with no world-ranking points and just one worldwide top-10 in four years. Two years ago, he took a job at his home course, Goose Creek Golf Club in Mira Loma, California, and spent over a month waking up early to set tee markers. But he found his way back to pro golf fulltime, and after forging his way back onto the Korn Ferry Tour at final stage last year, Hoey posted six top-10s in his first 11 starts on the circuit, including his first KFT win at the Visit Knoxville Open. Nicknamed “World’s Greatest Driver” while at USC, Hoey lived up to the moniker by leading the KFT in total driving last season. Hoey will now be a 28-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour next season. “It’s going to be my first year out there,” Hoey told Golf Channel earlier this year. “I’m going to have to get my feet wet and just kind of get the lay of everything out there. I’m excited to get out there and learn a lot from the best and see what I can do.”
Wyndham Clark
Movement: +93.87% (No. 163 to No. 10)
Why the rise? Iron play. Clark took ownership of his swing by becoming his own swing coach entering this year. That coupled with him changing the lie angles on his irons from basically flat to 3 degrees upright helped Clark go from No. 173 in strokes gained: approach-the-green in 2021-22 to No. 29 this past season. Clark finished the season ranked No. 13 in total strokes gained, and his all-around game led him not only to two landmark victories this year, at the signature Wells Fargo and the U.S. Open, but also a year where he missed just one cut and made the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Clark also credits his work with mental coach Julie Elion to unlocking his top-10 talent. “This year a huge success would have been in my mind just getting better mentally to where I feel more comfortable on Thursday, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, and handling adversity better, handling the tough pressure moments better, and then also enjoying the process a lot more,” Clark said at BMW. “That’s how I kind of judge my seasons. … This year has obviously had a lot of success.”
Eric Cole
Movement: +89.32% (No. 384 to No. 41)
Why the rise? There’s a reason why Eric Cole is likely to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year over Ludvig Åberg; it’s because the 35-year-old, mini-tour legend racked up 14 top-25s in 37 starts in his debut campaign on the PGA Tour, all of which came in his last 27 starts. He was twice a runner-up and closed this past fall with finishes of T-3, T-2, T-3. Cole did his damage despite struggling mightily with the driver (No. 158 in strokes gained: off-the-tee), but he was a top-20 player in the other three major strokes-gained categories. “I was very happy with the way I played, especially in the fall,” Cole said at RSM. “Like everyone says, I played a lot and somewhat consistently there, so it was definitely nice run this year.” Cole will enter his sophomore season not only a top-50 player in the world but also a married man after he and his now-bride, Stephanie, wed Dec. 9 in Key Largo, Florida.
Zac Blair
Movement: +86.09% (No. 719 to No. 100)
Why the rise? Blair missed about 21 months after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair two tears in his right labrum in November 2020. “Basically went from playing 18 or 36 holes every day for the last seven, eight years to not touching a club for five, six, seven months,” Blair said earlier this year. He returned last fall and playing on a major medical did enough to keep his card, satisfying his extension with a T-2 finish at Travelers and eventually ending up No. 93 in FedExCup points. Blair is 33 years old and averaged just 281.6 yards off the tee last season, but he’s still capable of popping every now and then.
Alejandro Tosti
Movement: +83.09% (No. 627 to No. 106)
Why the rise? Tosti’s 11 top-10s, including a win, on the Korn Ferry Tour this year earned the 27-year-old Argentine his PGA Tour card for the first time. There have been some disciplinary issues, but there’s no denying Tosti’s skillset – third in driving distance, third in putting average and nearly top 30 in greens hit last season on the KFT. His days of bouncing around the developmental tours are over.
Jason Day
Movement: +83.04% (No. 112 to No. 19)
Why the rise? Day, now 36, snapped a five-year victory drought back in May at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but perhaps more impressive was his start to last season – 12 finishes of T-21 or better, including seven top-10s, in his first 14 starts. Add in a T-2 at The Open and it was a promising year for Day as he looks to climb back into the top 10 in the world rankings. His approach numbers were still below average, but Day bounced back big-time with the driver and putter this past season. He also welcomed a fifth child with wife, Ellie. “I feel like every time I’ve won recently, I keep adding a child,” Day said after winning the Grant Thornton Invitational with partner Lydia Ko earlier this month. “It just keeps coming, and there’s more of them. I’m very blessed to be able to have my family with me always on the road. Very blessed to have a loving wife, and the kids are all healthy. Like everything in my world is really, really great. Don’t worry, I’m done now, hopefully. Me and Tony [Finau], we’re fighting for strokes gained kids on the Tour.”
Andy Ogletree
Movement: +80.26% (No. 861 to No. 170)
Why the rise? After losing his LIV spot following the circuit’s first event two Junes ago, Ogletree has been relegated to the Asian Tour for the past year and a half while making a few spot-starts for LIV this year. However, the 25-year-old George Tech product won twice on the Asian Tour’s International Series and won that money title to punch a full-time ticket back to LIV in 2024. “It’s been a lot of hard work this year and a lot of great golf has gone into this,” Ogletree said after locking up his LIV card. “I just want to thank everyone that’s gotten me to this point: the Asian Tour for all that they’ve done, and my team back home for allowing me to play the way I’ve played this year. I couldn’t be more excited, and I can’t wait to play LIV next year. I’ll definitely play a few events on The International Series along with all the LIV events that I’m going to play, so next year should be a great year and I just can’t wait to get started.” Of course, with LIV still not awarding world-ranking points, Ogletree will need strong performances again in the International Series to avoid dropping in the OWGR.
Nicholas Lindheim
Movement: +79.66% (No. 762 to No. 155)
Why the rise? The 39-year-old Nicholas Lindheim had a unique year. He began last season on the PGA Tour and played just two fall events before hitting the disabled list with a back injury. When Lindheim returned to action nearly six months later, he did so on the Korn Ferry Tour. He tied for eighth at the Club Car Championship in late March and then added four more top-10s, including a win, over eight starts. He also logged four late-season events on the PGA Tour and made all those cuts as well, ensuring that he went an entire year without missing a weekend. “When you’re playing well, there’s nothing better,” Lindheim, a father of two, told PGATour.com earlier this year. “The low times are the hard part. Having kids, family, it’s nice … when you’re struggling, they don’t care if I’m playing good or bad. It’s a good thing. I really am grateful and thankful for what I have.” One cool nugget on Lindheim: His strong play in limited action this past year has him ending 2023 ranked No. 13 in the Golfweek/Sagaring rankings, just ahead of Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau.
Rickie Fowler
Movement: +77.67% (No. 103 to No. 23)
Why the rise? Fowler made some big changes last year, switching caddies and then returning to longtime instructor Butch Harmon. They worked. Fowler went from well outside the top 100 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, strokes gained: approach-the-green and strokes gained: putting to No. 77, No. 7 and No. 48 in those categories, respectively. The results followed suit, too, as Fowler notched 18 top-25s, including eight top-10s and a win, in 26 starts. He snapped a lengthy victory drought in Detroit just two weeks after contending in the U.S. Open.
Way down
Daniel Berger
Movement: -1,041.18% (No. 51 to No. 582)
Why the fall? Berger was ranked No. 25 in the world when he missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline. He hasn’t played since because of a back injury. Berger spoke with The Associated Press last May, shortly before he pulled out of U.S. Open final qualifying, and he said that he had been diagnosed with only a slightly bulged disc in his lower back as well as deep bone sensitivity, and he had been working with a trainer on a rehab program created by a Canadian professor who specializes in spine biomechanics. At this point, when Berger returns he won’t be eligible for any majors and will be playing off a major medical extensions, though not exempt for signature events. “When I took time off, I was a top-20 player. I’ll be coming back with nothing,” Berger told the AP. “I get it — it’s part of the game. You’ve got to earn everything. When I come back, I’ll come back with fire in my belly. I’ll enjoy the challenge of getting back to where I was.”
Kevin Kisner
Movement: -554.84% (No. 31 to No. 203)
Why the fall? The 39-year-old Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner, is still exempt through next season courtesy of his 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play title, but evidenced by him logging just 18 starts last season and stepping away from competition for a few months last summer, plus now flirting with broadcasting, Kisner appears well aware of the mountain climb back. “There have been times golf has been that way, but not after having so much success, and then your family is asking where you are, and you see the results you’re getting,” Kisner told The Associated Press prior to his return this past fall, where he played three events and didn’t finish better than T-51. Kisner didn’t post enough rounds to be ranked statistically last season, but he did lose strokes in all four strokes-gained categories. He’ll join the NBC team for next year’s Sentry event at Kapalua and the WM Phoenix Open, so there’s at least one non-signature event that Kisner won’t be playing. How much he does tee it up in 2024 remains to be seen.
Will Zalatoris
Movement: -442.86% (No. 7 to No. 38)
Why the fall? Zalatoris had been battling intermittent back issues ever since hitting one fat out of the fescue during the 2021 Open Championship, and he finally got to the point after withdrawing the morning of this year’s Masters opening round where he needed surgery. So, the 27-year-old rising superstar underwent a microdiscectomy that Saturday of the first major of the year, an operation that kept him on the shelf until he returned at the Hero World Challenge and finished last by nine shots. In the Bahamas, it was clear that the putter was still a concern, so while the iron play should be Zalatoris’ usual elite-elite in 2024, what he does on the greens will determine how much success he has next year.
Aaron Wise
Movement: -309.09% (No. 33 to No. 135)
Why the fall? Wise climbed back inside the top 50 in the world late last year only to miss four of his first five cuts of 2023 and then withdraw from the Masters to focus on his mentally health. Wise returned after a seven-week hiatus and finished T-50 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but three missed cuts – PGA, RBC Canadian Open and U.S. Open – forced Wise back to some time off. He’s still not played since, and he’s been dark on social media, too – well, other than a September tweet about Colorado football.
Billy Horschel
Movement: -244.44% (No. 18 to No. 62)
Why the fall? This Horschel quote from June’s Memorial Tournament summed up what was a frustrating year: “My confidence is the lowest it’s been in my entire career.” Horschel began 2023 comfortably inside the world’s top 50, but he didn’t crack the top 30 in a worldwide start until July’s 3M Open – that skid included his opening 84 at Muirfield Village, which prompted Horschel to get emotional with reporters, as well as two MCs and no top-40s in the four majors. Horschel also just finished inside the top 150 in strokes gained: tee-to-green last season. But there is reason for optimism heading into the new year, as Horschel went overseas to play four tournaments in five weeks after failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, and he posted three top-20s.
Justin Thomas
Movement: -225% (No. 8 to No. 26)
Why the fall? Perhaps the most well-documented slump of 2023, Thomas only notched two top-10s on the PGA Tour before narrowly missing out on the 70-man FedExCup Playoffs. In the big events, Thomas was especially dumfounded, missing three of four cuts with a T-65 in his PGA defense not much better. It was a year in which Thomas wrestled both his diet and his ball-striking – his No. 39 rank in strokes gained: approach-the-green was a career-worst. He couldn’t get the putts to fall either (No. 135 in strokes gained: putting). As a result of ending up outside the top 50 in points, he’s not guaranteed starts in all the signature events for 2024, though common thought is Thomas will garner sponsor exemptions in almost all of them should he not qualify. “Golf is a funky game,” Thomas told The Associated Press recently. “Doesn’t matter how good of a player, any accomplishments you’ve had. You can have an off year and miss the playoffs just like I did. Everybody has got to work hard, and you have to earn it.” And after three straight top-5s to end the year, Thomas appears on his way to earning back what he lost in 2023.
Rory Sabbatini
Movement: -203.18% (No. 283 to No. 858)
Why the fall? Sabbatini was able to use a top-25 career money exemption last season after nine players either resigned their PGA Tour membership or were suspended after jumping to LIV Golf. He didn’t, however, take advantage, making just two cuts in 14 starts as the now-47-year-old said back at the Valspar Championship, where he actually tied for 16th, “I told my wife, I said, my body’s breaking down faster than a Twinkie in a fat kid’s hand.” The six-time PGA Tour winner has merely past champion status to use next season – if he’s even healthy enough. At least the Boy from Bratislava still has the Olympic silver medal to polish.
Complete ranking
A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who either started or finished 2022 with world-ranking points:
|NAME
|END 2022
|END 2023
|MOVEMENT
|MOVE %
|Ludvig Aberg
|3,064
|30
|3,034
|99.02%
|Rico Hoey
|3,064
|149
|2,915
|95.14%
|Wyndham Clark
|163
|10
|153
|93.87%
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|3,064
|211
|2,853
|93.11%
|Trace Crowe
|3,064
|232
|2,832
|92.43%
|Eric Cole
|384
|41
|343
|89.32%
|Logan McAllister
|3,064
|353
|2,711
|88.48%
|Eugenio Chacarra
|3,064
|405
|2,659
|86.78%
|Chandler Phillips
|1,852
|251
|1,601
|86.45%
|Zac Blair
|719
|100
|619
|86.09%
|Wilson Furr
|1,793
|259
|1,534
|85.55%
|Cody Blick
|3,064
|444
|2,620
|85.51%
|Jaewoong Eom
|2,393
|364
|2,029
|84.79%
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|785
|120
|665
|84.71%
|Ben Silverman
|1,017
|159
|858
|84.37%
|Jackson Suber
|1,954
|311
|1,643
|84.08%
|Alejandro Tosti
|627
|106
|521
|83.09%
|Jason Day
|112
|19
|93
|83.04%
|Max Greyserman
|1,105
|188
|917
|82.99%
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|3,064
|531
|2,533
|82.67%
|Ben Kohles
|669
|117
|552
|82.51%
|Jack Maguire
|3,064
|587
|2,477
|80.84%
|Steven Fisk
|3,064
|598
|2,466
|80.48%
|Andy Ogletree
|861
|170
|691
|80.26%
|William Mouw
|3,064
|608
|2,456
|80.16%
|Nick Taylor
|257
|51
|206
|80.16%
|Michael Block
|3,064
|612
|2,452
|80.03%
|Nicholas Lindheim
|762
|155
|607
|79.66%
|Jacob Bridgeman
|982
|200
|782
|79.63%
|Daniel Summerhays
|3,064
|627
|2,437
|79.54%
|Peter Kuest
|1,148
|235
|913
|79.53%
|Yubin Jang
|2,161
|451
|1,710
|79.13%
|David Puig
|1,144
|240
|904
|79.02%
|Grayson Murray
|630
|133
|497
|78.89%
|Koshiro Maeda
|3,064
|670
|2,394
|78.13%
|Vincent Norrman
|324
|71
|253
|78.09%
|Micah Lauren Shin
|3,064
|679
|2,385
|77.84%
|Rickie Fowler
|103
|23
|80
|77.67%
|Alistair Docherty
|3,064
|690
|2,374
|77.48%
|Matt Atkins
|3,064
|691
|2,373
|77.45%
|Miguel Tabuena
|1,543
|355
|1,188
|76.99%
|Camilo Villegas
|654
|152
|502
|76.76%
|Daniel Miernicki
|3,064
|732
|2,332
|76.11%
|Kyle Jones
|3,064
|748
|2,316
|75.59%
|Colin Featherstone
|3,064
|772
|2,292
|74.80%
|Romain Wattel
|3,064
|778
|2,286
|74.61%
|Curtis Luck
|1,060
|270
|790
|74.53%
|Akshay Bhatia
|431
|110
|321
|74.48%
|Carter Jenkins
|1,124
|287
|837
|74.47%
|Byeong Hun An
|231
|59
|172
|74.46%
|Parker Coody
|780
|207
|573
|73.46%
|Joost Luiten
|437
|118
|319
|73.00%
|Adam Schenk
|172
|47
|125
|72.67%
|Lucas Glover
|105
|29
|76
|72.38%
|Sam Bairstow
|1,484
|410
|1,074
|72.37%
|Spencer Levin
|1,350
|373
|977
|72.37%
|Peter Knade
|3,064
|848
|2,216
|72.32%
|Rhein Gibson
|1,660
|460
|1,200
|72.29%
|Taichi Kho
|1,359
|379
|980
|72.11%
|Keita Nakajima
|313
|88
|225
|71.88%
|Isaiah Salinda
|1,580
|448
|1,132
|71.65%
|Fred Biondi
|3,064
|869
|2,195
|71.64%
|Jiri Zuska
|3,064
|878
|2,186
|71.34%
|Wade Binfield
|3,064
|884
|2,180
|71.15%
|Minhyuk Song
|3,064
|887
|2,177
|71.05%
|Samuel Bennett
|1,269
|374
|895
|70.53%
|Dan Bradbury
|512
|151
|361
|70.51%
|Matthew HungHai Cheung
|3,064
|907
|2,157
|70.40%
|Evan Harmeling
|2,588
|773
|1,815
|70.13%
|Seungtaek Lee
|1,649
|495
|1,154
|69.98%
|Christopher Petefish
|980
|296
|684
|69.80%
|Davis Lamb
|1,849
|559
|1,290
|69.77%
|Martin Couvra
|1,815
|563
|1,252
|68.98%
|Chris Korte
|3,064
|951
|2,113
|68.96%
|Younghan Song
|690
|215
|475
|68.84%
|Joe Highsmith
|719
|227
|492
|68.43%
|Dylan Wu
|546
|177
|369
|67.58%
|Gunner Wiebe
|1,424
|465
|959
|67.35%
|Samuel Stevens
|404
|132
|272
|67.33%
|Brooks Koepka
|52
|17
|35
|67.31%
|Yusaku Hosono
|1,620
|530
|1,090
|67.28%
|Lee Hodges
|183
|60
|123
|67.21%
|Pierceson Coody
|370
|122
|248
|67.03%
|Jordan Gumberg
|2,113
|700
|1,413
|66.87%
|Jacob Solomon
|1,285
|429
|856
|66.61%
|Ryan Gerard
|611
|204
|407
|66.61%
|Kensei Hirata
|755
|257
|498
|65.96%
|Sami Valimaki
|320
|109
|211
|65.94%
|Eric McCardle
|3,064
|1,045
|2,019
|65.89%
|Sebastian Vazquez
|3,064
|1,057
|2,007
|65.50%
|Jake Knapp
|503
|174
|329
|65.41%
|Lee Chieh-po
|1,192
|417
|775
|65.02%
|Brandon Hoelzer
|3,064
|1,074
|1,990
|64.95%
|Rafael Campos
|1,032
|362
|670
|64.92%
|Devon Bling
|2,191
|770
|1,421
|64.86%
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|1,725
|610
|1,115
|64.64%
|Tim Widing
|1,000
|354
|646
|64.60%
|Andrea Pavan
|1,116
|397
|719
|64.43%
|Will Enefer
|1,309
|467
|842
|64.32%
|Alexander George Frances
|2,637
|942
|1,695
|64.28%
|Cao Yi
|1,634
|585
|1,049
|64.20%
|Shintaro Ban
|3,064
|1,098
|1,966
|64.16%
|Zachary Bauchou
|1,730
|624
|1,106
|63.93%
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|1,329
|480
|849
|63.88%
|Tyler Duncan(Jul1989)
|398
|144
|254
|63.82%
|Frank Kennedy
|3,064
|1,121
|1,943
|63.41%
|Luis Gerardo Garza
|2,374
|872
|1,502
|63.27%
|Taiga Semikawa
|298
|111
|187
|62.75%
|Patrick Welch
|1,332
|497
|835
|62.69%
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|134
|50
|84
|62.69%
|Kieran Vincent
|1,080
|403
|677
|62.69%
|Patrick Cover
|1,439
|537
|902
|62.68%
|Matt Wallace
|182
|68
|114
|62.64%
|Michael Kim
|334
|125
|209
|62.57%
|Ren Yonezawa
|1,254
|470
|784
|62.52%
|Brian Harman
|24
|9
|15
|62.50%
|Anton Albers
|3,064
|1,150
|1,914
|62.47%
|Max Rottluff
|956
|359
|597
|62.45%
|Josh Radcliff
|3,064
|1,153
|1,911
|62.37%
|George Markham
|3,064
|1,158
|1,906
|62.21%
|Norman Xiong
|439
|167
|272
|61.96%
|Mark Power
|3,064
|1,175
|1,889
|61.65%
|Yuta Sugiura
|985
|380
|605
|61.42%
|Shad Tuten
|996
|386
|610
|61.24%
|Ryo Hisatsune
|201
|78
|123
|61.19%
|Casey Jarvis
|745
|290
|455
|61.07%
|Sam Ryder
|267
|104
|163
|61.05%
|Ryan Linton
|3,064
|1,194
|1,870
|61.03%
|Willie Mack III
|3,064
|1,201
|1,863
|60.80%
|Kazuki Yasumori
|2,244
|880
|1,364
|60.78%
|Julian Suri
|1,091
|428
|663
|60.77%
|Davis Shore
|1,390
|549
|841
|60.50%
|Viktor Hovland
|10
|4
|6
|60.00%
|Sejung Hiramoto
|1,643
|673
|970
|59.04%
|Max Homa
|17
|7
|10
|58.82%
|George Kneiser
|3,064
|1,263
|1,801
|58.78%
|Austin Eckroat
|227
|94
|133
|58.59%
|Andreas Halvorsen
|2,068
|861
|1,207
|58.37%
|Alexander Bjork
|184
|77
|107
|58.15%
|Jake Mccrory
|3,064
|1,293
|1,771
|57.80%
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|666
|283
|383
|57.51%
|Denny McCarthy
|80
|34
|46
|57.50%
|Taylor Dickson
|690
|294
|396
|57.39%
|Jorge Campillo
|253
|108
|145
|57.31%
|Hayden Springer
|1,129
|482
|647
|57.31%
|Poom Saksansin
|784
|335
|449
|57.27%
|James Carr Vernon
|3,064
|1,318
|1,746
|56.98%
|James Wilson(July1999)
|3,064
|1,318
|1,746
|56.98%
|Wooyoung Cho
|1,602
|693
|909
|56.74%
|Emiliano Grillo
|85
|37
|48
|56.47%
|Zander Lombard
|326
|142
|184
|56.44%
|Josh Teater
|841
|367
|474
|56.36%
|Chanmin Jung
|959
|420
|539
|56.20%
|Saptak Talwar
|3,064
|1,342
|1,722
|56.20%
|Taylor Moore
|121
|53
|68
|56.20%
|Fred Couples
|3,064
|1,345
|1,719
|56.10%
|Brad Hopfinger
|1,205
|529
|676
|56.10%
|Kosuke Suzuki
|861
|378
|483
|56.10%
|Daniel Brown(Oct1994)
|444
|195
|249
|56.08%
|Maximilian Steinlechner
|3,064
|1,347
|1,717
|56.04%
|Phoenix Campbell(Am)
|3,064
|1,358
|1,706
|55.68%
|Lucas Vacarisas
|1,444
|642
|802
|55.54%
|Brett Drewitt
|1,027
|458
|569
|55.40%
|Tom Whitney
|670
|301
|369
|55.07%
|Aaron Baddeley
|538
|242
|296
|55.02%
|Brian Campbell
|1,525
|686
|839
|55.02%
|Matthew Southgate
|351
|158
|193
|54.99%
|Brent Ito
|3,064
|1,385
|1,679
|54.80%
|Marcel Siem
|331
|150
|181
|54.68%
|Chase Seiffert
|644
|292
|352
|54.66%
|Chanwoo Kim(Nov-1999)
|1,435
|652
|783
|54.56%
|Shinji Tomimura
|2,257
|1,026
|1,231
|54.54%
|Gary Boyd
|2,102
|957
|1,145
|54.47%
|Hayden Shieh
|3,064
|1,400
|1,664
|54.31%
|Robson Chinhoi
|3,064
|1,410
|1,654
|53.98%
|Tyrrell Hatton
|26
|12
|14
|53.85%
|D.A. Points
|3,064
|1,418
|1,646
|53.72%
|Blake Tomlinson
|3,064
|1,422
|1,642
|53.59%
|Guntaek Koh
|711
|330
|381
|53.59%
|Seungbin Choi
|1,223
|569
|654
|53.48%
|Abel Gallegos
|2,300
|1,073
|1,227
|53.35%
|Julien Guerrier
|345
|161
|184
|53.33%
|Beau Hossler
|171
|80
|91
|53.22%
|Ben Campbell
|523
|245
|278
|53.15%
|Naoyuki Kaneda
|2,168
|1,020
|1,148
|52.95%
|Andrew Kelly
|3,064
|1,442
|1,622
|52.94%
|Johnny Travale
|3,064
|1,450
|1,614
|52.68%
|Justin Rose
|76
|36
|40
|52.63%
|Matthieu Pavon
|200
|95
|105
|52.50%
|Ryan Davis
|3,064
|1,457
|1,607
|52.45%
|James Mack
|3,064
|1,464
|1,600
|52.22%
|B. Robinson-Thompson
|768
|368
|400
|52.08%
|Kiet Van Der Weele
|2,113
|1,014
|1,099
|52.01%
|Paul Barjon
|433
|208
|225
|51.96%
|Ho Yu-cheng
|2,393
|1,150
|1,243
|51.94%
|Shori Ishizuka
|3,064
|1,473
|1,591
|51.93%
|Aaron Rai
|135
|65
|70
|51.85%
|Varun Chopra
|3,064
|1,478
|1,586
|51.76%
|Jasper Stubbs(Am)
|3,064
|1,482
|1,582
|51.63%
|Cody Gribble
|920
|445
|475
|51.63%
|Sam Hutsby
|1,280
|622
|658
|51.41%
|Cristian Romero
|3,064
|1,491
|1,573
|51.34%
|Jeunghun Wang
|991
|484
|507
|51.16%
|Ethan Smith
|3,064
|1,497
|1,567
|51.14%
|Harry Hillier
|2,530
|1,241
|1,289
|50.95%
|Chase Johnson
|3,064
|1,511
|1,553
|50.69%
|David Skinns
|515
|254
|261
|50.68%
|Brendon Doyle
|3,064
|1,512
|1,552
|50.65%
|Shohei Hasegawa
|3,064
|1,515
|1,549
|50.55%
|Thomas Aiken
|1,079
|535
|544
|50.42%
|Romain Langasque
|256
|127
|129
|50.39%
|Brian Richey
|1,811
|900
|911
|50.30%
|Ryan Van Velzen
|891
|443
|448
|50.28%
|Ben Eccles
|2,102
|1,046
|1,056
|50.24%
|Chris Nido
|3,064
|1,525
|1,539
|50.23%
|Jamie Lovemark
|948
|472
|476
|50.21%
|Sandy Scott
|1,628
|811
|817
|50.18%
|Adam Batty
|3,064
|1,527
|1,537
|50.16%
|Kuranosuke Shimizu(Am)
|3,064
|1,527
|1,537
|50.16%
|Grant Godfrey
|3,064
|1,531
|1,533
|50.03%
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|1
|1
|50.00%
|Patrick Fishburn
|542
|271
|271
|50.00%
|Nopparat Panichphol
|2,125
|1,063
|1,062
|49.98%
|Matthew Baldwin
|511
|256
|255
|49.90%
|Ryan Moore
|424
|213
|211
|49.76%
|Andrew Campbell
|2,637
|1,325
|1,312
|49.75%
|Jake Staiano
|3,064
|1,541
|1,523
|49.71%
|Kristoffer Max
|3,064
|1,542
|1,522
|49.67%
|Junghwan Lee
|810
|408
|402
|49.63%
|Scott Gutschewski
|610
|308
|302
|49.51%
|Tom Johnson
|3,064
|1,554
|1,510
|49.28%
|Yetaek Lim
|2,215
|1,124
|1,091
|49.26%
|Yoon Chung
|2,637
|1,341
|1,296
|49.15%
|Jesper Svensson
|558
|284
|274
|49.10%
|Trent Phillips
|748
|381
|367
|49.06%
|Jimmy Stanger
|485
|248
|237
|48.87%
|Billy Tom Sargent
|3,064
|1,568
|1,496
|48.83%
|Daniel Hillier
|273
|140
|133
|48.72%
|Walker Lee
|1,674
|860
|814
|48.63%
|Baejong Park
|3,064
|1,576
|1,488
|48.56%
|Chapchai Nirat
|1,201
|618
|583
|48.54%
|Calum Hill(Nov1994)
|367
|189
|178
|48.50%
|Maxwell Moldovan(Am)
|3,064
|1,580
|1,484
|48.43%
|Benjamin Kedochim
|3,064
|1,586
|1,478
|48.24%
|Brendon Todd
|108
|56
|52
|48.15%
|Grant Forrest
|262
|136
|126
|48.09%
|Sungjoon Park
|1,697
|881
|816
|48.08%
|Spencer Cross
|2,222
|1,155
|1,067
|48.02%
|Junhong Park
|1,847
|962
|885
|47.92%
|David Wicks(Sept1993)
|3,064
|1,602
|1,462
|47.72%
|Blair Bursey
|3,064
|1,605
|1,459
|47.62%
|Nick Bachem
|435
|228
|207
|47.59%
|Manuel Elvira
|681
|357
|324
|47.58%
|Thammasack Bouahom
|3,064
|1,608
|1,456
|47.52%
|Youngjoon Choi
|3,064
|1,611
|1,453
|47.42%
|Rasmus Karlsson
|2,954
|1,556
|1,398
|47.33%
|Carson Young
|427
|225
|202
|47.31%
|Darcy Brereton
|2,617
|1,380
|1,237
|47.27%
|Kristoffer Reitan
|1,962
|1,035
|927
|47.25%
|Terry Pilkadaris
|2,008
|1,061
|947
|47.16%
|Sanghyun Kim
|3,064
|1,619
|1,445
|47.16%
|Charles Wang
|2,337
|1,237
|1,100
|47.07%
|Jerry Kelly
|3,064
|1,624
|1,440
|47.00%
|Nathan Kimsey
|252
|134
|118
|46.83%
|Bryce Emory
|2,019
|1,074
|945
|46.81%
|Kevin Dougherty
|528
|281
|247
|46.78%
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|653
|348
|305
|46.71%
|Nate Lashley
|347
|185
|162
|46.69%
|Jeevan Sihota
|3,064
|1,635
|1,429
|46.64%
|Matti Schmid
|241
|129
|112
|46.47%
|Charlie Hillier
|1,765
|945
|820
|46.46%
|Andoni Etchenique
|2,239
|1,203
|1,036
|46.27%
|Lawrence Ting
|3,064
|1,648
|1,416
|46.21%
|John VanDerLaan
|617
|334
|283
|45.87%
|Pierre Pellegrin
|3,064
|1,664
|1,400
|45.69%
|Yuki Kajimura
|3,064
|1,666
|1,398
|45.63%
|Bjarki Petursson
|3,064
|1,674
|1,390
|45.37%
|Austin Squires
|3,064
|1,688
|1,376
|44.91%
|M. Fernandez de Oliveira
|3,064
|1,692
|1,372
|44.78%
|Darren Fichardt
|587
|325
|262
|44.63%
|Adam Blomme
|706
|391
|315
|44.62%
|Masato Sumiuchi(Am)
|3,064
|1,697
|1,367
|44.61%
|Lin Yuxin
|1,845
|1,024
|821
|44.50%
|Jimmy Walker
|497
|276
|221
|44.47%
|Etienne Papineau
|1,105
|614
|491
|44.43%
|Taihei Sato
|676
|376
|300
|44.38%
|Matt McCarty
|773
|431
|342
|44.24%
|Ryan Ruffels
|3,064
|1,710
|1,354
|44.19%
|Aron Zemmer
|1,632
|911
|721
|44.18%
|Tom McKibbin
|290
|162
|128
|44.14%
|Stuart Krog
|2,768
|1,547
|1,221
|44.11%
|Si Woo Kim
|82
|46
|36
|43.90%
|Chris Gotterup
|388
|218
|170
|43.81%
|Ricky Barnes
|1,649
|927
|722
|43.78%
|Kazuya Koura
|1,401
|788
|613
|43.75%
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|144
|81
|63
|43.75%
|Robin Williams
|1,489
|840
|649
|43.59%
|Jesper Sandborg
|2,337
|1,321
|1,016
|43.47%
|Wang Wei Hsuan
|1,623
|918
|705
|43.44%
|Jacques P de Villiers
|1,272
|720
|552
|43.40%
|Augustin Hole
|2,722
|1,543
|1,179
|43.31%
|Chesson Hadley
|282
|160
|122
|43.26%
|Yuki Mori(July1992)
|3,064
|1,739
|1,325
|43.24%
|Jared Sawada
|3,064
|1,741
|1,323
|43.18%
|Toni Hakula
|1,687
|959
|728
|43.15%
|D.J. Trahan
|2,244
|1,276
|968
|43.14%
|Keegan Mclachlan
|2,393
|1,365
|1,028
|42.96%
|James Gibellini
|3,064
|1,748
|1,316
|42.95%
|Roberto Diaz
|820
|468
|352
|42.93%
|Brady Calkins
|3,064
|1,753
|1,311
|42.79%
|Greg Koch
|3,064
|1,753
|1,311
|42.79%
|Chris Crabtree
|3,064
|1,753
|1,311
|42.79%
|Daniel McCarthy
|1,237
|708
|529
|42.76%
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|1,123
|643
|480
|42.74%
|Andrew Svoboda
|3,064
|1,761
|1,303
|42.53%
|Taichi Nabetani
|518
|298
|220
|42.47%
|McClure Meissner
|515
|297
|218
|42.33%
|Austen Truslow
|3,064
|1,769
|1,295
|42.27%
|Phil Mickelson
|213
|123
|90
|42.25%
|Jeffrey Kang
|874
|505
|369
|42.22%
|Jian Chuan-lin
|2,617
|1,515
|1,102
|42.11%
|Luis Felipe Torres
|3,064
|1,781
|1,283
|41.87%
|Sangmoon Bae
|1,083
|630
|453
|41.83%
|Kazuki Ishiwata
|3,064
|1,787
|1,277
|41.68%
|Christofer Blomstrand
|1,129
|659
|470
|41.63%
|Geoff Ogilvy
|1,761
|1,028
|733
|41.62%
|Chris Kirk
|89
|52
|37
|41.57%
|Sam Saunders
|912
|533
|379
|41.56%
|Anders Emil Ejlersen
|2,768
|1,619
|1,149
|41.51%
|Suttinon Panyo
|1,717
|1,005
|712
|41.47%
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|1,192
|698
|494
|41.44%
|Charles Reiter
|3,064
|1,797
|1,267
|41.35%
|Taiki Yoshida
|589
|346
|243
|41.26%
|Chris Naegel
|1,068
|629
|439
|41.10%
|Min Woo Lee
|56
|33
|23
|41.07%
|Dongmin Kim
|831
|490
|341
|41.03%
|Brandon Wu
|193
|114
|79
|40.93%
|Cedric Gugler
|2,768
|1,635
|1,133
|40.93%
|Kosuke Miyauchi
|3,064
|1,812
|1,252
|40.86%
|Garett Reband
|3,064
|1,812
|1,252
|40.86%
|Cameron Davis
|71
|42
|29
|40.85%
|Li Linqiang
|2,147
|1,272
|875
|40.75%
|Patricio Guerra Ibarra
|3,064
|1,819
|1,245
|40.63%
|Mark Hubbard
|165
|98
|67
|40.61%
|Thomas Walsh
|625
|372
|253
|40.48%
|Hayden Buckley
|203
|121
|82
|40.39%
|Oskar Ambrosius
|2,637
|1,574
|1,063
|40.31%
|David Lingmerth
|199
|119
|80
|40.20%
|Adam Andersson
|1,662
|994
|668
|40.19%
|Quim Vidal Mora
|1,852
|1,110
|742
|40.06%
|Jon Rahm
|5
|3
|2
|40.00%
|Justin Suh
|115
|69
|46
|40.00%
|Derek Ernst
|3,064
|1,839
|1,225
|39.98%
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|2,954
|1,774
|1,180
|39.95%
|Keisuke Sato
|3,064
|1,842
|1,222
|39.88%
|Sunhit Bishnoi
|2,113
|1,273
|840
|39.75%
|Sebastian Szirmak
|3,064
|1,848
|1,216
|39.69%
|Brendan MacDougall
|2,168
|1,308
|860
|39.67%
|Sungjin Yeo
|3,064
|1,853
|1,211
|39.52%
|Seongkwan Lee
|3,064
|1,857
|1,207
|39.39%
|Sungho Lee
|1,503
|911
|592
|39.39%
|Peter Karmis
|1,385
|840
|545
|39.35%
|John Pak
|1,327
|805
|522
|39.34%
|Rafael Echenique
|2,456
|1,490
|966
|39.33%
|Jonas Blixt
|1,226
|744
|482
|39.31%
|Derek Lamely
|3,064
|1,862
|1,202
|39.23%
|Alex Scott
|1,890
|1,149
|741
|39.21%
|Tommy Fleetwood
|23
|14
|9
|39.13%
|Noah Steele
|1,662
|1,015
|647
|38.93%
|Taiga Nagano
|741
|455
|286
|38.60%
|Huang Zijie
|3,064
|1,882
|1,182
|38.58%
|Aldrich Potgieter
|2,074
|1,276
|798
|38.48%
|Parathakorn Suyasri
|3,064
|1,886
|1,178
|38.45%
|Zhang Jinshen
|3,064
|1,893
|1,171
|38.22%
|Travis Smyth
|393
|243
|150
|38.17%
|Daniel Wetterich
|3,064
|1,895
|1,169
|38.15%
|Cole Madey
|1,596
|988
|608
|38.10%
|Shunta Maeawakura
|2,588
|1,603
|985
|38.06%
|Quade Cummins
|768
|476
|292
|38.02%
|Adrien Saddier
|542
|336
|206
|38.01%
|Daehyun Kim
|3,064
|1,900
|1,164
|37.99%
|Matt Kuchar
|87
|54
|33
|37.93%
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|1,039
|646
|393
|37.82%
|Tobias Horup Andersen
|3,064
|1,907
|1,157
|37.76%
|Jose Cristobal Islas(Am)
|3,064
|1,907
|1,157
|37.76%
|Mark Wilson
|3,064
|1,907
|1,157
|37.76%
|Corey Lamb
|2,669
|1,662
|1,007
|37.73%
|Evan Knight
|1,870
|1,165
|705
|37.70%
|Ryutaro Nagano
|422
|263
|159
|37.68%
|Jason Dufner
|868
|541
|327
|37.67%
|Patrick Rodgers
|149
|93
|56
|37.58%
|Pietro Bovari
|3,064
|1,913
|1,151
|37.57%
|Brett White
|1,417
|885
|532
|37.54%
|Yurav Premlall
|1,547
|967
|580
|37.49%
|Masamichi Uehira
|3,064
|1,916
|1,148
|37.47%
|Jayden Ford(Am)
|3,064
|1,916
|1,148
|37.47%
|Su Ching-hung
|3,064
|1,920
|1,144
|37.34%
|Ryan Elmore
|3,064
|1,920
|1,144
|37.34%
|Myles Creighton
|788
|494
|294
|37.31%
|Stephan Jaeger
|161
|101
|60
|37.27%
|Douglas Klein
|1,374
|862
|512
|37.26%
|Aryan Roopa Anand
|2,817
|1,769
|1,048
|37.20%
|Aram Yenidjeian
|3,064
|1,925
|1,139
|37.17%
|Gonzalo Rubio
|3,064
|1,931
|1,133
|36.98%
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|306
|193
|113
|36.93%
|Rio Kagawa
|3,064
|1,935
|1,129
|36.85%
|Martin Flores
|1,170
|739
|431
|36.84%
|Tsubasa Ukita
|1,250
|790
|460
|36.80%
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|3,064
|1,937
|1,127
|36.78%
|Sengyong Kim
|1,776
|1,123
|653
|36.77%
|Steven Brown
|1,269
|804
|465
|36.64%
|Hanmil Jung
|1,122
|711
|411
|36.63%
|Ryan Ang(Am)
|3,064
|1,943
|1,121
|36.59%
|Roger Sloan
|500
|318
|182
|36.40%
|Mathew Goggin
|3,064
|1,950
|1,114
|36.36%
|Hayden Wood
|3,064
|1,950
|1,114
|36.36%
|Minsu Kim(Apr1990)
|1,334
|849
|485
|36.36%
|Callan Barrow
|2,206
|1,405
|801
|36.31%
|Jayden Schaper
|495
|316
|179
|36.16%
|Matt Stieger
|3,064
|1,958
|1,106
|36.10%
|Keegan Bradley
|25
|16
|9
|36.00%
|Yannick Schutz
|2,168
|1,388
|780
|35.98%
|Craig Lee
|3,064
|1,962
|1,102
|35.97%
|Jose Pablo Rolz
|3,064
|1,964
|1,100
|35.90%
|Raoul Menard
|3,064
|1,967
|1,097
|35.80%
|Trey Shirley
|3,064
|1,970
|1,094
|35.70%
|Karan Pratap Singh
|1,678
|1,079
|599
|35.70%
|Jeff Winther
|269
|173
|96
|35.69%
|Jimmy Jones
|2,074
|1,334
|740
|35.68%
|Bradley Bawden
|1,245
|801
|444
|35.66%
|Yang Yinong
|2,909
|1,873
|1,036
|35.61%
|Julien Quesne
|3,064
|1,973
|1,091
|35.61%
|Fernando Lopez Butron
|3,064
|1,973
|1,091
|35.61%
|Lauri Ruuska
|1,057
|682
|375
|35.48%
|Sebastian Wiis
|1,822
|1,177
|645
|35.40%
|Harry Hall
|243
|157
|86
|35.39%
|Derek Oland
|1,514
|979
|535
|35.34%
|Masamichi Ito
|1,911
|1,238
|673
|35.22%
|Kyle Vance
|3,064
|1,986
|1,078
|35.18%
|Yohei Nakamichi
|3,064
|1,986
|1,078
|35.18%
|J. Goth-Rasmussen
|1,643
|1,066
|577
|35.12%
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|1,749
|1,135
|614
|35.11%
|Marco Penge
|469
|305
|164
|34.97%
|Kota Yuta Kaneko
|1,113
|724
|389
|34.95%
|Kosuke Sunagawa
|1,733
|1,128
|605
|34.91%
|A.J. Ewart
|3,064
|1,996
|1,068
|34.86%
|Stuart MacDonald
|800
|522
|278
|34.75%
|Pattaraphol Khanthacha
|1,310
|855
|455
|34.73%
|Preston Summerhays(Am)
|3,064
|2,003
|1,061
|34.63%
|Gianmaria Rean Trinchero
|2,360
|1,543
|817
|34.62%
|Victor Perez
|107
|70
|37
|34.58%
|Andrew Novak
|440
|288
|152
|34.55%
|Jonothan Broomhead
|1,657
|1,085
|572
|34.52%
|Thomas Giroux
|3,064
|2,007
|1,057
|34.50%
|Brandon Crick
|938
|615
|323
|34.43%
|Matthew Jordan
|323
|212
|111
|34.37%
|Sarut Vongchaisit
|3,064
|2,012
|1,052
|34.33%
|Juan Pablo Luna
|3,064
|2,016
|1,048
|34.20%
|Joey Vrzich
|1,822
|1,200
|622
|34.14%
|Simon Hawkes
|1,965
|1,295
|670
|34.10%
|Kyungnam Kang
|531
|350
|181
|34.09%
|Tristan Rohrbaugh
|3,064
|2,022
|1,042
|34.01%
|Patrick Dam Schou
|3,064
|2,022
|1,042
|34.01%
|Luis Carrera
|3,064
|2,022
|1,042
|34.01%
|Shoon Kobayashi(Am)
|3,064
|2,022
|1,042
|34.01%
|Owen Edwards
|2,486
|1,641
|845
|33.99%
|Christofer Rahm
|2,393
|1,580
|813
|33.97%
|Brendan Jones
|943
|624
|319
|33.83%
|Fabian Gomez
|612
|405
|207
|33.82%
|Filippo Celli
|926
|613
|313
|33.80%
|Adam Hadwin
|74
|49
|25
|33.78%
|Ronan Mullarney
|1,884
|1,248
|636
|33.76%
|Franco Romero
|3,064
|2,032
|1,032
|33.68%
|David Kim
|1,283
|851
|432
|33.67%
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|906
|601
|305
|33.66%
|Michael Johnson
|977
|649
|328
|33.57%
|Jordan Hahn
|2,266
|1,508
|758
|33.45%
|Toshihide Kato
|3,064
|2,040
|1,024
|33.42%
|Weerawish Narkprachar
|2,206
|1,470
|736
|33.36%
|Sepp Straka
|27
|18
|9
|33.33%
|Davis Thompson
|174
|116
|58
|33.33%
|Lachlan Barker
|1,876
|1,251
|625
|33.32%
|Oliver Lilliedahl
|3,064
|2,044
|1,020
|33.29%
|Todd Clements
|289
|193
|96
|33.22%
|Joel Girrbach
|847
|567
|280
|33.06%
|Kieran Muir
|3,064
|2,053
|1,011
|33.00%
|David Kocher
|479
|321
|158
|32.99%
|Gabriel Lench
|2,307
|1,547
|760
|32.94%
|Theo Boulet(Am)
|3,064
|2,060
|1,004
|32.77%
|Riito Mieno
|3,064
|2,060
|1,004
|32.77%
|Juan Carlos Serrano
|2,120
|1,430
|690
|32.55%
|Ervin Chang
|1,555
|1,049
|506
|32.54%
|Sebastian Soderberg
|209
|141
|68
|32.54%
|Soren Broholt Lind
|1,378
|932
|446
|32.37%
|Taiga Sugihara
|872
|590
|282
|32.34%
|Ryan McCormick
|461
|312
|149
|32.32%
|Mikkel Antonsen
|2,179
|1,475
|704
|32.31%
|Felipe Aguilar
|3,064
|2,077
|987
|32.21%
|Luke Donald
|539
|366
|173
|32.10%
|Jaehyeong Jeong
|3,064
|2,083
|981
|32.02%
|James Piot
|1,516
|1,032
|484
|31.93%
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|756
|515
|241
|31.88%
|Victor H Sidal Svendsen
|1,765
|1,203
|562
|31.84%
|Gaurav Pratap Singh
|2,033
|1,386
|647
|31.82%
|Cristobal Del Solar
|409
|279
|130
|31.78%
|Fred Meyer
|2,328
|1,589
|739
|31.74%
|Kristoffer Ventura
|1,063
|726
|337
|31.70%
|David Micheluzzi
|496
|339
|157
|31.65%
|Yuta Kinoshita
|819
|560
|259
|31.62%
|Paul Murphy
|3,064
|2,098
|966
|31.53%
|Kyungnam J. Park
|1,565
|1,076
|489
|31.25%
|Seukhyun Baek
|1,202
|827
|375
|31.20%
|Kevin Caesario Akbar
|1,996
|1,374
|622
|31.16%
|Luis Fernando Barco
|2,289
|1,576
|713
|31.15%
|Gregory Bourdy
|1,911
|1,316
|595
|31.14%
|Alexandre Fuchs
|3,064
|2,111
|953
|31.10%
|Naoki Sekito
|1,637
|1,128
|509
|31.09%
|Gabriel Hansel Hari(Am)
|2,722
|1,877
|845
|31.04%
|Jared Du Toit
|1,657
|1,144
|513
|30.96%
|Andy Zhang
|3,064
|2,116
|948
|30.94%
|Willie Olivier
|3,064
|2,116
|948
|30.94%
|Amir Nazrin
|1,860
|1,289
|571
|30.70%
|Morten Toft Hansen
|1,614
|1,119
|495
|30.67%
|Zhao Xingyu
|3,064
|2,126
|938
|30.61%
|Joseph Owen(Am)
|3,064
|2,126
|938
|30.61%
|Simon Forsstrom
|400
|278
|122
|30.50%
|Joshua Greer
|2,307
|1,605
|702
|30.43%
|Connor McKinney
|1,352
|941
|411
|30.40%
|Nikhil Rama
|1,243
|866
|377
|30.33%
|Ryo Ishikawa
|264
|184
|80
|30.30%
|Eric Lilleboe
|1,576
|1,099
|477
|30.27%
|Zach Johnson
|390
|272
|118
|30.26%
|Bob Geurts
|3,064
|2,138
|926
|30.22%
|Connor Syme
|196
|137
|59
|30.10%
|Thomas Elissalde
|2,530
|1,769
|761
|30.08%
|Ollie Charles Osborne
|1,986
|1,389
|597
|30.06%
|Matias Sanchez
|1,960
|1,372
|588
|30.00%
|Tiger Woods
|1,274
|892
|382
|29.98%
|Martin Obtmeier(Am)
|3,064
|2,146
|918
|29.96%
|Kelly Kraft
|492
|345
|147
|29.88%
|Ryutaro Kato
|3,064
|2,149
|915
|29.86%
|Fernando Arzate
|3,064
|2,149
|915
|29.86%
|Diego Cordova
|3,064
|2,149
|915
|29.86%
|Ben Martin
|355
|249
|106
|29.86%
|Kuan-po Lin
|2,279
|1,599
|680
|29.84%
|Harris English
|57
|40
|17
|29.82%
|Santiago Chamorro
|3,064
|2,155
|909
|29.67%
|Austin Connelly
|3,064
|2,155
|909
|29.67%
|Nicolas Paez
|3,064
|2,155
|909
|29.67%
|Vincent Whaley
|327
|230
|97
|29.66%
|Pedro Figueiredo
|976
|687
|289
|29.61%
|Matthew Spacey
|1,649
|1,163
|486
|29.47%
|Joseph Juszczyk
|3,064
|2,162
|902
|29.44%
|Borja Martin
|3,064
|2,162
|902
|29.44%
|Phanuvich Onchu
|2,456
|1,735
|721
|29.36%
|Lawren Rowe
|1,986
|1,404
|582
|29.31%
|Hung Chien-Yao
|1,038
|734
|304
|29.29%
|Ataru Tokumoto
|1,884
|1,334
|550
|29.19%
|Peter Malnati
|336
|238
|98
|29.17%
|Karabo Mokoena
|3,064
|2,173
|891
|29.08%
|Jiung Jeong
|1,462
|1,038
|424
|29.00%
|Brett Coletta
|1,418
|1,008
|410
|28.91%
|Michael Arnaud
|3,064
|2,179
|885
|28.88%
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|1,196
|851
|345
|28.85%
|John Gough
|2,150
|1,531
|619
|28.79%
|Samuel Slater
|3,064
|2,184
|880
|28.72%
|Felipe Navarro
|3,064
|2,184
|880
|28.72%
|Erik van Rooyen
|122
|87
|35
|28.69%
|Kevin Yuan
|925
|660
|265
|28.65%
|Mike Weir
|2,637
|1,882
|755
|28.63%
|C. Chanjaruphong
|2,722
|1,943
|779
|28.62%
|Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
|570
|407
|163
|28.60%
|Enrico Di Nitto
|2,150
|1,536
|614
|28.56%
|Inhoi Hur
|802
|573
|229
|28.55%
|Jaehyun Chung
|1,864
|1,333
|531
|28.49%
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|1,044
|748
|296
|28.35%
|Carson Lundell
|3,064
|2,196
|868
|28.33%
|Ryo Okamura
|1,472
|1,055
|417
|28.33%
|Jak Carter
|1,765
|1,265
|500
|28.33%
|RJ Manke
|1,476
|1,058
|418
|28.32%
|Sam Brazel
|1,047
|752
|295
|28.18%
|John Clare
|3,064
|2,201
|863
|28.17%
|Antoine Pouguet
|2,486
|1,786
|700
|28.16%
|Oliver Farr
|750
|539
|211
|28.13%
|J. Manuel Pardo Benitez
|2,328
|1,675
|653
|28.05%
|Yuki Shino
|1,356
|978
|378
|27.88%
|Huan-jyun Liao
|2,768
|2,000
|768
|27.75%
|Thitipat Supravee Phatam
|2,374
|1,716
|658
|27.72%
|Elia Dallanegra
|3,064
|2,215
|849
|27.71%
|Roland Massimino
|2,617
|1,893
|724
|27.67%
|Michael Hendry
|754
|548
|206
|27.32%
|Maxwell Sear
|3,064
|2,227
|837
|27.32%
|Roberto Rodriguez
|3,064
|2,227
|837
|27.32%
|Toshiki Bando
|3,064
|2,227
|837
|27.32%
|Yannik Paul
|136
|99
|37
|27.21%
|Aiden Didone
|3,064
|2,234
|830
|27.09%
|Ziggy Nathu
|3,064
|2,234
|830
|27.09%
|Ekpharit Wu
|1,448
|1,058
|390
|26.93%
|Kevin Chun
|1,703
|1,245
|458
|26.89%
|Seungsu Han
|621
|454
|167
|26.89%
|Jeffrey Guan
|1,458
|1,066
|392
|26.89%
|Nattawat Suvajanakorn
|1,968
|1,439
|529
|26.88%
|Oliver Gillberg
|1,354
|991
|363
|26.81%
|Warun Ieamgaew
|1,728
|1,266
|462
|26.74%
|Daniel Hudson
|1,815
|1,330
|485
|26.72%
|Chi Quan Truong
|2,909
|2,132
|777
|26.71%
|Tom Kim
|15
|11
|4
|26.67%
|George Toone
|2,289
|1,679
|610
|26.65%
|Taylor Bibbs
|3,064
|2,249
|815
|26.60%
|Takahiro Hataji
|678
|498
|180
|26.55%
|Per Langfors
|1,319
|969
|350
|26.54%
|S. Kaewcharoen
|1,274
|937
|337
|26.45%
|Aman Raj
|1,297
|955
|342
|26.37%
|Travis Ladner
|3,064
|2,257
|807
|26.34%
|Kouki Kurokawa
|3,064
|2,257
|807
|26.34%
|Tobias Poke
|3,064
|2,257
|807
|26.34%
|Chris Paisley
|1,386
|1,021
|365
|26.33%
|Kurt Kitayama
|42
|31
|11
|26.19%
|Joshua Lee
|1,580
|1,167
|413
|26.14%
|Jeremy Gandon
|953
|704
|249
|26.13%
|Ryoma Miki
|2,337
|1,727
|610
|26.10%
|Kit Bittle
|1,986
|1,469
|517
|26.03%
|Daniel Zuluaga
|3,064
|2,267
|797
|26.01%
|Kodai Ueda
|3,064
|2,267
|797
|26.01%
|Richard O’Donovan
|3,064
|2,271
|793
|25.88%
|Steven Jeffress
|3,064
|2,271
|793
|25.88%
|Leon Vorster
|2,617
|1,943
|674
|25.75%
|Dominik Pavoucek
|2,909
|2,162
|747
|25.68%
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|1,056
|785
|271
|25.66%
|Jairaj Singh Sandhu
|1,973
|1,467
|506
|25.65%
|Hayato Yoshida
|3,064
|2,279
|785
|25.62%
|Sahith Theegala
|43
|32
|11
|25.58%
|Callum Mowat
|2,031
|1,512
|519
|25.55%
|Sander Aadusaar
|2,861
|2,132
|729
|25.48%
|Erik Flores
|3,064
|2,285
|779
|25.42%
|Max Sekulic
|1,906
|1,422
|484
|25.39%
|Paul San
|1,717
|1,281
|436
|25.39%
|Alexander Levy
|613
|458
|155
|25.29%
|Emilio Gonzalez
|1,687
|1,261
|426
|25.25%
|Waris Manthorn
|1,519
|1,136
|383
|25.21%
|Henrik Norlander
|381
|285
|96
|25.20%
|Angel Ayora
|1,911
|1,432
|479
|25.07%
|Mads Laage(Am)
|2,722
|2,040
|682
|25.06%
|William Harrold
|1,424
|1,068
|356
|25.00%
|Woohyun Kim
|1,553
|1,165
|388
|24.98%
|Koki Furuta
|2,374
|1,781
|593
|24.98%
|Riou Shimano
|3,064
|2,299
|765
|24.97%
|Jens Dantorp
|237
|178
|59
|24.89%
|Takumi Kanaya
|153
|115
|38
|24.84%
|Ugo Coussaud
|457
|344
|113
|24.73%
|Logan McCracken
|3,064
|2,313
|751
|24.51%
|Kevin Stadler
|3,064
|2,313
|751
|24.51%
|Niccolo Agugiaro
|3,064
|2,313
|751
|24.51%
|Chunghoon Ha
|3,064
|2,313
|751
|24.51%
|Albin Bergstrom
|1,478
|1,116
|362
|24.49%
|Sean Cronje
|2,055
|1,552
|503
|24.48%
|Doug Ghim
|266
|201
|65
|24.44%
|Albin Tiden
|1,924
|1,454
|470
|24.43%
|Angus Flanagan
|2,179
|1,648
|531
|24.37%
|Drikus Joubert
|3,064
|2,319
|745
|24.31%
|Saarthak Chhibber
|2,206
|1,670
|536
|24.30%
|Gustav Fransson
|2,315
|1,753
|562
|24.28%
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|1,139
|863
|276
|24.23%
|Kyle Barker
|909
|689
|220
|24.20%
|Gordan Brixi
|2,060
|1,563
|497
|24.13%
|Cesar Costilla
|3,064
|2,325
|739
|24.12%
|Chang Wei Lun
|880
|668
|212
|24.09%
|Andres Romero
|1,893
|1,437
|456
|24.09%
|Cooper Musselman
|994
|755
|239
|24.04%
|Blake Maum
|2,307
|1,753
|554
|24.01%
|Matteo Manassero
|463
|352
|111
|23.97%
|Jack Pountney
|2,555
|1,943
|612
|23.95%
|Quinnton Croker(Am)
|2,315
|1,761
|554
|23.93%
|Padraig Harrington
|314
|239
|75
|23.89%
|Dominic Foos
|1,189
|906
|283
|23.80%
|Kento Nakai
|3,064
|2,336
|728
|23.76%
|Tom Vaillant
|553
|422
|131
|23.69%
|Rigardt Albertse
|3,064
|2,339
|725
|23.66%
|Jaehun Jeong
|3,064
|2,339
|725
|23.66%
|Jonas Baumgartner(Am)
|3,064
|2,339
|725
|23.66%
|Bastien Amat(Am)
|3,064
|2,339
|725
|23.66%
|Bjorn Akesson
|901
|688
|213
|23.64%
|Brian Bullington
|2,215
|1,694
|521
|23.52%
|Blake Proverbs
|1,996
|1,527
|469
|23.50%
|Cristiano Terragni
|2,617
|2,003
|614
|23.46%
|Karandeep Kochhar
|597
|457
|140
|23.45%
|Galven K Green
|1,924
|1,474
|450
|23.39%
|Rhys West
|1,768
|1,355
|413
|23.36%
|Kyle Michel
|1,625
|1,246
|379
|23.32%
|Rasmus Rosin
|2,817
|2,162
|655
|23.25%
|Sarit Suwannarut
|508
|390
|118
|23.23%
|Frederick Wedel
|3,064
|2,353
|711
|23.20%
|Masanori Nagata
|3,064
|2,353
|711
|23.20%
|Gavin Green
|259
|199
|60
|23.17%
|Chandler Blanchet
|943
|725
|218
|23.12%
|Taichi Kimura
|1,052
|809
|243
|23.10%
|Paul Harris
|2,861
|2,201
|660
|23.07%
|Ben Crane
|1,815
|1,397
|418
|23.03%
|Lincoln Tighe
|1,682
|1,295
|387
|23.01%
|Brendan Leonard
|3,064
|2,360
|704
|22.98%
|Tom Power Horan
|968
|746
|222
|22.93%
|Noriyuki Kurogi
|1,858
|1,432
|426
|22.93%
|Chandler Eaton
|2,123
|1,638
|485
|22.85%
|Tatsunori Nukaga
|1,786
|1,378
|408
|22.84%
|Albert Hansson(Am)
|2,393
|1,848
|545
|22.77%
|Aaron Townsend
|2,422
|1,871
|551
|22.75%
|Josh Clarke
|3,064
|2,367
|697
|22.75%
|Ryan Peake
|3,064
|2,367
|697
|22.75%
|Mutahi Kibugu
|3,064
|2,367
|697
|22.75%
|Lars Van Der Vight(Am)
|3,064
|2,367
|697
|22.75%
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|406
|314
|92
|22.66%
|Zhou Yanhan(Am)
|2,168
|1,677
|491
|22.65%
|Tano Goya
|579
|448
|131
|22.63%
|Marcos Montenegro
|1,272
|985
|287
|22.56%
|Renato Paratore
|395
|306
|89
|22.53%
|C.T. Pan
|222
|172
|50
|22.52%
|Taylor Funk
|1,563
|1,214
|349
|22.33%
|Akshay Sharma
|1,592
|1,238
|354
|22.24%
|Brett Stegmaier
|1,447
|1,126
|321
|22.18%
|Chris Crisologo
|1,956
|1,524
|432
|22.09%
|Hyungil Yoo
|3,064
|2,388
|676
|22.06%
|Max Griesbeck
|3,064
|2,388
|676
|22.06%
|George McNeill
|3,064
|2,388
|676
|22.06%
|Nicolo Galletti
|1,342
|1,046
|296
|22.06%
|Robin Roussel
|1,143
|891
|252
|22.05%
|Pedro Lencart Silva
|2,315
|1,808
|507
|21.90%
|Christopher Crawford
|1,620
|1,267
|353
|21.79%
|Casper B. Kennedy
|3,064
|2,397
|667
|21.77%
|Kaylor Steger
|3,064
|2,397
|667
|21.77%
|Ryan Grider
|3,064
|2,397
|667
|21.77%
|Aaron Wilkin
|1,094
|856
|238
|21.76%
|Nacho Elvira
|350
|274
|76
|21.71%
|Alejandro Del Rey
|341
|267
|74
|21.70%
|Nicholas Fung
|1,429
|1,120
|309
|21.62%
|Martin Vorster
|1,215
|953
|262
|21.56%
|K Prabagaran
|2,909
|2,285
|624
|21.45%
|Juan Arozena
|3,064
|2,408
|656
|21.41%
|Edwin Blomander
|3,064
|2,408
|656
|21.41%
|Henrik Lilja
|3,064
|2,408
|656
|21.41%
|Max Helgesson
|2,669
|2,098
|571
|21.39%
|Prayad Marksaeng
|2,168
|1,706
|462
|21.31%
|Sejun Yoon
|3,064
|2,416
|648
|21.15%
|Brad Adamonis
|3,064
|2,416
|648
|21.15%
|Ryusuke Sakurai
|3,064
|2,416
|648
|21.15%
|Daan Huizing
|430
|340
|90
|20.93%
|Luke Schniederjans
|1,163
|920
|243
|20.89%
|Kade McBride
|1,315
|1,041
|274
|20.84%
|Junho Hong
|3,064
|2,426
|638
|20.82%
|Mattia Comotti
|3,064
|2,426
|638
|20.82%
|Jacopo Albertoni
|3,064
|2,426
|638
|20.82%
|Nicolas Peyrichou
|3,064
|2,426
|638
|20.82%
|Adrien Bonnet
|3,064
|2,426
|638
|20.82%
|Issa Abou El Ela(Am)
|3,064
|2,426
|638
|20.82%
|Austen Christiansen
|3,064
|2,426
|638
|20.82%
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|1,119
|887
|232
|20.73%
|MJ Maguire
|961
|763
|198
|20.60%
|Euan Walker
|549
|436
|113
|20.58%
|Alex Chiarella
|1,046
|831
|215
|20.55%
|Jbe Kruger
|527
|419
|108
|20.49%
|Tristin Galant
|2,954
|2,350
|604
|20.45%
|Marc Sabria Esteruelas
|3,064
|2,438
|626
|20.43%
|Kullakit Sithprasert
|3,064
|2,438
|626
|20.43%
|Darren Beck
|3,064
|2,438
|626
|20.43%
|Minseok Kang(Dec1997)
|3,064
|2,438
|626
|20.43%
|Asier Aguirre Izcue
|2,266
|1,804
|462
|20.39%
|Christiaan Basson
|1,575
|1,255
|320
|20.32%
|Takashi Ogiso
|640
|510
|130
|20.31%
|Julian Etulain
|1,041
|830
|211
|20.27%
|Michael Feagles
|1,101
|878
|223
|20.25%
|Alexandre Rocha
|973
|776
|197
|20.25%
|Hakhyung Kim
|1,630
|1,302
|328
|20.12%
|Michele Ortolani
|2,289
|1,829
|460
|20.10%
|Tom Buschges
|2,588
|2,068
|520
|20.09%
|Calle Strandberg
|2,102
|1,680
|422
|20.08%
|Steven Chervony
|3,064
|2,449
|615
|20.07%
|Arnond Vongvanij
|2,079
|1,662
|417
|20.06%
|Nick Hardy
|185
|148
|37
|20.00%
|Casper Simberg
|2,669
|2,138
|531
|19.90%
|Tripp Kinney
|2,134
|1,711
|423
|19.82%
|Jay Card III
|1,005
|806
|199
|19.80%
|Wu Di
|2,393
|1,920
|473
|19.77%
|Shae Wools Cobb
|1,606
|1,290
|316
|19.68%
|Divyanshu Bajaj
|2,074
|1,666
|408
|19.67%
|Charng-Tai Sudsom
|1,076
|865
|211
|19.61%
|Yuichi Teruya
|1,809
|1,455
|354
|19.57%
|Blake Wagoner
|3,064
|2,466
|598
|19.52%
|Kyle De Beer
|1,759
|1,416
|343
|19.50%
|Hunter Epson
|2,443
|1,967
|476
|19.48%
|Michael Stewart
|975
|786
|189
|19.38%
|David Faraudo
|3,064
|2,471
|593
|19.35%
|Christopher Fan
|3,064
|2,471
|593
|19.35%
|Atomu Shigenaga
|1,553
|1,253
|300
|19.32%
|Deyen Lawson
|856
|691
|165
|19.28%
|Andrew Putnam
|79
|64
|15
|18.99%
|Andri Bjornsson
|3,064
|2,483
|581
|18.96%
|Tatsuhiko Takahashi
|3,064
|2,483
|581
|18.96%
|Keisuke Kondo
|3,064
|2,483
|581
|18.96%
|Jaekyeong Lee
|571
|463
|108
|18.91%
|Berry Henson
|619
|502
|117
|18.90%
|William Bruyeres
|2,768
|2,245
|523
|18.89%
|J.T. Poston
|53
|43
|10
|18.87%
|Luke Harries
|3,064
|2,488
|576
|18.80%
|Gonzalo Vicente Elena
|3,064
|2,488
|576
|18.80%
|Winthai Wiwatsanitchai
|3,064
|2,488
|576
|18.80%
|Angel Morales-Hernandez
|3,064
|2,488
|576
|18.80%
|Tomas Melo Gouveia
|1,181
|959
|222
|18.80%
|Ted Potter Jr
|1,466
|1,191
|275
|18.76%
|Matias Dominguez
|2,588
|2,104
|484
|18.70%
|Jin Daxing
|2,513
|2,044
|469
|18.66%
|Ben Leong
|1,099
|894
|205
|18.65%
|Itsuki Kurokawa
|1,973
|1,605
|368
|18.65%
|Samarth Dwivedi
|1,996
|1,624
|372
|18.64%
|Oscar Zetterwall
|1,849
|1,505
|344
|18.60%
|Robert MacIntyre
|70
|57
|13
|18.57%
|Aaron Cockerill
|346
|282
|64
|18.50%
|Tom Santa
|3,064
|2,498
|566
|18.47%
|Huang Hsiang-hao
|3,064
|2,498
|566
|18.47%
|Sydney Chung
|3,064
|2,498
|566
|18.47%
|Andrew Gibson
|3,064
|2,498
|566
|18.47%
|Arron Edwards-Hill
|3,064
|2,498
|566
|18.47%
|Merrick Bremner
|1,712
|1,396
|316
|18.46%
|Shubhankar Sharma
|233
|190
|43
|18.45%
|JJ Senekal
|713
|583
|130
|18.23%
|Owen Benson
|3,064
|2,507
|557
|18.18%
|Paul O’Hara
|3,064
|2,507
|557
|18.18%
|Werner Deyzel
|3,064
|2,507
|557
|18.18%
|Gareth Paddison
|3,064
|2,507
|557
|18.18%
|Jye Pickin(Am)
|3,064
|2,507
|557
|18.18%
|Jake Redman
|1,284
|1,051
|233
|18.15%
|A. Hernandez Cabezuela
|2,197
|1,801
|396
|18.02%
|Andrew Williamson
|2,617
|2,146
|471
|18.00%
|Jeff Overton
|2,125
|1,743
|382
|17.98%
|Bjorn Hellgren
|931
|764
|167
|17.94%
|Innchoon Hwang
|1,177
|966
|211
|17.93%
|Harsh Gangwar
|2,588
|2,126
|462
|17.85%
|Shotaro Matsuoka(Am)
|3,064
|2,521
|543
|17.72%
|Anh Minh Nguyen(Am)
|3,064
|2,521
|543
|17.72%
|C. Muniyappa
|2,412
|1,988
|424
|17.58%
|Yushi Ito
|1,341
|1,106
|235
|17.52%
|Dechawat Phetprayoon
|2,374
|1,958
|416
|17.52%
|Jack Buchanan
|2,337
|1,928
|409
|17.50%
|Ryan Orr
|3,064
|2,528
|536
|17.49%
|Tadeas Tetak
|1,808
|1,492
|316
|17.48%
|Armando Favela
|1,662
|1,372
|290
|17.45%
|Jonas lykke Sorensen
|2,307
|1,905
|402
|17.43%
|Ryo Noro
|971
|802
|169
|17.40%
|Oliver Jacobsson
|2,588
|2,138
|450
|17.39%
|Tang Haizhao
|2,722
|2,249
|473
|17.38%
|Harshjeet Singh Sethie
|1,983
|1,639
|344
|17.35%
|Wesley Bryan
|855
|708
|147
|17.19%
|Xiao Bowen
|1,884
|1,563
|321
|17.04%
|Nyasha Muyambo
|3,064
|2,544
|520
|16.97%
|Thaya Mo Lim
|3,064
|2,544
|520
|16.97%
|Mathieu Prost
|3,064
|2,544
|520
|16.97%
|Kevin Bengtsson
|2,861
|2,376
|485
|16.95%
|Rodolfo Cazaubon
|1,310
|1,088
|222
|16.95%
|Taiga Harada
|2,374
|1,973
|401
|16.89%
|Ricardo Celia
|1,636
|1,360
|276
|16.87%
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|1,204
|1,002
|202
|16.78%
|Abhinav Lohan
|1,761
|1,467
|294
|16.70%
|Gabriel Morgan-Birke
|2,134
|1,778
|356
|16.68%
|Russell Henley
|30
|25
|5
|16.67%
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|102
|85
|17
|16.67%
|Yustin Lee
|2,064
|1,721
|343
|16.62%
|Adam Guedra
|3,064
|2,556
|508
|16.58%
|Vanchai Luangnitikul
|1,551
|1,294
|257
|16.57%
|Henric Hedman
|2,637
|2,201
|436
|16.53%
|Jaco Van Zyl
|845
|706
|139
|16.45%
|Alfonso Buendia
|3,064
|2,560
|504
|16.45%
|Michael Wedema
|3,064
|2,560
|504
|16.45%
|E. Puma Dominguez
|2,257
|1,886
|371
|16.44%
|Sachin Baisoya
|1,223
|1,022
|201
|16.43%
|Yuto Katsumata
|1,200
|1,004
|196
|16.33%
|Chikkarangappa S
|748
|626
|122
|16.31%
|Manav Bais
|2,995
|2,507
|488
|16.29%
|Chia-i Lai
|2,817
|2,360
|457
|16.22%
|Manuel Torres
|1,499
|1,257
|242
|16.14%
|Ivan Camilo Ramirez
|3,064
|2,572
|492
|16.06%
|Josh Crumplin
|2,637
|2,215
|422
|16.00%
|Filippo Bergamaschi
|1,770
|1,487
|283
|15.99%
|Dale Whitnell
|307
|258
|49
|15.96%
|Philipp Katich
|1,177
|990
|187
|15.89%
|Ernie Els
|1,720
|1,447
|273
|15.87%
|Jack Davidson
|1,053
|886
|167
|15.86%
|David Shen
|2,995
|2,521
|474
|15.83%
|Oliver Wilson
|329
|277
|52
|15.81%
|Filip Mruzek
|1,411
|1,190
|221
|15.66%
|Linus Jonsson(Am)
|3,064
|2,585
|479
|15.63%
|Jonathan Adler
|3,064
|2,585
|479
|15.63%
|Natthapatr Kaewpiboon
|3,064
|2,585
|479
|15.63%
|Billy Dowling(Am)
|3,064
|2,585
|479
|15.63%
|Thomas Longbella
|1,217
|1,027
|190
|15.61%
|Jack Floydd
|1,608
|1,357
|251
|15.61%
|Rikuya Hoshino
|109
|92
|17
|15.60%
|Chase Parker
|1,074
|907
|167
|15.55%
|Dalton Ward
|1,190
|1,005
|185
|15.55%
|Pukhraj Singh Gill
|2,134
|1,804
|330
|15.46%
|W. Pikunsawat
|2,266
|1,916
|350
|15.45%
|Markus Lindgren
|2,817
|2,382
|435
|15.44%
|Geuntae Kim
|3,064
|2,591
|473
|15.44%
|Viktor Forslund
|3,064
|2,591
|473
|15.44%
|A.J. Crouch
|979
|828
|151
|15.42%
|Jose Toledo
|766
|648
|118
|15.40%
|Jacob Jorgensen
|2,300
|1,950
|350
|15.22%
|Ignacio Marino
|1,943
|1,648
|295
|15.18%
|Kyaw Thet Oo
|2,954
|2,507
|447
|15.13%
|Sudhir Sharma
|2,179
|1,850
|329
|15.10%
|Tunyapat Sukkoed
|2,244
|1,907
|337
|15.02%
|Ivan Verster(Am)
|3,064
|2,604
|460
|15.01%
|Hsu Li-peng
|3,064
|2,604
|460
|15.01%
|Toby Walker
|3,064
|2,604
|460
|15.01%
|Jaeyoung Koo
|3,064
|2,604
|460
|15.01%
|Kuntanat Panadon
|2,588
|2,201
|387
|14.95%
|Ben Griffin
|114
|97
|17
|14.91%
|Tong Yang
|2,068
|1,761
|307
|14.85%
|Clement Guichard
|1,501
|1,279
|222
|14.79%
|Justin Doeden
|1,431
|1,221
|210
|14.68%
|Dennis Fuchs
|2,995
|2,556
|439
|14.66%
|Martin Laird
|198
|169
|29
|14.65%
|Chan Kim
|145
|124
|21
|14.48%
|Luis Gagne
|1,863
|1,594
|269
|14.44%
|Yoonho Bae
|1,805
|1,545
|260
|14.40%
|Maximilian Kieffer
|223
|191
|32
|14.35%
|Frederik S. Tottenborg
|1,450
|1,242
|208
|14.34%
|Brendan Smith
|3,064
|2,625
|439
|14.33%
|Filip Jinglov
|2,422
|2,077
|345
|14.24%
|Lukas Gras
|2,817
|2,416
|401
|14.24%
|Elmo Gerkman(Am)
|2,954
|2,534
|420
|14.22%
|Simon Bukrinsky
|3,064
|2,630
|434
|14.16%
|Jose Narro
|3,064
|2,630
|434
|14.16%
|Kenneth De Silva
|3,064
|2,630
|434
|14.16%
|Shiso Go
|1,159
|995
|164
|14.15%
|Richard Taehoon Lee
|377
|324
|53
|14.06%
|Taiga Iwata
|1,659
|1,426
|233
|14.04%
|Jinsung Kim(Dec1989)
|1,016
|874
|142
|13.98%
|Matias Honkala
|859
|739
|120
|13.97%
|Daisuke Kataoka
|1,721
|1,481
|240
|13.95%
|Stuart Manley
|596
|513
|83
|13.93%
|Jigen Serizawa
|1,811
|1,559
|252
|13.91%
|Carlos Bustos
|2,042
|1,759
|283
|13.86%
|Kohei Kinoshita
|1,906
|1,643
|263
|13.80%
|Kevin Chappell
|661
|570
|91
|13.77%
|Easton Paxton
|1,911
|1,648
|263
|13.76%
|Kevin Hesbois
|2,669
|2,302
|367
|13.75%
|Patrick Foley(Am)
|3,064
|2,643
|421
|13.74%
|Dylan O‘Leary
|3,064
|2,643
|421
|13.74%
|Hirofumi Miyase
|3,064
|2,643
|421
|13.74%
|Miki Yamaji
|3,064
|2,643
|421
|13.74%
|Esteban Pulido
|3,064
|2,643
|421
|13.74%
|Brandon Lacasse
|3,064
|2,643
|421
|13.74%
|Sho Nagasawa(Aug1997)
|1,419
|1,226
|193
|13.60%
|Shun Niimura
|2,456
|2,126
|330
|13.44%
|Newport Laparojkit
|1,538
|1,332
|206
|13.39%
|Kodai Aoyama
|1,393
|1,207
|186
|13.35%
|Gavin Hall
|1,072
|929
|143
|13.34%
|Masashi Hidaka
|1,419
|1,230
|189
|13.32%
|Chez Reavie
|129
|112
|17
|13.18%
|Liam Georgiadis
|3,064
|2,661
|403
|13.15%
|Theo Lavergne
|3,064
|2,661
|403
|13.15%
|Ugo Malcor(Am)
|3,064
|2,661
|403
|13.15%
|Jonathan Nielsen(Am)
|3,064
|2,661
|403
|13.15%
|Michael Young
|3,064
|2,661
|403
|13.15%
|Sasha Lobel
|3,064
|2,661
|403
|13.15%
|Perry Cohen
|1,924
|1,671
|253
|13.15%
|James Nicholas
|1,512
|1,314
|198
|13.10%
|Danny Walker
|726
|631
|95
|13.09%
|Zan Luka Stirn
|1,601
|1,392
|209
|13.05%
|Robby Shelton IV
|169
|147
|22
|13.02%
|Honey Baisoya
|1,083
|943
|140
|12.93%
|Supakom Meesom
|2,669
|2,325
|344
|12.89%
|David Drysdale
|858
|748
|110
|12.82%
|Wu Tuxuan
|2,588
|2,257
|331
|12.79%
|Jordan Costello
|3,064
|2,674
|390
|12.73%
|Michael Visacki
|3,064
|2,674
|390
|12.73%
|Yuki Moriyama(Am)
|3,064
|2,674
|390
|12.73%
|Adalberto Montini
|3,064
|2,674
|390
|12.73%
|Thomas Lilly
|2,055
|1,794
|261
|12.70%
|Ahmad Baig
|2,150
|1,877
|273
|12.70%
|Issa Abouelela(Am)
|2,486
|2,173
|313
|12.59%
|David Lipsky
|207
|181
|26
|12.56%
|Edoardo Lipparelli
|2,125
|1,859
|266
|12.52%
|Leo Maruo(Am)
|2,530
|2,215
|315
|12.45%
|John Axelsen
|555
|486
|69
|12.43%
|Leandro Marelli
|1,252
|1,099
|153
|12.22%
|Li Xinyang
|3,064
|2,695
|369
|12.04%
|Rod Pampling
|3,064
|2,695
|369
|12.04%
|Wouter De Vries
|3,064
|2,695
|369
|12.04%
|Norihiro Kaneko
|3,064
|2,695
|369
|12.04%
|Kris Blanks
|3,064
|2,695
|369
|12.04%
|Inigo Lopez Pizarro
|3,064
|2,695
|369
|12.04%
|Charlie Thornton
|2,456
|2,162
|294
|11.97%
|Pasit Iampongsai(Am)
|2,722
|2,397
|325
|11.94%
|John Augenstein
|731
|644
|87
|11.90%
|Edward Donoghue
|2,337
|2,060
|277
|11.85%
|Jeong Weon Ko
|482
|425
|57
|11.83%
|Alexandre Daydou
|2,443
|2,155
|288
|11.79%
|Sebastian F Sliwka
|2,995
|2,643
|352
|11.75%
|Gerhard Pepler
|891
|787
|104
|11.67%
|Mauro Gilardi
|2,909
|2,572
|337
|11.58%
|Sigurdur Arnar Gardarsson
|3,064
|2,711
|353
|11.52%
|Joey Savoie
|947
|838
|109
|11.51%
|Jakob Hansson
|1,602
|1,418
|184
|11.49%
|Danny Ochoa
|1,770
|1,567
|203
|11.47%
|Matt Killen
|1,690
|1,497
|193
|11.42%
|Jiho Yang
|504
|447
|57
|11.31%
|Wilson Bateman
|451
|400
|51
|11.31%
|Antoine Rozner
|142
|126
|16
|11.27%
|Dylan Naidoo
|852
|756
|96
|11.27%
|Jinho Choi
|648
|575
|73
|11.27%
|Jaime Clavijo Parra
|3,064
|2,720
|344
|11.23%
|Jarno Tollenaire(Am)
|3,064
|2,720
|344
|11.23%
|Hyeonguk Park
|3,064
|2,720
|344
|11.23%
|Carlo Picon Camacho
|3,064
|2,720
|344
|11.23%
|Samuel Simpson
|2,234
|1,984
|250
|11.19%
|Yujiro Ohori
|701
|623
|78
|11.13%
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|9
|8
|1
|11.11%
|Nadaraja Thangaraja
|1,452
|1,291
|161
|11.09%
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|993
|883
|110
|11.08%
|Anthony Choat
|2,060
|1,832
|228
|11.07%
|Amarin R Kraivixien
|1,166
|1,037
|129
|11.06%
|Sebastien Gros
|1,252
|1,114
|138
|11.02%
|Yuta Kawakami
|1,709
|1,522
|187
|10.94%
|Jean De Wouters
|2,161
|1,925
|236
|10.92%
|Kim Koivu
|2,486
|2,215
|271
|10.90%
|Michael Weppernig
|3,064
|2,731
|333
|10.87%
|Matt Sharpstene
|3,064
|2,731
|333
|10.87%
|Federico Livio
|3,064
|2,731
|333
|10.87%
|Simon Seungmin Lee
|3,064
|2,731
|333
|10.87%
|Ben Paine
|3,064
|2,731
|333
|10.87%
|Teng Kao
|2,360
|2,104
|256
|10.85%
|Rintaro Nakano(Am)
|1,583
|1,412
|171
|10.80%
|Ricardo Santos
|816
|728
|88
|10.78%
|Adam Svensson
|65
|58
|7
|10.77%
|Kaigo Tamaki
|1,413
|1,261
|152
|10.76%
|Bai Xiangyun(Am)
|2,995
|2,674
|321
|10.72%
|Ben Schmidt
|1,019
|910
|109
|10.70%
|Meenwhee Kim
|1,461
|1,305
|156
|10.68%
|Brett Bennett
|2,513
|2,245
|268
|10.66%
|Justin Quiban
|1,219
|1,089
|130
|10.66%
|Hiroki Tanaka
|893
|798
|95
|10.64%
|Danie Van Niekerk
|1,330
|1,189
|141
|10.60%
|Axel Boasson
|918
|821
|97
|10.57%
|Eddy Lai
|2,222
|1,990
|232
|10.44%
|Seongje Park
|1,836
|1,646
|190
|10.35%
|William Wistrand(Am)
|1,973
|1,769
|204
|10.34%
|Dhruv Sheoran
|2,197
|1,970
|227
|10.33%
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|359
|322
|37
|10.31%
|Pontus Nyholm
|660
|592
|68
|10.30%
|Musiwalo Nethunzwi
|2,817
|2,528
|289
|10.26%
|J. Kristian Thysted(Am)
|2,191
|1,967
|224
|10.22%
|W. Goth-Rasmussen
|3,064
|2,751
|313
|10.22%
|Oreste Focaccia
|3,064
|2,751
|313
|10.22%
|Alvaro Jose Arizabaleta
|3,064
|2,751
|313
|10.22%
|Hugo Legeay-Gaucher
|3,064
|2,751
|313
|10.22%
|Etienne Brault
|3,064
|2,751
|313
|10.22%
|Joel Thelen
|1,068
|961
|107
|10.02%
|Joe Heraty
|1,289
|1,160
|129
|10.01%
|Pol Kemarat
|1,932
|1,739
|193
|9.99%
|Charlie Lindh
|722
|650
|72
|9.97%
|Matthew Short
|2,456
|2,215
|241
|9.81%
|Dan Erickson
|930
|839
|91
|9.78%
|Alex Smalley
|92
|83
|9
|9.78%
|Christophe Stutts
|3,064
|2,767
|297
|9.69%
|Hagen Fell
|3,064
|2,767
|297
|9.69%
|Travis Fredborg
|3,064
|2,767
|297
|9.69%
|Quentin Debove(Am)
|3,064
|2,767
|297
|9.69%
|Tomoki Mitsuda
|2,530
|2,285
|245
|9.68%
|Wilmer Edero(Am)
|2,722
|2,460
|262
|9.63%
|Richard Mansell
|189
|171
|18
|9.52%
|Max Schmitt
|484
|438
|46
|9.50%
|Luke List
|95
|86
|9
|9.47%
|Scott Arnold
|1,973
|1,787
|186
|9.43%
|Nicolas Horder
|3,064
|2,779
|285
|9.30%
|Kasper Nyland(Am)
|3,064
|2,779
|285
|9.30%
|Pablo Rincon Gallardo
|3,064
|2,779
|285
|9.30%
|Wonjun Lee
|3,064
|2,779
|285
|9.30%
|Boo Weekley
|3,064
|2,779
|285
|9.30%
|Sanghyun Park(Apr1983)
|226
|205
|21
|9.29%
|Peter Launer Baek
|1,186
|1,076
|110
|9.27%
|Leon Visser
|2,222
|2,016
|206
|9.27%
|James Meyer de Beco
|2,279
|2,068
|211
|9.26%
|Kim Hyun Uk (Am)
|2,555
|2,319
|236
|9.24%
|Zhang Changlei
|2,617
|2,376
|241
|9.21%
|Michael Hollick
|1,827
|1,659
|168
|9.20%
|Seungyul Noh
|634
|576
|58
|9.15%
|Shahriffudin Ariffin
|838
|762
|76
|9.07%
|Ma Chengyao
|1,922
|1,748
|174
|9.05%
|Jason Roets
|1,490
|1,356
|134
|8.99%
|Quintin Wilsnach
|1,794
|1,633
|161
|8.97%
|Ryota Wakahara
|1,381
|1,260
|121
|8.76%
|Allister de Kock
|2,422
|2,210
|212
|8.75%
|Russell Chrystie
|3,064
|2,797
|267
|8.71%
|Brandon Kewalramani
|3,064
|2,797
|267
|8.71%
|Johan Kjellin
|3,064
|2,797
|267
|8.71%
|James Ryan Lam
|3,064
|2,797
|267
|8.71%
|Mandaar s Prashar
|3,064
|2,797
|267
|8.71%
|Kuang Yang(Am)
|3,064
|2,797
|267
|8.71%
|Will Florimo
|3,064
|2,797
|267
|8.71%
|Chanadol Dontree
|2,239
|2,044
|195
|8.71%
|T. Chutimaphorn
|2,150
|1,964
|186
|8.65%
|Timon Baltl
|1,342
|1,226
|116
|8.64%
|Matt Ford
|1,307
|1,195
|112
|8.57%
|Natchapol Srinoon
|2,422
|2,215
|207
|8.55%
|Ryunosuke Furukawa
|2,036
|1,862
|174
|8.55%
|Pannakorn Uthaipas
|2,909
|2,661
|248
|8.53%
|Ignacio Arcaya
|2,486
|2,276
|210
|8.45%
|Shoji Kawai Sakamoto
|2,279
|2,087
|192
|8.42%
|Agustin Errazuriz
|2,328
|2,132
|196
|8.42%
|Tatsuya Kodai
|952
|872
|80
|8.40%
|Lin Yung Lung
|2,637
|2,416
|221
|8.38%
|Witchayapat Sinsrang
|1,061
|973
|88
|8.29%
|Nicolas Echavarria
|423
|388
|35
|8.27%
|Sungyeol Kwon
|1,126
|1,033
|93
|8.26%
|Attapol Charanahut
|2,954
|2,711
|243
|8.23%
|Tawit Polthai
|1,320
|1,212
|108
|8.18%
|Jack Munro
|1,735
|1,594
|141
|8.13%
|Gary Woodland
|99
|91
|8
|8.08%
|Seohyun Yeom
|1,870
|1,719
|151
|8.07%
|Allen John
|1,289
|1,185
|104
|8.07%
|James Grierson
|2,422
|2,227
|195
|8.05%
|W. Koravich Inmee
|2,374
|2,184
|190
|8.00%
|Tyler Strafaci
|1,378
|1,268
|110
|7.98%
|Liu Yen-hung
|1,883
|1,733
|150
|7.97%
|Antoine Bachelier(Am)
|3,064
|2,820
|244
|7.96%
|Andrew Harrison
|3,064
|2,820
|244
|7.96%
|Bernard Neumayer
|3,064
|2,820
|244
|7.96%
|Robert Moran(Am)
|3,064
|2,820
|244
|7.96%
|Salvador Rocha Gomez
|3,064
|2,820
|244
|7.96%
|Jittakorn Nuamthanong
|3,064
|2,820
|244
|7.96%
|Marcus Svensson
|2,234
|2,060
|174
|7.79%
|Kouki Tomimoto
|2,045
|1,886
|159
|7.78%
|Syukrizal S
|2,422
|2,234
|188
|7.76%
|David Ravetto
|593
|547
|46
|7.76%
|Zhuang Zhu
|2,513
|2,319
|194
|7.72%
|Jeongwoo Ham
|380
|351
|29
|7.63%
|Trishul Chinnappa
|2,206
|2,040
|166
|7.52%
|Marcel Steyn Scholtz
|2,768
|2,560
|208
|7.51%
|Tapy Ghai
|2,337
|2,162
|175
|7.49%
|Shunya Takeyasu
|684
|633
|51
|7.46%
|Aekachai Chamsukkee
|3,064
|2,836
|228
|7.44%
|Aung Sann Myo
|3,064
|2,836
|228
|7.44%
|Koichiro Kawano
|3,064
|2,836
|228
|7.44%
|Franco Scorzato
|3,064
|2,836
|228
|7.44%
|Galaad Hoarau
|3,064
|2,836
|228
|7.44%
|Saku Tuusa
|2,555
|2,367
|188
|7.36%
|Frederik Kjettrup(Am)
|1,786
|1,655
|131
|7.33%
|Fan Jicheng
|2,617
|2,426
|191
|7.30%
|Paul McBride
|1,598
|1,482
|116
|7.26%
|Kyle Westmoreland
|584
|542
|42
|7.19%
|Md Siddikur Rahman
|963
|894
|69
|7.17%
|Linus Lang
|2,161
|2,007
|154
|7.13%
|Austin Smotherman
|325
|302
|23
|7.08%
|Jakkanat Inmee
|2,257
|2,098
|159
|7.04%
|Andy Sullivan
|315
|293
|22
|6.98%
|Nicklaus Chiam
|2,588
|2,408
|180
|6.96%
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|2,008
|1,869
|139
|6.92%
|Kyle Reifers
|1,100
|1,025
|75
|6.82%
|Jesse Waaralinna(Am)
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|Neven Basic
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|Daiki Minami
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|Koki Domeki
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|Pedro Lamadrid
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|Jesper Karlsson
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|Nicholas Infanti
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|David Timmins
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|William Leu(Am)
|3,064
|2,856
|208
|6.79%
|Conor Purcell
|638
|595
|43
|6.74%
|Rohan Dhole Patil
|2,191
|2,044
|147
|6.71%
|Alan Wagner
|781
|729
|52
|6.66%
|Felix Palson
|1,827
|1,706
|121
|6.62%
|Oliver Suhr
|1,582
|1,478
|104
|6.57%
|Conor O’Rourke
|1,956
|1,829
|127
|6.49%
|Gyumin Lee
|863
|807
|56
|6.49%
|Seonghyeon Kim
|139
|130
|9
|6.47%
|Jordan Smith
|78
|73
|5
|6.41%
|Benjamin Hebert
|818
|766
|52
|6.36%
|Thanpisit Omsin
|1,444
|1,353
|91
|6.30%
|Hirotaro Naito
|986
|925
|61
|6.19%
|Naman Dawar
|2,817
|2,643
|174
|6.18%
|Tom Lewis
|601
|564
|37
|6.16%
|Shankar Das
|2,102
|1,973
|129
|6.14%
|Anshul Patel
|2,315
|2,173
|142
|6.13%
|Caleb Surratt(Am)
|2,024
|1,900
|124
|6.13%
|Cooper Dossey
|1,258
|1,181
|77
|6.12%
|Jin Cheng
|1,884
|1,769
|115
|6.10%
|Ashley Chesters
|581
|546
|35
|6.02%
|Daniel Kay
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Christopher Hickman
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Ronald Rugumayo
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Carlos Trevino
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Chungman Choe
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Tsuyoshi Enomoto
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Toyokazu Fujishima
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Juho Kurikka
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Mathias Ballard
|3,064
|2,882
|182
|5.94%
|Gregory Havret
|1,386
|1,305
|81
|5.84%
|Tom Murray
|1,465
|1,380
|85
|5.80%
|James Conran
|2,134
|2,012
|122
|5.72%
|Kieran Cantley
|1,965
|1,853
|112
|5.70%
|Rodi Vlasveld
|2,328
|2,196
|132
|5.67%
|Coert Groenewald
|2,422
|2,285
|137
|5.66%
|Stefan Idstam
|2,008
|1,895
|113
|5.63%
|Daihan Lee
|1,068
|1,008
|60
|5.62%
|Sangpil Yoon
|1,003
|948
|55
|5.48%
|C. Chuenboonngam
|694
|656
|38
|5.48%
|Patrick Newcomb
|772
|730
|42
|5.44%
|Shinichi Mizuno
|2,008
|1,899
|109
|5.43%
|Hiroya Kubota
|1,455
|1,378
|77
|5.29%
|Philip Geerts
|2,669
|2,528
|141
|5.28%
|Yasuki Hiramoto
|1,411
|1,337
|74
|5.24%
|Victor Bjorlow
|2,079
|1,970
|109
|5.24%
|Austin Hitt
|721
|684
|37
|5.13%
|Joaquin Lolas
|2,179
|2,068
|111
|5.09%
|Gustav Salander
|2,443
|2,319
|124
|5.08%
|Fredrik From
|1,639
|1,558
|81
|4.94%
|Philip Mattsson
|2,191
|2,083
|108
|4.93%
|Michal Pospisil
|2,315
|2,201
|114
|4.92%
|Richy Werenski
|530
|504
|26
|4.91%
|Nathan Trey
|3,064
|2,917
|147
|4.80%
|Maxime Radureau
|3,064
|2,917
|147
|4.80%
|Andrew Richards
|3,064
|2,917
|147
|4.80%
|Yutaka Toyoshima(Am)
|3,064
|2,917
|147
|4.80%
|Faisal Al Salhab
|3,064
|2,917
|147
|4.80%
|Simon Dawidson(Am)
|3,064
|2,917
|147
|4.80%
|Jon Toftebrant(Am)
|3,064
|2,917
|147
|4.80%
|Seiya Mawatari
|1,568
|1,494
|74
|4.72%
|Louis Darthenay
|2,669
|2,544
|125
|4.68%
|Shunsuke Ohtani
|1,962
|1,873
|89
|4.54%
|Scott Strange
|1,392
|1,329
|63
|4.53%
|Dalan Refioglu
|1,694
|1,619
|75
|4.43%
|Ryoto Furuya
|1,968
|1,882
|86
|4.37%
|Sukra Bahadur Rai
|2,093
|2,003
|90
|4.30%
|Morten Orum Madsen
|1,605
|1,536
|69
|4.30%
|Sukwoan Ko
|1,499
|1,435
|64
|4.27%
|Brett Rumford
|1,703
|1,631
|72
|4.23%
|Gerard Du Plooy
|2,617
|2,507
|110
|4.20%
|Arjun Sharma
|1,666
|1,596
|70
|4.20%
|Carl Bertrand
|2,555
|2,449
|106
|4.15%
|Adam Bland
|1,004
|963
|41
|4.08%
|Theo Brizard
|2,019
|1,937
|82
|4.06%
|Liam Robinson
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Hugo Skillborg
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Lu Wen-Teh
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Joao Pinto Basto
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Johan Kriek
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Kieron Van Wyk(Am)
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Jonas Carlson
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Richard S. Johnson
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Malcolm Ting
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Souta Toriumi
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Juan Iturra
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Giovanni Tadiotto
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Wolfgang Glawe(Am)
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Juan Moncayo
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Gabriel Cadena
|3,064
|2,940
|124
|4.05%
|Bjorn la Cour Soborg
|2,289
|2,201
|88
|3.84%
|Kazuma Kobori
|1,228
|1,181
|47
|3.83%
|Taylor Pendrith
|106
|102
|4
|3.77%
|Daniel O’Rourke
|2,300
|2,215
|85
|3.70%
|M. Danial Faidz
|2,197
|2,116
|81
|3.69%
|Wade Jacobs
|2,669
|2,572
|97
|3.63%
|Huang Chi
|2,064
|1,990
|74
|3.59%
|Kohei Okada(Am)
|1,458
|1,406
|52
|3.57%
|Andrew Dorn
|1,648
|1,590
|58
|3.52%
|Taeyoung Kang
|1,327
|1,281
|46
|3.47%
|Zhang Zihong
|2,374
|2,292
|82
|3.45%
|Hugo Stark(Am)
|2,360
|2,279
|81
|3.43%
|Pranav Mardikar
|2,422
|2,339
|83
|3.43%
|D. Abd Rahman Abd Aziz
|2,328
|2,249
|79
|3.39%
|Kheng-Hwai Khor
|2,093
|2,022
|71
|3.39%
|Nick Voke
|1,221
|1,181
|40
|3.28%
|Jonathan Yates
|1,757
|1,700
|57
|3.24%
|Nelson Ledesma
|563
|545
|18
|3.20%
|Greg Chalmers
|1,259
|1,219
|40
|3.18%
|Jihoon Lee(Oct 1986)
|2,055
|1,990
|65
|3.16%
|Divyansh Dubey
|2,669
|2,585
|84
|3.15%
|Clement Berardo
|778
|754
|24
|3.08%
|Elvis Smylie
|949
|920
|29
|3.06%
|Kazuharu Iwamoto
|3,064
|2,971
|93
|3.04%
|Tatuaki Mizuta
|3,064
|2,971
|93
|3.04%
|Vasu Sehgal
|3,064
|2,971
|93
|3.04%
|Hugo M. Trommetter(Am)
|3,064
|2,971
|93
|3.04%
|Andrew Spilman
|3,064
|2,971
|93
|3.04%
|Neil Fenwick
|3,064
|2,971
|93
|3.04%
|Erik Jonasson
|2,142
|2,077
|65
|3.03%
|Tomofumi Ouchi
|1,085
|1,053
|32
|2.95%
|Ye Htet Aung
|2,669
|2,591
|78
|2.92%
|Didrik R. Bengtsson(Am)
|2,669
|2,591
|78
|2.92%
|James Marchesani
|1,209
|1,174
|35
|2.89%
|Ryo Katsumata
|727
|706
|21
|2.89%
|Ryann Ree
|1,932
|1,877
|55
|2.85%
|Matthew Negri
|1,798
|1,747
|51
|2.84%
|Bai Bobby Zhengkai
|1,221
|1,187
|34
|2.78%
|Camille Bordone
|2,257
|2,196
|61
|2.70%
|Joshua Goldenberg
|1,247
|1,215
|32
|2.57%
|Xihuan Chang(Am)
|2,909
|2,836
|73
|2.51%
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|1,247
|1,216
|31
|2.49%
|Mike Toorop
|1,616
|1,576
|40
|2.48%
|James Du Preez Jnr
|970
|946
|24
|2.47%
|Sanghun Shin
|445
|434
|11
|2.47%
|Anton Mostrom
|2,239
|2,184
|55
|2.46%
|Dipankar Kaushal
|2,669
|2,604
|65
|2.44%
|Sean Maruyama
|2,486
|2,426
|60
|2.41%
|Malcolm Mitchell
|835
|815
|20
|2.40%
|Scott Jamieson
|293
|286
|7
|2.39%
|Peyton Wilhoit
|1,790
|1,748
|42
|2.35%
|Taro Yamamoto
|2,102
|2,053
|49
|2.33%
|David Hague
|1,906
|1,862
|44
|2.31%
|Liu Enhua
|1,431
|1,398
|33
|2.31%
|Daichi Sakuda
|1,843
|1,801
|42
|2.28%
|Doug McGuigan
|1,427
|1,395
|32
|2.24%
|Pelle Edberg
|1,391
|1,360
|31
|2.23%
|Rory Franssen
|3,064
|2,997
|67
|2.19%
|Albert Sanchez Sabe
|3,064
|2,997
|67
|2.19%
|Caylum Boon
|3,064
|2,997
|67
|2.19%
|Yuto Matsubara
|3,064
|2,997
|67
|2.19%
|Matt Jager
|3,064
|2,997
|67
|2.19%
|Jordan Doull(Am)
|3,064
|2,997
|67
|2.19%
|Simon Junk
|3,064
|2,997
|67
|2.19%
|Cameron Sisk
|901
|882
|19
|2.11%
|C. Baramithana Seth
|1,864
|1,827
|37
|1.98%
|Ratchapol Jantavara
|2,093
|2,053
|40
|1.91%
|Raju Ali Mollah
|2,995
|2,940
|55
|1.84%
|Taehee Lee
|499
|490
|9
|1.80%
|Prakhar Asawa
|2,722
|2,674
|48
|1.76%
|Ilari Saulo
|1,558
|1,531
|27
|1.73%
|Darius Van Driel
|361
|355
|6
|1.66%
|Brett Walker
|2,456
|2,416
|40
|1.63%
|Elias Bertheussen
|1,237
|1,217
|20
|1.62%
|Alex Weiss
|996
|980
|16
|1.61%
|Paul Chaplet
|2,307
|2,271
|36
|1.56%
|Jaehoon Choi
|1,864
|1,835
|29
|1.56%
|Lawry Flynn
|1,033
|1,017
|16
|1.55%
|Taishi Moto(Am)
|2,244
|2,210
|34
|1.52%
|R Mari Muthu
|1,524
|1,501
|23
|1.51%
|Mateo Gomez
|2,486
|2,449
|37
|1.49%
|John Lyras
|746
|735
|11
|1.47%
|David Law
|272
|268
|4
|1.47%
|Yu Morimoto
|1,371
|1,351
|20
|1.46%
|Matias Rantala
|2,861
|2,820
|41
|1.43%
|Mohd Azhar
|1,956
|1,928
|28
|1.43%
|Ryan Blaum
|778
|767
|11
|1.41%
|Jason Norris
|1,503
|1,482
|21
|1.40%
|Alex Hietala
|1,749
|1,725
|24
|1.37%
|Joey Garber
|586
|578
|8
|1.37%
|Sean Bradley
|1,065
|1,051
|14
|1.31%
|Max Giboudot(Am)
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Kousei Suzuki
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Alessandro Radig(Am)
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Alejandro Quiroz
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Warwick Purchase
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Blanche Lamprecht
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Keelan Africa
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Ruan Groenewald
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Pol Bech
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Alvaro Velasco
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Declan Kenny
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Fifa Laopakdee(Am)
|3,064
|3,024
|40
|1.31%
|Rhys Enoch
|940
|928
|12
|1.28%
|Callum Tarren
|158
|156
|2
|1.27%
|Marcus Garfield Hansen
|1,289
|1,273
|16
|1.24%
|Shivendra Singh Sisodia
|1,858
|1,835
|23
|1.24%
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|1,241
|1,226
|15
|1.21%
|Jorge Villar
|1,019
|1,007
|12
|1.18%
|Lorenzo Gagli
|1,068
|1,056
|12
|1.12%
|Jack Murdoch
|1,256
|1,242
|14
|1.11%
|David Rudd
|2,161
|2,138
|23
|1.06%
|Kevin Phelan
|1,737
|1,719
|18
|1.04%
|Aydan Verdonk
|2,257
|2,234
|23
|1.02%
|Jean Hugo
|796
|788
|8
|1.01%
|Kyung-Tae Kim
|1,697
|1,680
|17
|1.00%
|Charley Hoffman
|303
|300
|3
|0.99%
|Haydn Barron
|853
|845
|8
|0.94%
|Ahoua Arnaud
|2,909
|2,882
|27
|0.93%
|Sourav Choudhary
|2,995
|2,971
|24
|0.80%
|Jack McDonald
|987
|980
|7
|0.71%
|Rafael Becker
|1,113
|1,106
|7
|0.63%
|Frederic LaCroix
|321
|319
|2
|0.62%
|Manish Thakran
|2,486
|2,471
|15
|0.60%
|Elliot Gothe
|2,374
|2,360
|14
|0.59%
|Cougar Collins
|2,337
|2,325
|12
|0.51%
|Austin Cook
|417
|415
|2
|0.48%
|Aoki Takano
|1,274
|1,268
|6
|0.47%
|Kapil Kumar
|1,331
|1,326
|5
|0.38%
|Michael Blair
|2,234
|2,227
|7
|0.31%
|Yosuke Iwamoto
|2,669
|2,661
|8
|0.30%
|Monty Scowsill
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Shaahid Mahmed
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Ryan Baca
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Svante Palmgren(Am)
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Flint Bekkers
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Jangho Choi
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Soufiane Dahmane(Am)
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Jongduk Kim
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Agustin Bardas
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Kousuke Omura
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Connor McDade(Am)
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Jaapo Jamsa(Am)
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Otto Gronroos
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Louis Klein(Am)
|3,064
|3,055
|9
|0.29%
|Adam Chapman
|1,911
|1,907
|4
|0.21%
|Lu Sun-Yi
|2,337
|2,336
|1
|0.04%
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|6
|0
|0.00%
|Ryan Fox
|28
|28
|0
|0.00%
|Adrian Meronk
|48
|48
|0
|0.00%
|Chad Ramey
|210
|210
|0
|0.00%
|Jared Wolfe
|742
|742
|0
|0.00%
|Franklin Manchest
|1,721
|1,721
|0
|0.00%
|Gustavo Silva
|2,068
|2,068
|0
|0.00%
|Zeno Felder
|2,995
|2,997
|-2
|-0.07%
|James Sparrow
|2,374
|2,376
|-2
|-0.08%
|Shun Murayama
|2,033
|2,035
|-2
|-0.10%
|Fiorino Clerici
|2,817
|2,820
|-3
|-0.11%
|Jack Thompson
|695
|696
|-1
|-0.14%
|Takuya Higa
|1,228
|1,230
|-2
|-0.16%
|Oliver Wendt
|2,669
|2,674
|-5
|-0.19%
|Zach Murray
|792
|794
|-2
|-0.25%
|Dylan Perry
|933
|936
|-3
|-0.32%
|Chiu Han-Ting
|2,768
|2,779
|-11
|-0.40%
|Brad Reeves
|1,973
|1,981
|-8
|-0.41%
|Keita Inoue
|2,123
|2,132
|-9
|-0.42%
|Yashas M.S. Chandra
|1,334
|1,340
|-6
|-0.45%
|Felix Mory
|594
|597
|-3
|-0.51%
|Giles Evans
|2,530
|2,544
|-14
|-0.55%
|Noah Goodwin
|532
|535
|-3
|-0.56%
|Aaron Terrazas
|1,717
|1,727
|-10
|-0.58%
|Richie Ramsay
|152
|153
|-1
|-0.66%
|Jake Scott
|1,606
|1,617
|-11
|-0.68%
|Syotaro Tanaka
|1,678
|1,690
|-12
|-0.72%
|Oliver Lindell
|774
|780
|-6
|-0.78%
|Juan F. Mejia
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Atte Lansiluoto
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Nicolas Platret
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Harry Bolton(Am)
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Bautista Echenique
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Christoph Kuttnigg
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Ren Tanimoto
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|David Smail
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Mikhail Morozov
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Salleh Al Kaabi(Am)
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Isak Eriksson Krabbe
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Colin Monagle
|3,064
|3,089
|-25
|-0.82%
|Joseph Bramlett
|232
|234
|-2
|-0.86%
|Anton Wilbertsson
|2,360
|2,382
|-22
|-0.93%
|Beau Breault
|2,374
|2,397
|-23
|-0.97%
|Chase Koepka
|1,438
|1,452
|-14
|-0.97%
|Kaito Suzuki
|2,768
|2,797
|-29
|-1.05%
|Doyeon Hwang
|1,119
|1,131
|-12
|-1.07%
|J.T. Griffin
|1,292
|1,308
|-16
|-1.24%
|Jeremy Wendelken
|1,911
|1,935
|-24
|-1.26%
|Stuart Grehan
|1,304
|1,321
|-17
|-1.30%
|Jyoti Randhawa
|1,805
|1,829
|-24
|-1.33%
|Lars Van Meijel
|599
|607
|-8
|-1.34%
|Daniel Palmquist
|2,555
|2,591
|-36
|-1.41%
|Christian Braunig
|1,404
|1,424
|-20
|-1.42%
|Ben Ferguson(June1998)
|1,670
|1,694
|-24
|-1.44%
|OJ Farrell
|1,029
|1,044
|-15
|-1.46%
|Ewen Ferguson
|137
|139
|-2
|-1.46%
|Jordan Duminy
|1,794
|1,823
|-29
|-1.62%
|Mario Galiano Aguilar
|2,315
|2,353
|-38
|-1.64%
|Jinjae Byun
|1,012
|1,029
|-17
|-1.68%
|Andres Gallegos
|1,173
|1,193
|-20
|-1.71%
|Kazuki Yamaura
|2,266
|2,306
|-40
|-1.77%
|Blake Abercrombie
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Warut Wongrungroj
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Thanapol Charoensuk
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Chang Tse-yu
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Marcus Sundlof
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Carl Hardin(Am)
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Carlos Del Moral Barilari
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Fridtjof Farhang(Am)
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Oskar Zaborowski
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Yutaro Hoshi
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Katsuyuki Sakurai
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Bradley Kivimets
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Brayden Petersen
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Marius Cara
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Jesus Amaya
|3,064
|3,120
|-56
|-1.83%
|Akedanai Ponghathaikul
|2,669
|2,720
|-51
|-1.91%
|Shota Ueki
|2,168
|2,210
|-42
|-1.94%
|Wutthipong Seehapunt
|2,315
|2,360
|-45
|-1.94%
|Spencer Ralston
|730
|745
|-15
|-2.05%
|Thomas Bjorn
|1,198
|1,224
|-26
|-2.17%
|Jongmin Jang
|2,036
|2,081
|-45
|-2.21%
|David Bransdon
|1,692
|1,730
|-38
|-2.25%
|S. Jeon(Mar1993)
|526
|538
|-12
|-2.28%
|Bryson Nimmer
|1,093
|1,118
|-25
|-2.29%
|Maximilian Lechner
|1,611
|1,648
|-37
|-2.30%
|Kwanchai Kongtavee
|2,817
|2,882
|-65
|-2.31%
|Chen Zhang Haolong Yihe
|2,817
|2,882
|-65
|-2.31%
|Gustaf Kocken
|2,669
|2,731
|-62
|-2.32%
|Justin Lower
|215
|220
|-5
|-2.33%
|Nicolas Calvet
|2,513
|2,572
|-59
|-2.35%
|David Borda Antonana
|1,402
|1,435
|-33
|-2.35%
|Florian Schweighofer(Am)
|2,412
|2,471
|-59
|-2.45%
|Kodai Ichihara
|705
|723
|-18
|-2.55%
|Viraj Garewal
|2,279
|2,339
|-60
|-2.63%
|Ravi Kumar
|1,893
|1,943
|-50
|-2.64%
|A. Romano(June2000)
|1,544
|1,586
|-42
|-2.72%
|Sirapob Yapala
|1,538
|1,580
|-42
|-2.73%
|Patrick Reed
|72
|74
|-2
|-2.78%
|Tommy Gainey
|716
|736
|-20
|-2.79%
|Guillermo Willy Pumarol
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Tuomas Nukari
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Linus Yip
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Divesh Rana
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Nasin Surachman
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Geunwoo Kim
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Torbjorn Johansen
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Ludvig Eriksson(May2000)
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Panuwat Bulsombath
|3,064
|3,150
|-86
|-2.81%
|Hurly Long
|175
|180
|-5
|-2.86%
|David Laskin
|2,530
|2,604
|-74
|-2.92%
|Marcus Armitage
|239
|246
|-7
|-2.93%
|Corey Conners
|34
|35
|-1
|-2.94%
|Gwanwoo Ma
|967
|996
|-29
|-3.00%
|Paul Peterson
|465
|479
|-14
|-3.01%
|Alex Edge
|1,849
|1,905
|-56
|-3.03%
|Luke Toomey
|1,678
|1,730
|-52
|-3.10%
|James Clancy Waugh
|1,838
|1,895
|-57
|-3.10%
|Clement Heurtin
|2,768
|2,856
|-88
|-3.18%
|J.B. Holmes
|1,741
|1,797
|-56
|-3.22%
|Takuyoshi Handa
|1,943
|2,007
|-64
|-3.29%
|Prom Meesawat
|869
|898
|-29
|-3.34%
|Elki Kow
|2,555
|2,643
|-88
|-3.44%
|J.J. Spaun
|86
|89
|-3
|-3.49%
|Cooper Eccleston
|2,422
|2,507
|-85
|-3.51%
|Alfred Eriksson
|1,932
|2,000
|-68
|-3.52%
|Sukiat Sungwanpeth
|2,817
|2,917
|-100
|-3.55%
|Jonas Lykke Petersen
|1,233
|1,278
|-45
|-3.65%
|Daniel Young
|832
|863
|-31
|-3.73%
|Eddie Pepperell
|214
|222
|-8
|-3.74%
|Ollie Schniederjans
|1,185
|1,230
|-45
|-3.80%
|Puwit Anupansuebsai
|1,749
|1,816
|-67
|-3.83%
|Almay Rayhan Yagutah
|2,861
|2,971
|-110
|-3.84%
|Juan Ignacio Noba
|2,279
|2,367
|-88
|-3.86%
|Fabian Sunden
|1,968
|2,044
|-76
|-3.86%
|Isidro Benitez
|900
|935
|-35
|-3.89%
|Ding Wenyi(Am)
|870
|904
|-34
|-3.91%
|Dongmin Lee
|767
|797
|-30
|-3.91%
|Cristian DiMarco
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|P. Duangthipburakorn
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Viktor Lindgren
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Shapiyate Mako
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Alpheus Kelapile
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Regan Steyn
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Kenneth Tobuse
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|M. Fakhrul Akmal
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Akinori Tani
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Hiroki Hidaka
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Marc-Olivier Plasse
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Wu Showai(Am)
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Scott Barr
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Hakon Orn Magnusson
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|Hannes Ruhnau
|3,064
|3,184
|-120
|-3.92%
|James Leow
|2,013
|2,092
|-79
|-3.92%
|Sasha Wortelboer
|2,909
|3,024
|-115
|-3.95%
|Pawan Kumar
|1,962
|2,040
|-78
|-3.98%
|J. Duangphaichoom
|2,197
|2,285
|-88
|-4.01%
|Jesper Olsson
|1,615
|1,680
|-65
|-4.02%
|Oihan Guillamoundeguy
|1,002
|1,043
|-41
|-4.09%
|Campbell Rawson
|2,768
|2,882
|-114
|-4.12%
|Yongjun Bae
|362
|377
|-15
|-4.14%
|Christopher Sahlstrom
|1,466
|1,527
|-61
|-4.16%
|Kenya Nakayama
|1,872
|1,950
|-78
|-4.17%
|Wonjoon Lee
|690
|719
|-29
|-4.20%
|Luke Trocado
|2,328
|2,426
|-98
|-4.21%
|Toru Taniguchi
|1,778
|1,853
|-75
|-4.22%
|Hyungsung Kim
|2,456
|2,560
|-104
|-4.23%
|Natthaphong Ratchatorn
|2,337
|2,438
|-101
|-4.32%
|Briggs Duce
|1,862
|1,943
|-81
|-4.35%
|Daiki Imano
|877
|916
|-39
|-4.45%
|Haydn Porteous
|1,668
|1,743
|-75
|-4.50%
|William McGirt
|525
|549
|-24
|-4.57%
|Adam Breen
|1,024
|1,071
|-47
|-4.59%
|Victor Pastor Rufian
|783
|819
|-36
|-4.60%
|Roope Kakko
|1,022
|1,069
|-47
|-4.60%
|Jannik De Bruyn
|792
|829
|-37
|-4.67%
|Yuki Mori(July1990)
|2,042
|2,138
|-96
|-4.70%
|Aarav D Shah(Am)
|2,861
|2,997
|-136
|-4.75%
|Chen Yilong
|1,755
|1,839
|-84
|-4.79%
|Aneurin Gounden
|2,337
|2,449
|-112
|-4.79%
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|697
|731
|-34
|-4.88%
|Xiang Fang
|2,722
|2,856
|-134
|-4.92%
|Trevor Cone
|419
|440
|-21
|-5.01%
|Li Jianshan
|2,909
|3,055
|-146
|-5.02%
|Andre Van Dyk
|2,074
|2,179
|-105
|-5.06%
|Blake Hathcoat
|1,951
|2,050
|-99
|-5.07%
|Ryan Palmer
|177
|186
|-9
|-5.08%
|Jacobo Pastor Lopez
|1,996
|2,098
|-102
|-5.11%
|Borja Virto Astudillo
|489
|514
|-25
|-5.11%
|Clemens Gaster
|2,617
|2,751
|-134
|-5.12%
|Joel Stalter
|990
|1,041
|-51
|-5.15%
|Irfran Ali Mollah
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Mathieu Rinaldo
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Nicolaj Soberg(Am)
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Jan Hejna
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Juan Sebastian Roa
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Blaike Perkins(Am)
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Ben Murphy
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Horacio Jr Carbonetti
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Felix Cordoba
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Paul Schebesta(Am)
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Masahiro Kuramoto
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|S. Bhattacharya(Am)
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Minato Oshima(Am)
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Petter Jaasko
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Thabiso Ngcobo
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Gregory Upton
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|James Hughes
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Johan Uhlin
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Poonnavich Hirayama
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|James Ashfield(Am)
|3,064
|3,222
|-158
|-5.16%
|Antoine Santarelli
|2,244
|2,360
|-116
|-5.17%
|Othman Raouzi
|2,513
|2,643
|-130
|-5.17%
|Antoine Auboin
|1,490
|1,568
|-78
|-5.23%
|Benjamin Jones
|801
|843
|-42
|-5.24%
|Luca Filippi
|564
|594
|-30
|-5.32%
|Alexandre Liu
|1,804
|1,900
|-96
|-5.32%
|Zhang Xiaolang
|2,637
|2,779
|-142
|-5.38%
|Kuan-hsun Huang
|2,637
|2,779
|-142
|-5.38%
|Toshinori Muto
|938
|989
|-51
|-5.44%
|Pang Ming
|2,456
|2,591
|-135
|-5.50%
|Mikiya Akutsu
|542
|572
|-30
|-5.54%
|Martin Contini
|753
|795
|-42
|-5.58%
|Justin Warren
|1,075
|1,136
|-61
|-5.67%
|Soonsang Hong
|1,317
|1,392
|-75
|-5.69%
|Alexander Settemsdal
|2,422
|2,560
|-138
|-5.70%
|Luca Cianchetti
|1,550
|1,640
|-90
|-5.81%
|Kasidit Lepkurte
|2,125
|2,249
|-124
|-5.84%
|Kevin Esteve Rigaill
|1,639
|1,735
|-96
|-5.86%
|Joseph Winslow
|1,073
|1,136
|-63
|-5.87%
|Souta Teraoka
|2,244
|2,376
|-132
|-5.88%
|Raul Pereda
|848
|898
|-50
|-5.90%
|Yosuke Tsukada
|609
|645
|-36
|-5.91%
|Nan Chenyou
|2,456
|2,604
|-148
|-6.03%
|Wang Zi
|2,456
|2,604
|-148
|-6.03%
|Hsieh Chi-Hsien
|1,973
|2,092
|-119
|-6.03%
|Sungmin Cho
|871
|924
|-53
|-6.08%
|Byungjun Kim
|1,721
|1,826
|-105
|-6.10%
|Sunghoon Kang
|672
|713
|-41
|-6.10%
|Jake Hennessy
|2,555
|2,711
|-156
|-6.11%
|Thammanoon Sriroj
|2,257
|2,397
|-140
|-6.20%
|Anton Frondelius
|2,768
|2,940
|-172
|-6.21%
|Aron Snaer Juliusson
|2,337
|2,483
|-146
|-6.25%
|James Hahn
|301
|320
|-19
|-6.31%
|Greyson Sigg
|190
|202
|-12
|-6.32%
|Michael Wright
|1,232
|1,310
|-78
|-6.33%
|Taichiro Ideriha(Am)
|1,805
|1,920
|-115
|-6.37%
|Griffin Barela
|1,895
|2,016
|-121
|-6.39%
|Keisuke Ozaki
|1,125
|1,197
|-72
|-6.40%
|Zhang Xinjun
|1,026
|1,092
|-66
|-6.43%
|Flavio Michetti
|2,031
|2,162
|-131
|-6.45%
|Alessandro Noseda
|2,197
|2,339
|-142
|-6.46%
|Rahil Gangjee
|1,155
|1,230
|-75
|-6.49%
|Sydney Wemba
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Charles J Lee
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Casey Fernandez
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Mans Boje(Am)
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Ethan Cairns
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Van Holmgren
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Keagan Crosbie(Am)
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Brandon Gildenhuys
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Alejandro Villasana
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Euiin Kim
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Gen Nagai
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Luca Denk
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Dale Crothers
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Matyas Zapletal
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Arthur Michaux
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Roope Juslin
|3,064
|3,264
|-200
|-6.53%
|Lu Wei-chih
|1,676
|1,787
|-111
|-6.62%
|Baker Stevenson
|2,206
|2,353
|-147
|-6.66%
|Skyler Finnell
|1,839
|1,964
|-125
|-6.80%
|Linus Lilliedahl
|917
|980
|-63
|-6.87%
|Christian V. Hansen(Am)
|2,617
|2,797
|-180
|-6.88%
|Daisuke Kotera(Am)
|2,456
|2,625
|-169
|-6.88%
|Myeongjae Seo
|2,555
|2,731
|-176
|-6.89%
|Keen Bernberg
|2,555
|2,731
|-176
|-6.89%
|Osten Waite
|2,300
|2,460
|-160
|-6.96%
|Andre Lautee
|1,697
|1,816
|-119
|-7.01%
|Jamie Rutherford
|466
|499
|-33
|-7.08%
|Mehdi El Fakouri(Am)
|2,120
|2,271
|-151
|-7.12%
|Jordan Spieth
|14
|15
|-1
|-7.14%
|Axel Ostensson
|2,530
|2,711
|-181
|-7.15%
|Thomas Detry
|83
|89
|-6
|-7.23%
|Juuso Kahlos
|1,462
|1,568
|-106
|-7.25%
|Julien Brun
|220
|236
|-16
|-7.27%
|Hosung Tora San Choi
|1,097
|1,177
|-80
|-7.29%
|Bailey Gill
|1,055
|1,132
|-77
|-7.30%
|Ediz Kemaloglu
|2,768
|2,971
|-203
|-7.33%
|T. Pachuayaprakong
|1,730
|1,857
|-127
|-7.34%
|David Boote
|906
|973
|-67
|-7.40%
|Toto Thimba Jnr
|1,673
|1,797
|-124
|-7.41%
|Ockie Strydom
|242
|260
|-18
|-7.44%
|Koichiro Ishika
|2,315
|2,488
|-173
|-7.47%
|Jonathan Byrd
|628
|675
|-47
|-7.48%
|Hiroki Hayashi
|2,530
|2,720
|-190
|-7.51%
|Brijesh Kumar
|2,637
|2,836
|-199
|-7.55%
|Lassi Burman
|2,637
|2,836
|-199
|-7.55%
|James Sugrue
|2,486
|2,674
|-188
|-7.56%
|Wilco Nienaber
|357
|384
|-27
|-7.56%
|Taeho Kim
|647
|696
|-49
|-7.57%
|Niclas Weiland
|1,399
|1,505
|-106
|-7.58%
|Peng Huangheqing
|2,995
|3,222
|-227
|-7.58%
|Richard Joubert
|1,398
|1,504
|-106
|-7.58%
|Terumichi Kakazu
|514
|553
|-39
|-7.59%
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|2,019
|2,173
|-154
|-7.63%
|Ayoub Lguirati
|1,666
|1,794
|-128
|-7.68%
|Viktor Hagborg Asp
|1,860
|2,003
|-143
|-7.69%
|Harry Konig
|1,839
|1,981
|-142
|-7.72%
|Mukesh Kumar
|2,215
|2,388
|-173
|-7.81%
|Victor Hans
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Jonathan Griffiths
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Paulo Pinto
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Henry Lee
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Juan Diego Fernandez
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Mario Lujan
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Shaifubari Muda
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Michael Long
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Victor Jimenez Bravo
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Oriol Mas Guerrero
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|I. Sanchez-Palencia
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Lukas Jonsson
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Kevin Andre Wright
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Andrew Paisley
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Hugo Lantz
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Liu Yu-jui
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Saksit Jairak
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Worawit Woraphan
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Nhat Long Nguyen
|3,064
|3,305
|-241
|-7.87%
|Mardan Mamat
|2,222
|2,397
|-175
|-7.88%
|Gunn Charoenkul
|517
|558
|-41
|-7.93%
|Taiko Nishiyama
|668
|721
|-53
|-7.93%
|Yannic Oppenheimer
|2,861
|3,089
|-228
|-7.97%
|Louis de Jager
|249
|269
|-20
|-8.03%
|Jake Hughes
|1,986
|2,146
|-160
|-8.06%
|Jordan Garner
|2,588
|2,797
|-209
|-8.08%
|Malte Skaaning(Am)
|2,588
|2,797
|-209
|-8.08%
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|234
|253
|-19
|-8.12%
|Tawan Phongphun
|2,150
|2,325
|-175
|-8.14%
|Marcus Kinhult
|317
|343
|-26
|-8.20%
|Daijiro Izumida
|487
|527
|-40
|-8.21%
|James Allan
|572
|619
|-47
|-8.22%
|Seonghyeon An(Am)
|2,206
|2,388
|-182
|-8.25%
|Wasim Khan
|2,768
|2,997
|-229
|-8.27%
|Kristian Kulokorpi
|2,393
|2,591
|-198
|-8.27%
|Dongkwan Kim
|1,159
|1,255
|-96
|-8.28%
|Wu Hongfu
|2,555
|2,767
|-212
|-8.30%
|Lars Keunen
|1,066
|1,155
|-89
|-8.35%
|Lin Wen-Tang
|2,266
|2,460
|-194
|-8.56%
|Aron Bergsson
|2,079
|2,257
|-178
|-8.56%
|Johannes Axell
|1,368
|1,487
|-119
|-8.70%
|Blayne Barber
|878
|955
|-77
|-8.77%
|Franck Daux
|1,211
|1,318
|-107
|-8.84%
|W. Suwanpanang
|2,328
|2,534
|-206
|-8.85%
|Kritchayapol Sinchai
|2,456
|2,674
|-218
|-8.88%
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|551
|600
|-49
|-8.89%
|Angad Cheema
|1,007
|1,097
|-90
|-8.94%
|Jeremy Paul
|466
|508
|-42
|-9.01%
|Pisitchai Thippong
|1,298
|1,415
|-117
|-9.01%
|Kevin Streelman
|133
|145
|-12
|-9.02%
|Raunil Kukar
|2,861
|3,120
|-259
|-9.05%
|Lai Qinwen
|2,861
|3,120
|-259
|-9.05%
|Cao Tommy Senshou
|1,895
|2,068
|-173
|-9.13%
|Soren Kjeldsen
|438
|478
|-40
|-9.13%
|Hock Hong Ying
|2,244
|2,449
|-205
|-9.14%
|Stepan Danek
|2,244
|2,449
|-205
|-9.14%
|Lindani Ndwandwe
|2,068
|2,257
|-189
|-9.14%
|Tan Peiyi
|2,722
|2,971
|-249
|-9.15%
|Benjamin David
|2,722
|2,971
|-249
|-9.15%
|Isac Thelander(Am)
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Evance Vukeya
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Alvaro Veiga Pena
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Kyle Lucas
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Jastice Mashego
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Michel van Zijl(Am)
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Joongkyung Mo
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Jaeil Song(Jan1998)
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Aniket Sawant
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Masataka Mori
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Alessandro Nardini(Am)
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|A. Gustavo Dos Santos
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|James Mee
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Jose De Sousa
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Brody Martin
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Harvey Young
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Daniel Medellin(Am)
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Albert Eckhardt
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Ossi Mikkola
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Thomas Dorier
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Jussi Kumpulainen(Am)
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Hermes Ferchaud
|3,064
|3,347
|-283
|-9.24%
|Hyunwoo Ryu
|616
|673
|-57
|-9.25%
|Oscar Fraustro
|1,545
|1,688
|-143
|-9.26%
|Matias Simasky
|1,845
|2,016
|-171
|-9.27%
|Colin Nel
|2,328
|2,544
|-216
|-9.28%
|Lee Slattery
|700
|765
|-65
|-9.29%
|Fumihiro Ebine
|1,213
|1,326
|-113
|-9.32%
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|468
|512
|-44
|-9.40%
|Lachlan Armour
|2,486
|2,720
|-234
|-9.41%
|Suttijet Kooratanapisan
|1,674
|1,832
|-158
|-9.44%
|Ajay Baisoya
|2,555
|2,797
|-242
|-9.47%
|Martin Eriksson
|1,061
|1,162
|-101
|-9.52%
|Hjalmar Nyhlen
|2,588
|2,836
|-248
|-9.58%
|Nattapong Putta
|2,134
|2,339
|-205
|-9.61%
|Kevin Tway
|364
|399
|-35
|-9.62%
|Ludvig Nilsen
|2,817
|3,089
|-272
|-9.66%
|Keenan Davidse
|657
|721
|-64
|-9.74%
|Nicholaus Frade
|1,466
|1,610
|-144
|-9.82%
|Jesper Alm
|2,486
|2,731
|-245
|-9.86%
|Jeppe Kristian Andersen
|494
|543
|-49
|-9.92%
|Laurie Canter
|160
|176
|-16
|-10.00%
|James Hervol
|1,347
|1,482
|-135
|-10.02%
|Parker Gillam
|1,396
|1,536
|-140
|-10.03%
|Anthony Paolucci
|1,639
|1,804
|-165
|-10.07%
|Timo Vahlenkamp
|1,219
|1,342
|-123
|-10.09%
|Mani Ram
|2,150
|2,367
|-217
|-10.09%
|Kemarol Baharin
|2,244
|2,471
|-227
|-10.12%
|Joseph Buttress(Am)
|2,669
|2,940
|-271
|-10.15%
|Jooyeob Baek
|1,829
|2,016
|-187
|-10.22%
|Gyeongseop Lee
|2,307
|2,544
|-237
|-10.27%
|Cooper Geddes
|2,768
|3,055
|-287
|-10.37%
|Kris S. Dideriksen(Am)
|2,768
|3,055