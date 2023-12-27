 Skip navigation
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 16: Joe Flacco for MVP?
2023 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 10: Injuries to Vooch, Gordon offer intriguing adds
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
  Zak Hanshew
    ,

32 Fantasy Stats, Week 16: Joe Flacco for MVP?
2023 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 10: Injuries to Vooch, Gordon offer intriguing adds
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

OWGR movement: Who’s up, who’s down in world rankings after 2023?

  
Published December 27, 2023 03:50 PM

From the rapid, six-month ascent of Ludvig Åberg to the continued plummeting of nearly every member of LIV Golf, there was plenty of notable movement in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2023.

Aberg, the Texas Tech graduate who was playing college events in the first half of the year, was among five players who improved their ranking by over 90%. That group also included rising PGA Tour rookies Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Trace Crowe, plus reigning U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark, who had the greatest rise among players who began the year with at least some world-ranking points.

On the flip side, Irons Heads GC captain Kevin Na suffered the biggest OWGR decline, dropping 1,195.92% (No. 49 to No. 635). Na and six other LIV players, including Cam Smith (No. 3 to No. 24), represented seven of the eight sharpest descents this year. Daniel Berger, who hasn’t played since the 2022 U.S. Open because of a back injury, was the other.

Not every LIV player fell, though. Eugenio Chacarra (No. 3,064 to No. 405), David Puig (No. 1,144 to No. 240) and Brooks Koepka (No. 52 to No. 17) were the biggest risers among full-time LIV members.

Seven players ended 2023 in the same rank as they ended 2022: No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 28 Ryan Fox, No. 48 Adrian Meronk, No. 210 Chad Ramey, No. 742 Jared Wolfe, No. 1,721 Franklin Manchest and No. 2,068 Gustavo Silva.

Here is a closer look at some of the notable top ascents and descents in the OWGR this year, followed by a sorted list of all OWGR movement in 2023:

Way up

The RSM Classic - Final Round

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden reacts after winning The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ludvig Åberg

Movement: +99.02% (No. 3,064 to No. 30)

Why the rise? Åberg turned pro after the NCAA Championship in June and forced himself onto the European Ryder Cup team with stellar play on two different tours. He ranked second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee while posting five pre-Ryder Cup top-25s. He’d follow with top-10s in each of his four fall starts, including his maiden PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic. His run of T-4, win, T-10 on the DP World Tour this summer solidified his ticket to Rome, where he went 2-2 in his Ryder Cup debut. “I still pinch myself in the morning when I wake up to kind of realize that this is what I do for a job,” Åberg said after his victory in Sea Island. “It’s been so much fun. These experiences that I’ve had over the last six months have been beyond my dreams, and I’ll never forget it.” The addition of veteran caddie Joe Skovron for 2024 should contribute to the 24-year-old Åberg’s meteoric rise continuing.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance - Final Round

NEWBURGH, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Rico Hoey of the United States is introduced during a TOURBound ceremony after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Club on October 08, 2023 in Newburgh, Indiana. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rico Hoey

Movement: +95.14% (No. 3,064 to No. 149)

Why the rise? Hoey entered this year with no world-ranking points and just one worldwide top-10 in four years. Two years ago, he took a job at his home course, Goose Creek Golf Club in Mira Loma, California, and spent over a month waking up early to set tee markers. But he found his way back to pro golf fulltime, and after forging his way back onto the Korn Ferry Tour at final stage last year, Hoey posted six top-10s in his first 11 starts on the circuit, including his first KFT win at the Visit Knoxville Open. Nicknamed “World’s Greatest Driver” while at USC, Hoey lived up to the moniker by leading the KFT in total driving last season. Hoey will now be a 28-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour next season. “It’s going to be my first year out there,” Hoey told Golf Channel earlier this year. “I’m going to have to get my feet wet and just kind of get the lay of everything out there. I’m excited to get out there and learn a lot from the best and see what I can do.”

U.S. Open - Final Round

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Wyndham Clark smiles with the tournament trophy following his one stroke victory in the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Clark

Movement: +93.87% (No. 163 to No. 10)

Why the rise? Iron play. Clark took ownership of his swing by becoming his own swing coach entering this year. That coupled with him changing the lie angles on his irons from basically flat to 3 degrees upright helped Clark go from No. 173 in strokes gained: approach-the-green in 2021-22 to No. 29 this past season. Clark finished the season ranked No. 13 in total strokes gained, and his all-around game led him not only to two landmark victories this year, at the signature Wells Fargo and the U.S. Open, but also a year where he missed just one cut and made the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Clark also credits his work with mental coach Julie Elion to unlocking his top-10 talent. “This year a huge success would have been in my mind just getting better mentally to where I feel more comfortable on Thursday, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, and handling adversity better, handling the tough pressure moments better, and then also enjoying the process a lot more,” Clark said at BMW. “That’s how I kind of judge my seasons. … This year has obviously had a lot of success.”

The RSM Classic - Final Round

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Eric Cole of the United States acknowledges fans after a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Eric Cole

Movement: +89.32% (No. 384 to No. 41)

Why the rise? There’s a reason why Eric Cole is likely to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year over Ludvig Åberg; it’s because the 35-year-old, mini-tour legend racked up 14 top-25s in 37 starts in his debut campaign on the PGA Tour, all of which came in his last 27 starts. He was twice a runner-up and closed this past fall with finishes of T-3, T-2, T-3. Cole did his damage despite struggling mightily with the driver (No. 158 in strokes gained: off-the-tee), but he was a top-20 player in the other three major strokes-gained categories. “I was very happy with the way I played, especially in the fall,” Cole said at RSM. “Like everyone says, I played a lot and somewhat consistently there, so it was definitely nice run this year.” Cole will enter his sophomore season not only a top-50 player in the world but also a married man after he and his now-bride, Stephanie, wed Dec. 9 in Key Largo, Florida.

World Wide Technology Championship - Round Two

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Zac Blair of the United States waits to hit from the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zac Blair

Movement: +86.09% (No. 719 to No. 100)

Why the rise? Blair missed about 21 months after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair two tears in his right labrum in November 2020. “Basically went from playing 18 or 36 holes every day for the last seven, eight years to not touching a club for five, six, seven months,” Blair said earlier this year. He returned last fall and playing on a major medical did enough to keep his card, satisfying his extension with a T-2 finish at Travelers and eventually ending up No. 93 in FedExCup points. Blair is 33 years old and averaged just 281.6 yards off the tee last season, but he’s still capable of popping every now and then.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Final Round

NEWBURGH, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina celebrates during the TOUR Card ceremony after the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance at Victoria National Golf Club on October 8, 2023 in Newburgh, Indiana. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA TOUR

Alejandro Tosti

Movement: +83.09% (No. 627 to No. 106)

Why the rise? Tosti’s 11 top-10s, including a win, on the Korn Ferry Tour this year earned the 27-year-old Argentine his PGA Tour card for the first time. There have been some disciplinary issues, but there’s no denying Tosti’s skillset – third in driving distance, third in putting average and nearly top 30 in greens hit last season on the KFT. His days of bouncing around the developmental tours are over.

AT&T Byron Nelson - Final Round

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 14: Jason Day of Australia is presented with the trophy after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 14, 2023 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jason Day

Movement: +83.04% (No. 112 to No. 19)

Why the rise? Day, now 36, snapped a five-year victory drought back in May at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but perhaps more impressive was his start to last season – 12 finishes of T-21 or better, including seven top-10s, in his first 14 starts. Add in a T-2 at The Open and it was a promising year for Day as he looks to climb back into the top 10 in the world rankings. His approach numbers were still below average, but Day bounced back big-time with the driver and putter this past season. He also welcomed a fifth child with wife, Ellie. “I feel like every time I’ve won recently, I keep adding a child,” Day said after winning the Grant Thornton Invitational with partner Lydia Ko earlier this month. “It just keeps coming, and there’s more of them. I’m very blessed to be able to have my family with me always on the road. Very blessed to have a loving wife, and the kids are all healthy. Like everything in my world is really, really great. Don’t worry, I’m done now, hopefully. Me and Tony [Finau], we’re fighting for strokes gained kids on the Tour.”

Hong Kong Open - Final Round

HONG KONG, CHINA - NOVEMBER 12: Andy Ogletree of United States gestures during the final round of the Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong Golf Club on November 12, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Andy Ogletree

Movement: +80.26% (No. 861 to No. 170)

Why the rise? After losing his LIV spot following the circuit’s first event two Junes ago, Ogletree has been relegated to the Asian Tour for the past year and a half while making a few spot-starts for LIV this year. However, the 25-year-old George Tech product won twice on the Asian Tour’s International Series and won that money title to punch a full-time ticket back to LIV in 2024. “It’s been a lot of hard work this year and a lot of great golf has gone into this,” Ogletree said after locking up his LIV card. “I just want to thank everyone that’s gotten me to this point: the Asian Tour for all that they’ve done, and my team back home for allowing me to play the way I’ve played this year. I couldn’t be more excited, and I can’t wait to play LIV next year. I’ll definitely play a few events on The International Series along with all the LIV events that I’m going to play, so next year should be a great year and I just can’t wait to get started.” Of course, with LIV still not awarding world-ranking points, Ogletree will need strong performances again in the International Series to avoid dropping in the OWGR.

Lindheim holds off Hadley, Oppenheim in playoff

Lindheim holds off Hadley, Oppenheim in playoff

Nicholas Lindheim

Movement: +79.66% (No. 762 to No. 155)

Why the rise? The 39-year-old Nicholas Lindheim had a unique year. He began last season on the PGA Tour and played just two fall events before hitting the disabled list with a back injury. When Lindheim returned to action nearly six months later, he did so on the Korn Ferry Tour. He tied for eighth at the Club Car Championship in late March and then added four more top-10s, including a win, over eight starts. He also logged four late-season events on the PGA Tour and made all those cuts as well, ensuring that he went an entire year without missing a weekend. “When you’re playing well, there’s nothing better,” Lindheim, a father of two, told PGATour.com earlier this year. “The low times are the hard part. Having kids, family, it’s nice … when you’re struggling, they don’t care if I’m playing good or bad. It’s a good thing. I really am grateful and thankful for what I have.” One cool nugget on Lindheim: His strong play in limited action this past year has him ending 2023 ranked No. 13 in the Golfweek/Sagaring rankings, just ahead of Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau.

Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 10: Rickie Fowler of the United States on the ninth green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club on December 10, 2023 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rickie Fowler

Movement: +77.67% (No. 103 to No. 23)

Why the rise? Fowler made some big changes last year, switching caddies and then returning to longtime instructor Butch Harmon. They worked. Fowler went from well outside the top 100 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, strokes gained: approach-the-green and strokes gained: putting to No. 77, No. 7 and No. 48 in those categories, respectively. The results followed suit, too, as Fowler notched 18 top-25s, including eight top-10s and a win, in 26 starts. He snapped a lengthy victory drought in Detroit just two weeks after contending in the U.S. Open.

Way down

2021 Masters

Daniel Berger plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images)

Augusta National via Getty Images

Daniel Berger

Movement: -1,041.18% (No. 51 to No. 582)

Why the fall? Berger was ranked No. 25 in the world when he missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline. He hasn’t played since because of a back injury. Berger spoke with The Associated Press last May, shortly before he pulled out of U.S. Open final qualifying, and he said that he had been diagnosed with only a slightly bulged disc in his lower back as well as deep bone sensitivity, and he had been working with a trainer on a rehab program created by a Canadian professor who specializes in spine biomechanics. At this point, when Berger returns he won’t be eligible for any majors and will be playing off a major medical extensions, though not exempt for signature events. “When I took time off, I was a top-20 player. I’ll be coming back with nothing,” Berger told the AP. “I get it — it’s part of the game. You’ve got to earn everything. When I come back, I’ll come back with fire in my belly. I’ll enjoy the challenge of getting back to where I was.”

The RSM Classic - Round Two

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Kisner of the United States walks the 13th greenduring the second round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kevin Kisner

Movement: -554.84% (No. 31 to No. 203)

Why the fall? The 39-year-old Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner, is still exempt through next season courtesy of his 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play title, but evidenced by him logging just 18 starts last season and stepping away from competition for a few months last summer, plus now flirting with broadcasting, Kisner appears well aware of the mountain climb back. “There have been times golf has been that way, but not after having so much success, and then your family is asking where you are, and you see the results you’re getting,” Kisner told The Associated Press prior to his return this past fall, where he played three events and didn’t finish better than T-51. Kisner didn’t post enough rounds to be ranked statistically last season, but he did lose strokes in all four strokes-gained categories. He’ll join the NBC team for next year’s Sentry event at Kapalua and the WM Phoenix Open, so there’s at least one non-signature event that Kisner won’t be playing. How much he does tee it up in 2024 remains to be seen.

Hero World Challenge - Preview Day 2

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 28: Will Zalatoris during his press conference prior to the Hero World Challenge at Albany on November 28, 2023 in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA TOUR

Will Zalatoris

Movement: -442.86% (No. 7 to No. 38)

Why the fall? Zalatoris had been battling intermittent back issues ever since hitting one fat out of the fescue during the 2021 Open Championship, and he finally got to the point after withdrawing the morning of this year’s Masters opening round where he needed surgery. So, the 27-year-old rising superstar underwent a microdiscectomy that Saturday of the first major of the year, an operation that kept him on the shelf until he returned at the Hero World Challenge and finished last by nine shots. In the Bahamas, it was clear that the putter was still a concern, so while the iron play should be Zalatoris’ usual elite-elite in 2024, what he does on the greens will determine how much success he has next year.

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Day Two

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Aaron Wise looks over his ball on the first tee box during the second day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA TOUR

Aaron Wise

Movement: -309.09% (No. 33 to No. 135)

Why the fall? Wise climbed back inside the top 50 in the world late last year only to miss four of his first five cuts of 2023 and then withdraw from the Masters to focus on his mentally health. Wise returned after a seven-week hiatus and finished T-50 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but three missed cuts – PGA, RBC Canadian Open and U.S. Open – forced Wise back to some time off. He’s still not played since, and he’s been dark on social media, too – well, other than a September tweet about Colorado football.

The RSM Classic - Round One

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Billy Horschel of the United States reacts after a putt on the first green during the first round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 16, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Billy Horschel

Movement: -244.44% (No. 18 to No. 62)

Why the fall? This Horschel quote from June’s Memorial Tournament summed up what was a frustrating year: “My confidence is the lowest it’s been in my entire career.” Horschel began 2023 comfortably inside the world’s top 50, but he didn’t crack the top 30 in a worldwide start until July’s 3M Open – that skid included his opening 84 at Muirfield Village, which prompted Horschel to get emotional with reporters, as well as two MCs and no top-40s in the four majors. Horschel also just finished inside the top 150 in strokes gained: tee-to-green last season. But there is reason for optimism heading into the new year, as Horschel went overseas to play four tournaments in five weeks after failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, and he posted three top-20s.

PNC Championship - Final Round

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Justin Thomas of the United States reacts after a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Justin Thomas

Movement: -225% (No. 8 to No. 26)

Why the fall? Perhaps the most well-documented slump of 2023, Thomas only notched two top-10s on the PGA Tour before narrowly missing out on the 70-man FedExCup Playoffs. In the big events, Thomas was especially dumfounded, missing three of four cuts with a T-65 in his PGA defense not much better. It was a year in which Thomas wrestled both his diet and his ball-striking – his No. 39 rank in strokes gained: approach-the-green was a career-worst. He couldn’t get the putts to fall either (No. 135 in strokes gained: putting). As a result of ending up outside the top 50 in points, he’s not guaranteed starts in all the signature events for 2024, though common thought is Thomas will garner sponsor exemptions in almost all of them should he not qualify. “Golf is a funky game,” Thomas told The Associated Press recently. “Doesn’t matter how good of a player, any accomplishments you’ve had. You can have an off year and miss the playoffs just like I did. Everybody has got to work hard, and you have to earn it.” And after three straight top-5s to end the year, Thomas appears on his way to earning back what he lost in 2023.

Wyndham Championship - Round One

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 03: Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rory Sabbatini

Movement: -203.18% (No. 283 to No. 858)

Why the fall? Sabbatini was able to use a top-25 career money exemption last season after nine players either resigned their PGA Tour membership or were suspended after jumping to LIV Golf. He didn’t, however, take advantage, making just two cuts in 14 starts as the now-47-year-old said back at the Valspar Championship, where he actually tied for 16th, “I told my wife, I said, my body’s breaking down faster than a Twinkie in a fat kid’s hand.” The six-time PGA Tour winner has merely past champion status to use next season – if he’s even healthy enough. At least the Boy from Bratislava still has the Olympic silver medal to polish.

Complete ranking

A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who either started or finished 2022 with world-ranking points:

NAMEEND 2022END 2023MOVEMENTMOVE %
Ludvig Aberg3,064303,03499.02%
Rico Hoey3,0641492,91595.14%
Wyndham Clark1631015393.87%
Adrien Dumont de Chassart3,0642112,85393.11%
Trace Crowe3,0642322,83292.43%
Eric Cole3844134389.32%
Logan McAllister3,0643532,71188.48%
Eugenio Chacarra3,0644052,65986.78%
Chandler Phillips1,8522511,60186.45%
Zac Blair71910061986.09%
Wilson Furr1,7932591,53485.55%
Cody Blick3,0644442,62085.51%
Jaewoong Eom2,3933642,02984.79%
Alex Fitzpatrick78512066584.71%
Ben Silverman1,01715985884.37%
Jackson Suber1,9543111,64384.08%
Alejandro Tosti62710652183.09%
Jason Day112199383.04%
Max Greyserman1,10518891782.99%
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen3,0645312,53382.67%
Ben Kohles66911755282.51%
Jack Maguire3,0645872,47780.84%
Steven Fisk3,0645982,46680.48%
Andy Ogletree86117069180.26%
William Mouw3,0646082,45680.16%
Nick Taylor2575120680.16%
Michael Block3,0646122,45280.03%
Nicholas Lindheim76215560779.66%
Jacob Bridgeman98220078279.63%
Daniel Summerhays3,0646272,43779.54%
Peter Kuest1,14823591379.53%
Yubin Jang2,1614511,71079.13%
David Puig1,14424090479.02%
Grayson Murray63013349778.89%
Koshiro Maeda3,0646702,39478.13%
Vincent Norrman3247125378.09%
Micah Lauren Shin3,0646792,38577.84%
Rickie Fowler103238077.67%
Alistair Docherty3,0646902,37477.48%
Matt Atkins3,0646912,37377.45%
Miguel Tabuena1,5433551,18876.99%
Camilo Villegas65415250276.76%
Daniel Miernicki3,0647322,33276.11%
Kyle Jones3,0647482,31675.59%
Colin Featherstone3,0647722,29274.80%
Romain Wattel3,0647782,28674.61%
Curtis Luck1,06027079074.53%
Akshay Bhatia43111032174.48%
Carter Jenkins1,12428783774.47%
Byeong Hun An2315917274.46%
Parker Coody78020757373.46%
Joost Luiten43711831973.00%
Adam Schenk1724712572.67%
Lucas Glover105297672.38%
Sam Bairstow1,4844101,07472.37%
Spencer Levin1,35037397772.37%
Peter Knade3,0648482,21672.32%
Rhein Gibson1,6604601,20072.29%
Taichi Kho1,35937998072.11%
Keita Nakajima3138822571.88%
Isaiah Salinda1,5804481,13271.65%
Fred Biondi3,0648692,19571.64%
Jiri Zuska3,0648782,18671.34%
Wade Binfield3,0648842,18071.15%
Minhyuk Song3,0648872,17771.05%
Samuel Bennett1,26937489570.53%
Dan Bradbury51215136170.51%
Matthew HungHai Cheung3,0649072,15770.40%
Evan Harmeling2,5887731,81570.13%
Seungtaek Lee1,6494951,15469.98%
Christopher Petefish98029668469.80%
Davis Lamb1,8495591,29069.77%
Martin Couvra1,8155631,25268.98%
Chris Korte3,0649512,11368.96%
Younghan Song69021547568.84%
Joe Highsmith71922749268.43%
Dylan Wu54617736967.58%
Gunner Wiebe1,42446595967.35%
Samuel Stevens40413227267.33%
Brooks Koepka52173567.31%
Yusaku Hosono1,6205301,09067.28%
Lee Hodges1836012367.21%
Pierceson Coody37012224867.03%
Jordan Gumberg2,1137001,41366.87%
Jacob Solomon1,28542985666.61%
Ryan Gerard61120440766.61%
Kensei Hirata75525749865.96%
Sami Valimaki32010921165.94%
Eric McCardle3,0641,0452,01965.89%
Sebastian Vazquez3,0641,0572,00765.50%
Jake Knapp50317432965.41%
Lee Chieh-po1,19241777565.02%
Brandon Hoelzer3,0641,0741,99064.95%
Rafael Campos1,03236267064.92%
Devon Bling2,1917701,42164.86%
Benjamin Follett-Smith1,7256101,11564.64%
Tim Widing1,00035464664.60%
Andrea Pavan1,11639771964.43%
Will Enefer1,30946784264.32%
Alexander George Frances2,6379421,69564.28%
Cao Yi1,6345851,04964.20%
Shintaro Ban3,0641,0981,96664.16%
Zachary Bauchou1,7306241,10663.93%
Tatsunori Shogenji1,32948084963.88%
Tyler Duncan(Jul1989)39814425463.82%
Frank Kennedy3,0641,1211,94363.41%
Luis Gerardo Garza2,3748721,50263.27%
Taiga Semikawa29811118762.75%
Patrick Welch1,33249783562.69%
Nicolai Hojgaard134508462.69%
Kieran Vincent1,08040367762.69%
Patrick Cover1,43953790262.68%
Matt Wallace1826811462.64%
Michael Kim33412520962.57%
Ren Yonezawa1,25447078462.52%
Brian Harman2491562.50%
Anton Albers3,0641,1501,91462.47%
Max Rottluff95635959762.45%
Josh Radcliff3,0641,1531,91162.37%
George Markham3,0641,1581,90662.21%
Norman Xiong43916727261.96%
Mark Power3,0641,1751,88961.65%
Yuta Sugiura98538060561.42%
Shad Tuten99638661061.24%
Ryo Hisatsune2017812361.19%
Casey Jarvis74529045561.07%
Sam Ryder26710416361.05%
Ryan Linton3,0641,1941,87061.03%
Willie Mack III3,0641,2011,86360.80%
Kazuki Yasumori2,2448801,36460.78%
Julian Suri1,09142866360.77%
Davis Shore1,39054984160.50%
Viktor Hovland104660.00%
Sejung Hiramoto1,64367397059.04%
Max Homa1771058.82%
George Kneiser3,0641,2631,80158.78%
Austin Eckroat2279413358.59%
Andreas Halvorsen2,0688611,20758.37%
Alexander Bjork1847710758.15%
Jake Mccrory3,0641,2931,77157.80%
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes66628338357.51%
Denny McCarthy80344657.50%
Taylor Dickson69029439657.39%
Jorge Campillo25310814557.31%
Hayden Springer1,12948264757.31%
Poom Saksansin78433544957.27%
James Carr Vernon3,0641,3181,74656.98%
James Wilson(July1999)3,0641,3181,74656.98%
Wooyoung Cho1,60269390956.74%
Emiliano Grillo85374856.47%
Zander Lombard32614218456.44%
Josh Teater84136747456.36%
Chanmin Jung95942053956.20%
Saptak Talwar3,0641,3421,72256.20%
Taylor Moore121536856.20%
Fred Couples3,0641,3451,71956.10%
Brad Hopfinger1,20552967656.10%
Kosuke Suzuki86137848356.10%
Daniel Brown(Oct1994)44419524956.08%
Maximilian Steinlechner3,0641,3471,71756.04%
Phoenix Campbell(Am)3,0641,3581,70655.68%
Lucas Vacarisas1,44464280255.54%
Brett Drewitt1,02745856955.40%
Tom Whitney67030136955.07%
Aaron Baddeley53824229655.02%
Brian Campbell1,52568683955.02%
Matthew Southgate35115819354.99%
Brent Ito3,0641,3851,67954.80%
Marcel Siem33115018154.68%
Chase Seiffert64429235254.66%
Chanwoo Kim(Nov-1999)1,43565278354.56%
Shinji Tomimura2,2571,0261,23154.54%
Gary Boyd2,1029571,14554.47%
Hayden Shieh3,0641,4001,66454.31%
Robson Chinhoi3,0641,4101,65453.98%
Tyrrell Hatton26121453.85%
D.A. Points3,0641,4181,64653.72%
Blake Tomlinson3,0641,4221,64253.59%
Guntaek Koh71133038153.59%
Seungbin Choi1,22356965453.48%
Abel Gallegos2,3001,0731,22753.35%
Julien Guerrier34516118453.33%
Beau Hossler171809153.22%
Ben Campbell52324527853.15%
Naoyuki Kaneda2,1681,0201,14852.95%
Andrew Kelly3,0641,4421,62252.94%
Johnny Travale3,0641,4501,61452.68%
Justin Rose76364052.63%
Matthieu Pavon2009510552.50%
Ryan Davis3,0641,4571,60752.45%
James Mack3,0641,4641,60052.22%
B. Robinson-Thompson76836840052.08%
Kiet Van Der Weele2,1131,0141,09952.01%
Paul Barjon43320822551.96%
Ho Yu-cheng2,3931,1501,24351.94%
Shori Ishizuka3,0641,4731,59151.93%
Aaron Rai135657051.85%
Varun Chopra3,0641,4781,58651.76%
Jasper Stubbs(Am)3,0641,4821,58251.63%
Cody Gribble92044547551.63%
Sam Hutsby1,28062265851.41%
Cristian Romero3,0641,4911,57351.34%
Jeunghun Wang99148450751.16%
Ethan Smith3,0641,4971,56751.14%
Harry Hillier2,5301,2411,28950.95%
Chase Johnson3,0641,5111,55350.69%
David Skinns51525426150.68%
Brendon Doyle3,0641,5121,55250.65%
Shohei Hasegawa3,0641,5151,54950.55%
Thomas Aiken1,07953554450.42%
Romain Langasque25612712950.39%
Brian Richey1,81190091150.30%
Ryan Van Velzen89144344850.28%
Ben Eccles2,1021,0461,05650.24%
Chris Nido3,0641,5251,53950.23%
Jamie Lovemark94847247650.21%
Sandy Scott1,62881181750.18%
Adam Batty3,0641,5271,53750.16%
Kuranosuke Shimizu(Am)3,0641,5271,53750.16%
Grant Godfrey3,0641,5311,53350.03%
Scottie Scheffler21150.00%
Patrick Fishburn54227127150.00%
Nopparat Panichphol2,1251,0631,06249.98%
Matthew Baldwin51125625549.90%
Ryan Moore42421321149.76%
Andrew Campbell2,6371,3251,31249.75%
Jake Staiano3,0641,5411,52349.71%
Kristoffer Max3,0641,5421,52249.67%
Junghwan Lee81040840249.63%
Scott Gutschewski61030830249.51%
Tom Johnson3,0641,5541,51049.28%
Yetaek Lim2,2151,1241,09149.26%
Yoon Chung2,6371,3411,29649.15%
Jesper Svensson55828427449.10%
Trent Phillips74838136749.06%
Jimmy Stanger48524823748.87%
Billy Tom Sargent3,0641,5681,49648.83%
Daniel Hillier27314013348.72%
Walker Lee1,67486081448.63%
Baejong Park3,0641,5761,48848.56%
Chapchai Nirat1,20161858348.54%
Calum Hill(Nov1994)36718917848.50%
Maxwell Moldovan(Am)3,0641,5801,48448.43%
Benjamin Kedochim3,0641,5861,47848.24%
Brendon Todd108565248.15%
Grant Forrest26213612648.09%
Sungjoon Park1,69788181648.08%
Spencer Cross2,2221,1551,06748.02%
Junhong Park1,84796288547.92%
David Wicks(Sept1993)3,0641,6021,46247.72%
Blair Bursey3,0641,6051,45947.62%
Nick Bachem43522820747.59%
Manuel Elvira68135732447.58%
Thammasack Bouahom3,0641,6081,45647.52%
Youngjoon Choi3,0641,6111,45347.42%
Rasmus Karlsson2,9541,5561,39847.33%
Carson Young42722520247.31%
Darcy Brereton2,6171,3801,23747.27%
Kristoffer Reitan1,9621,03592747.25%
Terry Pilkadaris2,0081,06194747.16%
Sanghyun Kim3,0641,6191,44547.16%
Charles Wang2,3371,2371,10047.07%
Jerry Kelly3,0641,6241,44047.00%
Nathan Kimsey25213411846.83%
Bryce Emory2,0191,07494546.81%
Kevin Dougherty52828124746.78%
Mike Lorenzo-Vera65334830546.71%
Nate Lashley34718516246.69%
Jeevan Sihota3,0641,6351,42946.64%
Matti Schmid24112911246.47%
Charlie Hillier1,76594582046.46%
Andoni Etchenique2,2391,2031,03646.27%
Lawrence Ting3,0641,6481,41646.21%
John VanDerLaan61733428345.87%
Pierre Pellegrin3,0641,6641,40045.69%
Yuki Kajimura3,0641,6661,39845.63%
Bjarki Petursson3,0641,6741,39045.37%
Austin Squires3,0641,6881,37644.91%
M. Fernandez de Oliveira3,0641,6921,37244.78%
Darren Fichardt58732526244.63%
Adam Blomme70639131544.62%
Masato Sumiuchi(Am)3,0641,6971,36744.61%
Lin Yuxin1,8451,02482144.50%
Jimmy Walker49727622144.47%
Etienne Papineau1,10561449144.43%
Taihei Sato67637630044.38%
Matt McCarty77343134244.24%
Ryan Ruffels3,0641,7101,35444.19%
Aron Zemmer1,63291172144.18%
Tom McKibbin29016212844.14%
Stuart Krog2,7681,5471,22144.11%
Si Woo Kim82463643.90%
Chris Gotterup38821817043.81%
Ricky Barnes1,64992772243.78%
Kazuya Koura1,40178861343.75%
Thorbjorn Olesen144816343.75%
Robin Williams1,48984064943.59%
Jesper Sandborg2,3371,3211,01643.47%
Wang Wei Hsuan1,62391870543.44%
Jacques P de Villiers1,27272055243.40%
Augustin Hole2,7221,5431,17943.31%
Chesson Hadley28216012243.26%
Yuki Mori(July1992)3,0641,7391,32543.24%
Jared Sawada3,0641,7411,32343.18%
Toni Hakula1,68795972843.15%
D.J. Trahan2,2441,27696843.14%
Keegan Mclachlan2,3931,3651,02842.96%
James Gibellini3,0641,7481,31642.95%
Roberto Diaz82046835242.93%
Brady Calkins3,0641,7531,31142.79%
Greg Koch3,0641,7531,31142.79%
Chris Crabtree3,0641,7531,31142.79%
Daniel McCarthy1,23770852942.76%
Joshua Grenville-Wood1,12364348042.74%
Andrew Svoboda3,0641,7611,30342.53%
Taichi Nabetani51829822042.47%
McClure Meissner51529721842.33%
Austen Truslow3,0641,7691,29542.27%
Phil Mickelson2131239042.25%
Jeffrey Kang87450536942.22%
Jian Chuan-lin2,6171,5151,10242.11%
Luis Felipe Torres3,0641,7811,28341.87%
Sangmoon Bae1,08363045341.83%
Kazuki Ishiwata3,0641,7871,27741.68%
Christofer Blomstrand1,12965947041.63%
Geoff Ogilvy1,7611,02873341.62%
Chris Kirk89523741.57%
Sam Saunders91253337941.56%
Anders Emil Ejlersen2,7681,6191,14941.51%
Suttinon Panyo1,7171,00571241.47%
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra1,19269849441.44%
Charles Reiter3,0641,7971,26741.35%
Taiki Yoshida58934624341.26%
Chris Naegel1,06862943941.10%
Min Woo Lee56332341.07%
Dongmin Kim83149034141.03%
Brandon Wu1931147940.93%
Cedric Gugler2,7681,6351,13340.93%
Kosuke Miyauchi3,0641,8121,25240.86%
Garett Reband3,0641,8121,25240.86%
Cameron Davis71422940.85%
Li Linqiang2,1471,27287540.75%
Patricio Guerra Ibarra3,0641,8191,24540.63%
Mark Hubbard165986740.61%
Thomas Walsh62537225340.48%
Hayden Buckley2031218240.39%
Oskar Ambrosius2,6371,5741,06340.31%
David Lingmerth1991198040.20%
Adam Andersson1,66299466840.19%
Quim Vidal Mora1,8521,11074240.06%
Jon Rahm53240.00%
Justin Suh115694640.00%
Derek Ernst3,0641,8391,22539.98%
Jeev Milkha Singh2,9541,7741,18039.95%
Keisuke Sato3,0641,8421,22239.88%
Sunhit Bishnoi2,1131,27384039.75%
Sebastian Szirmak3,0641,8481,21639.69%
Brendan MacDougall2,1681,30886039.67%
Sungjin Yeo3,0641,8531,21139.52%
Seongkwan Lee3,0641,8571,20739.39%
Sungho Lee1,50391159239.39%
Peter Karmis1,38584054539.35%
John Pak1,32780552239.34%
Rafael Echenique2,4561,49096639.33%
Jonas Blixt1,22674448239.31%
Derek Lamely3,0641,8621,20239.23%
Alex Scott1,8901,14974139.21%
Tommy Fleetwood2314939.13%
Noah Steele1,6621,01564738.93%
Taiga Nagano74145528638.60%
Huang Zijie3,0641,8821,18238.58%
Aldrich Potgieter2,0741,27679838.48%
Parathakorn Suyasri3,0641,8861,17838.45%
Zhang Jinshen3,0641,8931,17138.22%
Travis Smyth39324315038.17%
Daniel Wetterich3,0641,8951,16938.15%
Cole Madey1,59698860838.10%
Shunta Maeawakura2,5881,60398538.06%
Quade Cummins76847629238.02%
Adrien Saddier54233620638.01%
Daehyun Kim3,0641,9001,16437.99%
Matt Kuchar87543337.93%
Nicolas Colsaerts1,03964639337.82%
Tobias Horup Andersen3,0641,9071,15737.76%
Jose Cristobal Islas(Am)3,0641,9071,15737.76%
Mark Wilson3,0641,9071,15737.76%
Corey Lamb2,6691,6621,00737.73%
Evan Knight1,8701,16570537.70%
Ryutaro Nagano42226315937.68%
Jason Dufner86854132737.67%
Patrick Rodgers149935637.58%
Pietro Bovari3,0641,9131,15137.57%
Brett White1,41788553237.54%
Yurav Premlall1,54796758037.49%
Masamichi Uehira3,0641,9161,14837.47%
Jayden Ford(Am)3,0641,9161,14837.47%
Su Ching-hung3,0641,9201,14437.34%
Ryan Elmore3,0641,9201,14437.34%
Myles Creighton78849429437.31%
Stephan Jaeger1611016037.27%
Douglas Klein1,37486251237.26%
Aryan Roopa Anand2,8171,7691,04837.20%
Aram Yenidjeian3,0641,9251,13937.17%
Gonzalo Rubio3,0641,9311,13336.98%
Gaganjeet Bhullar30619311336.93%
Rio Kagawa3,0641,9351,12936.85%
Martin Flores1,17073943136.84%
Tsubasa Ukita1,25079046036.80%
Ryuichi Sakamoto3,0641,9371,12736.78%
Sengyong Kim1,7761,12365336.77%
Steven Brown1,26980446536.64%
Hanmil Jung1,12271141136.63%
Ryan Ang(Am)3,0641,9431,12136.59%
Roger Sloan50031818236.40%
Mathew Goggin3,0641,9501,11436.36%
Hayden Wood3,0641,9501,11436.36%
Minsu Kim(Apr1990)1,33484948536.36%
Callan Barrow2,2061,40580136.31%
Jayden Schaper49531617936.16%
Matt Stieger3,0641,9581,10636.10%
Keegan Bradley2516936.00%
Yannick Schutz2,1681,38878035.98%
Craig Lee3,0641,9621,10235.97%
Jose Pablo Rolz3,0641,9641,10035.90%
Raoul Menard3,0641,9671,09735.80%
Trey Shirley3,0641,9701,09435.70%
Karan Pratap Singh1,6781,07959935.70%
Jeff Winther2691739635.69%
Jimmy Jones2,0741,33474035.68%
Bradley Bawden1,24580144435.66%
Yang Yinong2,9091,8731,03635.61%
Julien Quesne3,0641,9731,09135.61%
Fernando Lopez Butron3,0641,9731,09135.61%
Lauri Ruuska1,05768237535.48%
Sebastian Wiis1,8221,17764535.40%
Harry Hall2431578635.39%
Derek Oland1,51497953535.34%
Masamichi Ito1,9111,23867335.22%
Kyle Vance3,0641,9861,07835.18%
Yohei Nakamichi3,0641,9861,07835.18%
J. Goth-Rasmussen1,6431,06657735.12%
Tanapat Pichaikool1,7491,13561435.11%
Marco Penge46930516434.97%
Kota Yuta Kaneko1,11372438934.95%
Kosuke Sunagawa1,7331,12860534.91%
A.J. Ewart3,0641,9961,06834.86%
Stuart MacDonald80052227834.75%
Pattaraphol Khanthacha1,31085545534.73%
Preston Summerhays(Am)3,0642,0031,06134.63%
Gianmaria Rean Trinchero2,3601,54381734.62%
Victor Perez107703734.58%
Andrew Novak44028815234.55%
Jonothan Broomhead1,6571,08557234.52%
Thomas Giroux3,0642,0071,05734.50%
Brandon Crick93861532334.43%
Matthew Jordan32321211134.37%
Sarut Vongchaisit3,0642,0121,05234.33%
Juan Pablo Luna3,0642,0161,04834.20%
Joey Vrzich1,8221,20062234.14%
Simon Hawkes1,9651,29567034.10%
Kyungnam Kang53135018134.09%
Tristan Rohrbaugh3,0642,0221,04234.01%
Patrick Dam Schou3,0642,0221,04234.01%
Luis Carrera3,0642,0221,04234.01%
Shoon Kobayashi(Am)3,0642,0221,04234.01%
Owen Edwards2,4861,64184533.99%
Christofer Rahm2,3931,58081333.97%
Brendan Jones94362431933.83%
Fabian Gomez61240520733.82%
Filippo Celli92661331333.80%
Adam Hadwin74492533.78%
Ronan Mullarney1,8841,24863633.76%
Franco Romero3,0642,0321,03233.68%
David Kim1,28385143233.67%
Om Prakash Chouhan90660130533.66%
Michael Johnson97764932833.57%
Jordan Hahn2,2661,50875833.45%
Toshihide Kato3,0642,0401,02433.42%
Weerawish Narkprachar2,2061,47073633.36%
Sepp Straka2718933.33%
Davis Thompson1741165833.33%
Lachlan Barker1,8761,25162533.32%
Oliver Lilliedahl3,0642,0441,02033.29%
Todd Clements2891939633.22%
Joel Girrbach84756728033.06%
Kieran Muir3,0642,0531,01133.00%
David Kocher47932115832.99%
Gabriel Lench2,3071,54776032.94%
Theo Boulet(Am)3,0642,0601,00432.77%
Riito Mieno3,0642,0601,00432.77%
Juan Carlos Serrano2,1201,43069032.55%
Ervin Chang1,5551,04950632.54%
Sebastian Soderberg2091416832.54%
Soren Broholt Lind1,37893244632.37%
Taiga Sugihara87259028232.34%
Ryan McCormick46131214932.32%
Mikkel Antonsen2,1791,47570432.31%
Felipe Aguilar3,0642,07798732.21%
Luke Donald53936617332.10%
Jaehyeong Jeong3,0642,08398132.02%
James Piot1,5161,03248431.93%
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez75651524131.88%
Victor H Sidal Svendsen1,7651,20356231.84%
Gaurav Pratap Singh2,0331,38664731.82%
Cristobal Del Solar40927913031.78%
Fred Meyer2,3281,58973931.74%
Kristoffer Ventura1,06372633731.70%
David Micheluzzi49633915731.65%
Yuta Kinoshita81956025931.62%
Paul Murphy3,0642,09896631.53%
Kyungnam J. Park1,5651,07648931.25%
Seukhyun Baek1,20282737531.20%
Kevin Caesario Akbar1,9961,37462231.16%
Luis Fernando Barco2,2891,57671331.15%
Gregory Bourdy1,9111,31659531.14%
Alexandre Fuchs3,0642,11195331.10%
Naoki Sekito1,6371,12850931.09%
Gabriel Hansel Hari(Am)2,7221,87784531.04%
Jared Du Toit1,6571,14451330.96%
Andy Zhang3,0642,11694830.94%
Willie Olivier3,0642,11694830.94%
Amir Nazrin1,8601,28957130.70%
Morten Toft Hansen1,6141,11949530.67%
Zhao Xingyu3,0642,12693830.61%
Joseph Owen(Am)3,0642,12693830.61%
Simon Forsstrom40027812230.50%
Joshua Greer2,3071,60570230.43%
Connor McKinney1,35294141130.40%
Nikhil Rama1,24386637730.33%
Ryo Ishikawa2641848030.30%
Eric Lilleboe1,5761,09947730.27%
Zach Johnson39027211830.26%
Bob Geurts3,0642,13892630.22%
Connor Syme1961375930.10%
Thomas Elissalde2,5301,76976130.08%
Ollie Charles Osborne1,9861,38959730.06%
Matias Sanchez1,9601,37258830.00%
Tiger Woods1,27489238229.98%
Martin Obtmeier(Am)3,0642,14691829.96%
Kelly Kraft49234514729.88%
Ryutaro Kato3,0642,14991529.86%
Fernando Arzate3,0642,14991529.86%
Diego Cordova3,0642,14991529.86%
Ben Martin35524910629.86%
Kuan-po Lin2,2791,59968029.84%
Harris English57401729.82%
Santiago Chamorro3,0642,15590929.67%
Austin Connelly3,0642,15590929.67%
Nicolas Paez3,0642,15590929.67%
Vincent Whaley3272309729.66%
Pedro Figueiredo97668728929.61%
Matthew Spacey1,6491,16348629.47%
Joseph Juszczyk3,0642,16290229.44%
Borja Martin3,0642,16290229.44%
Phanuvich Onchu2,4561,73572129.36%
Lawren Rowe1,9861,40458229.31%
Hung Chien-Yao1,03873430429.29%
Ataru Tokumoto1,8841,33455029.19%
Peter Malnati3362389829.17%
Karabo Mokoena3,0642,17389129.08%
Jiung Jeong1,4621,03842429.00%
Brett Coletta1,4181,00841028.91%
Michael Arnaud3,0642,17988528.88%
Joel Moscatel Nachshon1,19685134528.85%
John Gough2,1501,53161928.79%
Samuel Slater3,0642,18488028.72%
Felipe Navarro3,0642,18488028.72%
Erik van Rooyen122873528.69%
Kevin Yuan92566026528.65%
Mike Weir2,6371,88275528.63%
C. Chanjaruphong2,7221,94377928.62%
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise57040716328.60%
Enrico Di Nitto2,1501,53661428.56%
Inhoi Hur80257322928.55%
Jaehyun Chung1,8641,33353128.49%
Suradit Yongcharoenchai1,04474829628.35%
Carson Lundell3,0642,19686828.33%
Ryo Okamura1,4721,05541728.33%
Jak Carter1,7651,26550028.33%
RJ Manke1,4761,05841828.32%
Sam Brazel1,04775229528.18%
John Clare3,0642,20186328.17%
Antoine Pouguet2,4861,78670028.16%
Oliver Farr75053921128.13%
J. Manuel Pardo Benitez2,3281,67565328.05%
Yuki Shino1,35697837827.88%
Huan-jyun Liao2,7682,00076827.75%
Thitipat Supravee Phatam2,3741,71665827.72%
Elia Dallanegra3,0642,21584927.71%
Roland Massimino2,6171,89372427.67%
Michael Hendry75454820627.32%
Maxwell Sear3,0642,22783727.32%
Roberto Rodriguez3,0642,22783727.32%
Toshiki Bando3,0642,22783727.32%
Yannik Paul136993727.21%
Aiden Didone3,0642,23483027.09%
Ziggy Nathu3,0642,23483027.09%
Ekpharit Wu1,4481,05839026.93%
Kevin Chun1,7031,24545826.89%
Seungsu Han62145416726.89%
Jeffrey Guan1,4581,06639226.89%
Nattawat Suvajanakorn1,9681,43952926.88%
Oliver Gillberg1,35499136326.81%
Warun Ieamgaew1,7281,26646226.74%
Daniel Hudson1,8151,33048526.72%
Chi Quan Truong2,9092,13277726.71%
Tom Kim1511426.67%
George Toone2,2891,67961026.65%
Taylor Bibbs3,0642,24981526.60%
Takahiro Hataji67849818026.55%
Per Langfors1,31996935026.54%
S. Kaewcharoen1,27493733726.45%
Aman Raj1,29795534226.37%
Travis Ladner3,0642,25780726.34%
Kouki Kurokawa3,0642,25780726.34%
Tobias Poke3,0642,25780726.34%
Chris Paisley1,3861,02136526.33%
Kurt Kitayama42311126.19%
Joshua Lee1,5801,16741326.14%
Jeremy Gandon95370424926.13%
Ryoma Miki2,3371,72761026.10%
Kit Bittle1,9861,46951726.03%
Daniel Zuluaga3,0642,26779726.01%
Kodai Ueda3,0642,26779726.01%
Richard O’Donovan3,0642,27179325.88%
Steven Jeffress3,0642,27179325.88%
Leon Vorster2,6171,94367425.75%
Dominik Pavoucek2,9092,16274725.68%
Panuphol Pittayarat1,05678527125.66%
Jairaj Singh Sandhu1,9731,46750625.65%
Hayato Yoshida3,0642,27978525.62%
Sahith Theegala43321125.58%
Callum Mowat2,0311,51251925.55%
Sander Aadusaar2,8612,13272925.48%
Erik Flores3,0642,28577925.42%
Max Sekulic1,9061,42248425.39%
Paul San1,7171,28143625.39%
Alexander Levy61345815525.29%
Emilio Gonzalez1,6871,26142625.25%
Waris Manthorn1,5191,13638325.21%
Henrik Norlander3812859625.20%
Angel Ayora1,9111,43247925.07%
Mads Laage(Am)2,7222,04068225.06%
William Harrold1,4241,06835625.00%
Woohyun Kim1,5531,16538824.98%
Koki Furuta2,3741,78159324.98%
Riou Shimano3,0642,29976524.97%
Jens Dantorp2371785924.89%
Takumi Kanaya1531153824.84%
Ugo Coussaud45734411324.73%
Logan McCracken3,0642,31375124.51%
Kevin Stadler3,0642,31375124.51%
Niccolo Agugiaro3,0642,31375124.51%
Chunghoon Ha3,0642,31375124.51%
Albin Bergstrom1,4781,11636224.49%
Sean Cronje2,0551,55250324.48%
Doug Ghim2662016524.44%
Albin Tiden1,9241,45447024.43%
Angus Flanagan2,1791,64853124.37%
Drikus Joubert3,0642,31974524.31%
Saarthak Chhibber2,2061,67053624.30%
Gustav Fransson2,3151,75356224.28%
Miguel Angel Carballo1,13986327624.23%
Kyle Barker90968922024.20%
Gordan Brixi2,0601,56349724.13%
Cesar Costilla3,0642,32573924.12%
Chang Wei Lun88066821224.09%
Andres Romero1,8931,43745624.09%
Cooper Musselman99475523924.04%
Blake Maum2,3071,75355424.01%
Matteo Manassero46335211123.97%
Jack Pountney2,5551,94361223.95%
Quinnton Croker(Am)2,3151,76155423.93%
Padraig Harrington3142397523.89%
Dominic Foos1,18990628323.80%
Kento Nakai3,0642,33672823.76%
Tom Vaillant55342213123.69%
Rigardt Albertse3,0642,33972523.66%
Jaehun Jeong3,0642,33972523.66%
Jonas Baumgartner(Am)3,0642,33972523.66%
Bastien Amat(Am)3,0642,33972523.66%
Bjorn Akesson90168821323.64%
Brian Bullington2,2151,69452123.52%
Blake Proverbs1,9961,52746923.50%
Cristiano Terragni2,6172,00361423.46%
Karandeep Kochhar59745714023.45%
Galven K Green1,9241,47445023.39%
Rhys West1,7681,35541323.36%
Kyle Michel1,6251,24637923.32%
Rasmus Rosin2,8172,16265523.25%
Sarit Suwannarut50839011823.23%
Frederick Wedel3,0642,35371123.20%
Masanori Nagata3,0642,35371123.20%
Gavin Green2591996023.17%
Chandler Blanchet94372521823.12%
Taichi Kimura1,05280924323.10%
Paul Harris2,8612,20166023.07%
Ben Crane1,8151,39741823.03%
Lincoln Tighe1,6821,29538723.01%
Brendan Leonard3,0642,36070422.98%
Tom Power Horan96874622222.93%
Noriyuki Kurogi1,8581,43242622.93%
Chandler Eaton2,1231,63848522.85%
Tatsunori Nukaga1,7861,37840822.84%
Albert Hansson(Am)2,3931,84854522.77%
Aaron Townsend2,4221,87155122.75%
Josh Clarke3,0642,36769722.75%
Ryan Peake3,0642,36769722.75%
Mutahi Kibugu 3,0642,36769722.75%
Lars Van Der Vight(Am)3,0642,36769722.75%
Jacques Kruyswijk4063149222.66%
Zhou Yanhan(Am)2,1681,67749122.65%
Tano Goya57944813122.63%
Marcos Montenegro1,27298528722.56%
Renato Paratore3953068922.53%
C.T. Pan2221725022.52%
Taylor Funk1,5631,21434922.33%
Akshay Sharma1,5921,23835422.24%
Brett Stegmaier1,4471,12632122.18%
Chris Crisologo1,9561,52443222.09%
Hyungil Yoo3,0642,38867622.06%
Max Griesbeck3,0642,38867622.06%
George McNeill3,0642,38867622.06%
Nicolo Galletti1,3421,04629622.06%
Robin Roussel1,14389125222.05%
Pedro Lencart Silva2,3151,80850721.90%
Christopher Crawford1,6201,26735321.79%
Casper B. Kennedy3,0642,39766721.77%
Kaylor Steger3,0642,39766721.77%
Ryan Grider3,0642,39766721.77%
Aaron Wilkin1,09485623821.76%
Nacho Elvira3502747621.71%
Alejandro Del Rey3412677421.70%
Nicholas Fung1,4291,12030921.62%
Martin Vorster1,21595326221.56%
K Prabagaran2,9092,28562421.45%
Juan Arozena3,0642,40865621.41%
Edwin Blomander3,0642,40865621.41%
Henrik Lilja3,0642,40865621.41%
Max Helgesson2,6692,09857121.39%
Prayad Marksaeng2,1681,70646221.31%
Sejun Yoon3,0642,41664821.15%
Brad Adamonis3,0642,41664821.15%
Ryusuke Sakurai3,0642,41664821.15%
Daan Huizing4303409020.93%
Luke Schniederjans1,16392024320.89%
Kade McBride1,3151,04127420.84%
Junho Hong3,0642,42663820.82%
Mattia Comotti3,0642,42663820.82%
Jacopo Albertoni3,0642,42663820.82%
Nicolas Peyrichou3,0642,42663820.82%
Adrien Bonnet3,0642,42663820.82%
Issa Abou El Ela(Am)3,0642,42663820.82%
Austen Christiansen3,0642,42663820.82%
Sudarshan Yellamaraju1,11988723220.73%
MJ Maguire96176319820.60%
Euan Walker54943611320.58%
Alex Chiarella1,04683121520.55%
Jbe Kruger52741910820.49%
Tristin Galant2,9542,35060420.45%
Marc Sabria Esteruelas3,0642,43862620.43%
Kullakit Sithprasert3,0642,43862620.43%
Darren Beck3,0642,43862620.43%
Minseok Kang(Dec1997)3,0642,43862620.43%
Asier Aguirre Izcue2,2661,80446220.39%
Christiaan Basson1,5751,25532020.32%
Takashi Ogiso64051013020.31%
Julian Etulain1,04183021120.27%
Michael Feagles1,10187822320.25%
Alexandre Rocha97377619720.25%
Hakhyung Kim1,6301,30232820.12%
Michele Ortolani2,2891,82946020.10%
Tom Buschges2,5882,06852020.09%
Calle Strandberg2,1021,68042220.08%
Steven Chervony3,0642,44961520.07%
Arnond Vongvanij2,0791,66241720.06%
Nick Hardy1851483720.00%
Casper Simberg2,6692,13853119.90%
Tripp Kinney2,1341,71142319.82%
Jay Card III1,00580619919.80%
Wu Di2,3931,92047319.77%
Shae Wools Cobb1,6061,29031619.68%
Divyanshu Bajaj2,0741,66640819.67%
Charng-Tai Sudsom1,07686521119.61%
Yuichi Teruya1,8091,45535419.57%
Blake Wagoner3,0642,46659819.52%
Kyle De Beer1,7591,41634319.50%
Hunter Epson2,4431,96747619.48%
Michael Stewart97578618919.38%
David Faraudo3,0642,47159319.35%
Christopher Fan3,0642,47159319.35%
Atomu Shigenaga1,5531,25330019.32%
Deyen Lawson85669116519.28%
Andrew Putnam79641518.99%
Andri Bjornsson3,0642,48358118.96%
Tatsuhiko Takahashi3,0642,48358118.96%
Keisuke Kondo3,0642,48358118.96%
Jaekyeong Lee57146310818.91%
Berry Henson61950211718.90%
William Bruyeres2,7682,24552318.89%
J.T. Poston53431018.87%
Luke Harries3,0642,48857618.80%
Gonzalo Vicente Elena3,0642,48857618.80%
Winthai Wiwatsanitchai3,0642,48857618.80%
Angel Morales-Hernandez3,0642,48857618.80%
Tomas Melo Gouveia1,18195922218.80%
Ted Potter Jr1,4661,19127518.76%
Matias Dominguez2,5882,10448418.70%
Jin Daxing2,5132,04446918.66%
Ben Leong1,09989420518.65%
Itsuki Kurokawa1,9731,60536818.65%
Samarth Dwivedi1,9961,62437218.64%
Oscar Zetterwall1,8491,50534418.60%
Robert MacIntyre70571318.57%
Aaron Cockerill3462826418.50%
Tom Santa3,0642,49856618.47%
Huang Hsiang-hao3,0642,49856618.47%
Sydney Chung3,0642,49856618.47%
Andrew Gibson3,0642,49856618.47%
Arron Edwards-Hill3,0642,49856618.47%
Merrick Bremner1,7121,39631618.46%
Shubhankar Sharma2331904318.45%
JJ Senekal71358313018.23%
Owen Benson3,0642,50755718.18%
Paul O’Hara3,0642,50755718.18%
Werner Deyzel3,0642,50755718.18%
Gareth Paddison3,0642,50755718.18%
Jye Pickin(Am)3,0642,50755718.18%
Jake Redman1,2841,05123318.15%
A. Hernandez Cabezuela2,1971,80139618.02%
Andrew Williamson2,6172,14647118.00%
Jeff Overton2,1251,74338217.98%
Bjorn Hellgren93176416717.94%
Innchoon Hwang1,17796621117.93%
Harsh Gangwar2,5882,12646217.85%
Shotaro Matsuoka(Am)3,0642,52154317.72%
Anh Minh Nguyen(Am)3,0642,52154317.72%
C. Muniyappa2,4121,98842417.58%
Yushi Ito1,3411,10623517.52%
Dechawat Phetprayoon2,3741,95841617.52%
Jack Buchanan2,3371,92840917.50%
Ryan Orr3,0642,52853617.49%
Tadeas Tetak1,8081,49231617.48%
Armando Favela1,6621,37229017.45%
Jonas lykke Sorensen2,3071,90540217.43%
Ryo Noro97180216917.40%
Oliver Jacobsson2,5882,13845017.39%
Tang Haizhao2,7222,24947317.38%
Harshjeet Singh Sethie1,9831,63934417.35%
Wesley Bryan85570814717.19%
Xiao Bowen1,8841,56332117.04%
Nyasha Muyambo3,0642,54452016.97%
Thaya Mo Lim3,0642,54452016.97%
Mathieu Prost3,0642,54452016.97%
Kevin Bengtsson2,8612,37648516.95%
Rodolfo Cazaubon1,3101,08822216.95%
Taiga Harada2,3741,97340116.89%
Ricardo Celia1,6361,36027616.87%
Pawin Ingkhapradit1,2041,00220216.78%
Abhinav Lohan1,7611,46729416.70%
Gabriel Morgan-Birke2,1341,77835616.68%
Russell Henley3025516.67%
Rasmus Hojgaard102851716.67%
Yustin Lee2,0641,72134316.62%
Adam Guedra3,0642,55650816.58%
Vanchai Luangnitikul1,5511,29425716.57%
Henric Hedman2,6372,20143616.53%
Jaco Van Zyl84570613916.45%
Alfonso Buendia3,0642,56050416.45%
Michael Wedema3,0642,56050416.45%
E. Puma Dominguez2,2571,88637116.44%
Sachin Baisoya1,2231,02220116.43%
Yuto Katsumata1,2001,00419616.33%
Chikkarangappa S74862612216.31%
Manav Bais2,9952,50748816.29%
Chia-i Lai2,8172,36045716.22%
Manuel Torres1,4991,25724216.14%
Ivan Camilo Ramirez3,0642,57249216.06%
Josh Crumplin2,6372,21542216.00%
Filippo Bergamaschi1,7701,48728315.99%
Dale Whitnell3072584915.96%
Philipp Katich1,17799018715.89%
Ernie Els1,7201,44727315.87%
Jack Davidson1,05388616715.86%
David Shen2,9952,52147415.83%
Oliver Wilson3292775215.81%
Filip Mruzek1,4111,19022115.66%
Linus Jonsson(Am)3,0642,58547915.63%
Jonathan Adler3,0642,58547915.63%
Natthapatr Kaewpiboon3,0642,58547915.63%
Billy Dowling(Am)3,0642,58547915.63%
Thomas Longbella1,2171,02719015.61%
Jack Floydd1,6081,35725115.61%
Rikuya Hoshino109921715.60%
Chase Parker1,07490716715.55%
Dalton Ward1,1901,00518515.55%
Pukhraj Singh Gill2,1341,80433015.46%
W. Pikunsawat2,2661,91635015.45%
Markus Lindgren2,8172,38243515.44%
Geuntae Kim3,0642,59147315.44%
Viktor Forslund3,0642,59147315.44%
A.J. Crouch97982815115.42%
Jose Toledo76664811815.40%
Jacob Jorgensen2,3001,95035015.22%
Ignacio Marino1,9431,64829515.18%
Kyaw Thet Oo2,9542,50744715.13%
Sudhir Sharma2,1791,85032915.10%
Tunyapat Sukkoed2,2441,90733715.02%
Ivan Verster(Am)3,0642,60446015.01%
Hsu Li-peng3,0642,60446015.01%
Toby Walker3,0642,60446015.01%
Jaeyoung Koo3,0642,60446015.01%
Kuntanat Panadon2,5882,20138714.95%
Ben Griffin114971714.91%
Tong Yang2,0681,76130714.85%
Clement Guichard1,5011,27922214.79%
Justin Doeden1,4311,22121014.68%
Dennis Fuchs2,9952,55643914.66%
Martin Laird1981692914.65%
Chan Kim1451242114.48%
Luis Gagne1,8631,59426914.44%
Yoonho Bae1,8051,54526014.40%
Maximilian Kieffer2231913214.35%
Frederik S. Tottenborg1,4501,24220814.34%
Brendan Smith3,0642,62543914.33%
Filip Jinglov2,4222,07734514.24%
Lukas Gras2,8172,41640114.24%
Elmo Gerkman(Am)2,9542,53442014.22%
Simon Bukrinsky3,0642,63043414.16%
Jose Narro3,0642,63043414.16%
Kenneth De Silva3,0642,63043414.16%
Shiso Go1,15999516414.15%
Richard Taehoon Lee3773245314.06%
Taiga Iwata1,6591,42623314.04%
Jinsung Kim(Dec1989)1,01687414213.98%
Matias Honkala85973912013.97%
Daisuke Kataoka1,7211,48124013.95%
Stuart Manley5965138313.93%
Jigen Serizawa1,8111,55925213.91%
Carlos Bustos2,0421,75928313.86%
Kohei Kinoshita1,9061,64326313.80%
Kevin Chappell6615709113.77%
Easton Paxton1,9111,64826313.76%
Kevin Hesbois2,6692,30236713.75%
Patrick Foley(Am)3,0642,64342113.74%
Dylan O‘Leary3,0642,64342113.74%
Hirofumi Miyase3,0642,64342113.74%
Miki Yamaji3,0642,64342113.74%
Esteban Pulido3,0642,64342113.74%
Brandon Lacasse3,0642,64342113.74%
Sho Nagasawa(Aug1997)1,4191,22619313.60%
Shun Niimura2,4562,12633013.44%
Newport Laparojkit1,5381,33220613.39%
Kodai Aoyama1,3931,20718613.35%
Gavin Hall1,07292914313.34%
Masashi Hidaka1,4191,23018913.32%
Chez Reavie1291121713.18%
Liam Georgiadis3,0642,66140313.15%
Theo Lavergne3,0642,66140313.15%
Ugo Malcor(Am)3,0642,66140313.15%
Jonathan Nielsen(Am)3,0642,66140313.15%
Michael Young3,0642,66140313.15%
Sasha Lobel3,0642,66140313.15%
Perry Cohen1,9241,67125313.15%
James Nicholas1,5121,31419813.10%
Danny Walker7266319513.09%
Zan Luka Stirn1,6011,39220913.05%
Robby Shelton IV1691472213.02%
Honey Baisoya1,08394314012.93%
Supakom Meesom2,6692,32534412.89%
David Drysdale85874811012.82%
Wu Tuxuan2,5882,25733112.79%
Jordan Costello3,0642,67439012.73%
Michael Visacki3,0642,67439012.73%
Yuki Moriyama(Am)3,0642,67439012.73%
Adalberto Montini3,0642,67439012.73%
Thomas Lilly2,0551,79426112.70%
Ahmad Baig2,1501,87727312.70%
Issa Abouelela(Am)2,4862,17331312.59%
David Lipsky2071812612.56%
Edoardo Lipparelli2,1251,85926612.52%
Leo Maruo(Am)2,5302,21531512.45%
John Axelsen5554866912.43%
Leandro Marelli1,2521,09915312.22%
Li Xinyang3,0642,69536912.04%
Rod Pampling3,0642,69536912.04%
Wouter De Vries3,0642,69536912.04%
Norihiro Kaneko3,0642,69536912.04%
Kris Blanks3,0642,69536912.04%
Inigo Lopez Pizarro3,0642,69536912.04%
Charlie Thornton2,4562,16229411.97%
Pasit Iampongsai(Am)2,7222,39732511.94%
John Augenstein7316448711.90%
Edward Donoghue2,3372,06027711.85%
Jeong Weon Ko4824255711.83%
Alexandre Daydou2,4432,15528811.79%
Sebastian F Sliwka2,9952,64335211.75%
Gerhard Pepler89178710411.67%
Mauro Gilardi2,9092,57233711.58%
Sigurdur Arnar Gardarsson3,0642,71135311.52%
Joey Savoie94783810911.51%
Jakob Hansson1,6021,41818411.49%
Danny Ochoa1,7701,56720311.47%
Matt Killen1,6901,49719311.42%
Jiho Yang5044475711.31%
Wilson Bateman4514005111.31%
Antoine Rozner1421261611.27%
Dylan Naidoo8527569611.27%
Jinho Choi6485757311.27%
Jaime Clavijo Parra3,0642,72034411.23%
Jarno Tollenaire(Am)3,0642,72034411.23%
Hyeonguk Park3,0642,72034411.23%
Carlo Picon Camacho3,0642,72034411.23%
Samuel Simpson2,2341,98425011.19%
Yujiro Ohori7016237811.13%
Matt Fitzpatrick98111.11%
Nadaraja Thangaraja1,4521,29116111.09%
Yuwa Kosaihira99388311011.08%
Anthony Choat2,0601,83222811.07%
Amarin R Kraivixien1,1661,03712911.06%
Sebastien Gros1,2521,11413811.02%
Yuta Kawakami1,7091,52218710.94%
Jean De Wouters2,1611,92523610.92%
Kim Koivu2,4862,21527110.90%
Michael Weppernig3,0642,73133310.87%
Matt Sharpstene3,0642,73133310.87%
Federico Livio3,0642,73133310.87%
Simon Seungmin Lee3,0642,73133310.87%
Ben Paine3,0642,73133310.87%
Teng Kao2,3602,10425610.85%
Rintaro Nakano(Am)1,5831,41217110.80%
Ricardo Santos8167288810.78%
Adam Svensson6558710.77%
Kaigo Tamaki1,4131,26115210.76%
Bai Xiangyun(Am)2,9952,67432110.72%
Ben Schmidt1,01991010910.70%
Meenwhee Kim1,4611,30515610.68%
Brett Bennett2,5132,24526810.66%
Justin Quiban1,2191,08913010.66%
Hiroki Tanaka8937989510.64%
Danie Van Niekerk1,3301,18914110.60%
Axel Boasson9188219710.57%
Eddy Lai2,2221,99023210.44%
Seongje Park1,8361,64619010.35%
William Wistrand(Am)1,9731,76920410.34%
Dhruv Sheoran2,1971,97022710.33%
Niklas Norgaard Moller3593223710.31%
Pontus Nyholm6605926810.30%
Musiwalo Nethunzwi2,8172,52828910.26%
J. Kristian Thysted(Am)2,1911,96722410.22%
W. Goth-Rasmussen3,0642,75131310.22%
Oreste Focaccia3,0642,75131310.22%
Alvaro Jose Arizabaleta3,0642,75131310.22%
Hugo Legeay-Gaucher3,0642,75131310.22%
Etienne Brault3,0642,75131310.22%
Joel Thelen1,06896110710.02%
Joe Heraty1,2891,16012910.01%
Pol Kemarat1,9321,7391939.99%
Charlie Lindh722650729.97%
Matthew Short2,4562,2152419.81%
Dan Erickson930839919.78%
Alex Smalley928399.78%
Christophe Stutts3,0642,7672979.69%
Hagen Fell3,0642,7672979.69%
Travis Fredborg3,0642,7672979.69%
Quentin Debove(Am)3,0642,7672979.69%
Tomoki Mitsuda2,5302,2852459.68%
Wilmer Edero(Am)2,7222,4602629.63%
Richard Mansell189171189.52%
Max Schmitt484438469.50%
Luke List958699.47%
Scott Arnold1,9731,7871869.43%
Nicolas Horder3,0642,7792859.30%
Kasper Nyland(Am)3,0642,7792859.30%
Pablo Rincon Gallardo3,0642,7792859.30%
Wonjun Lee3,0642,7792859.30%
Boo Weekley3,0642,7792859.30%
Sanghyun Park(Apr1983)226205219.29%
Peter Launer Baek1,1861,0761109.27%
Leon Visser2,2222,0162069.27%
James Meyer de Beco2,2792,0682119.26%
Kim Hyun Uk (Am)2,5552,3192369.24%
Zhang Changlei2,6172,3762419.21%
Michael Hollick1,8271,6591689.20%
Seungyul Noh634576589.15%
Shahriffudin Ariffin838762769.07%
Ma Chengyao1,9221,7481749.05%
Jason Roets1,4901,3561348.99%
Quintin Wilsnach1,7941,6331618.97%
Ryota Wakahara1,3811,2601218.76%
Allister de Kock2,4222,2102128.75%
Russell Chrystie3,0642,7972678.71%
Brandon Kewalramani3,0642,7972678.71%
Johan Kjellin3,0642,7972678.71%
James Ryan Lam3,0642,7972678.71%
Mandaar s Prashar3,0642,7972678.71%
Kuang Yang(Am)3,0642,7972678.71%
Will Florimo3,0642,7972678.71%
Chanadol Dontree2,2392,0441958.71%
T. Chutimaphorn2,1501,9641868.65%
Timon Baltl1,3421,2261168.64%
Matt Ford1,3071,1951128.57%
Natchapol Srinoon2,4222,2152078.55%
Ryunosuke Furukawa2,0361,8621748.55%
Pannakorn Uthaipas2,9092,6612488.53%
Ignacio Arcaya2,4862,2762108.45%
Shoji Kawai Sakamoto2,2792,0871928.42%
Agustin Errazuriz2,3282,1321968.42%
Tatsuya Kodai952872808.40%
Lin Yung Lung2,6372,4162218.38%
Witchayapat Sinsrang1,061973888.29%
Nicolas Echavarria423388358.27%
Sungyeol Kwon1,1261,033938.26%
Attapol Charanahut2,9542,7112438.23%
Tawit Polthai1,3201,2121088.18%
Jack Munro1,7351,5941418.13%
Gary Woodland999188.08%
Seohyun Yeom1,8701,7191518.07%
Allen John1,2891,1851048.07%
James Grierson2,4222,2271958.05%
W. Koravich Inmee2,3742,1841908.00%
Tyler Strafaci1,3781,2681107.98%
Liu Yen-hung1,8831,7331507.97%
Antoine Bachelier(Am)3,0642,8202447.96%
Andrew Harrison3,0642,8202447.96%
Bernard Neumayer3,0642,8202447.96%
Robert Moran(Am)3,0642,8202447.96%
Salvador Rocha Gomez3,0642,8202447.96%
Jittakorn Nuamthanong3,0642,8202447.96%
Marcus Svensson2,2342,0601747.79%
Kouki Tomimoto2,0451,8861597.78%
Syukrizal S2,4222,2341887.76%
David Ravetto593547467.76%
Zhuang Zhu2,5132,3191947.72%
Jeongwoo Ham380351297.63%
Trishul Chinnappa2,2062,0401667.52%
Marcel Steyn Scholtz2,7682,5602087.51%
Tapy Ghai2,3372,1621757.49%
Shunya Takeyasu684633517.46%
Aekachai Chamsukkee3,0642,8362287.44%
Aung Sann Myo3,0642,8362287.44%
Koichiro Kawano3,0642,8362287.44%
Franco Scorzato3,0642,8362287.44%
Galaad Hoarau3,0642,8362287.44%
Saku Tuusa2,5552,3671887.36%
Frederik Kjettrup(Am)1,7861,6551317.33%
Fan Jicheng2,6172,4261917.30%
Paul McBride1,5981,4821167.26%
Kyle Westmoreland584542427.19%
Md Siddikur Rahman963894697.17%
Linus Lang2,1612,0071547.13%
Austin Smotherman325302237.08%
Jakkanat Inmee2,2572,0981597.04%
Andy Sullivan315293226.98%
Nicklaus Chiam2,5882,4081806.96%
Hiroyuki Fujita2,0081,8691396.92%
Kyle Reifers1,1001,025756.82%
Jesse Waaralinna(Am)3,0642,8562086.79%
Neven Basic3,0642,8562086.79%
Daiki Minami3,0642,8562086.79%
Koki Domeki3,0642,8562086.79%
Pedro Lamadrid3,0642,8562086.79%
Jesper Karlsson3,0642,8562086.79%
Nicholas Infanti3,0642,8562086.79%
David Timmins3,0642,8562086.79%
William Leu(Am)3,0642,8562086.79%
Conor Purcell638595436.74%
Rohan Dhole Patil2,1912,0441476.71%
Alan Wagner781729526.66%
Felix Palson1,8271,7061216.62%
Oliver Suhr1,5821,4781046.57%
Conor O’Rourke1,9561,8291276.49%
Gyumin Lee863807566.49%
Seonghyeon Kim13913096.47%
Jordan Smith787356.41%
Benjamin Hebert818766526.36%
Thanpisit Omsin1,4441,353916.30%
Hirotaro Naito986925616.19%
Naman Dawar2,8172,6431746.18%
Tom Lewis601564376.16%
Shankar Das2,1021,9731296.14%
Anshul Patel2,3152,1731426.13%
Caleb Surratt(Am)2,0241,9001246.13%
Cooper Dossey1,2581,181776.12%
Jin Cheng1,8841,7691156.10%
Ashley Chesters581546356.02%
Daniel Kay3,0642,8821825.94%
Christopher Hickman3,0642,8821825.94%
Ronald Rugumayo3,0642,8821825.94%
Carlos Trevino3,0642,8821825.94%
Chungman Choe3,0642,8821825.94%
Tsuyoshi Enomoto3,0642,8821825.94%
Toyokazu Fujishima3,0642,8821825.94%
Juho Kurikka3,0642,8821825.94%
Mathias Ballard3,0642,8821825.94%
Gregory Havret1,3861,305815.84%
Tom Murray1,4651,380855.80%
James Conran2,1342,0121225.72%
Kieran Cantley1,9651,8531125.70%
Rodi Vlasveld2,3282,1961325.67%
Coert Groenewald2,4222,2851375.66%
Stefan Idstam2,0081,8951135.63%
Daihan Lee1,0681,008605.62%
Sangpil Yoon1,003948555.48%
C. Chuenboonngam694656385.48%
Patrick Newcomb772730425.44%
Shinichi Mizuno2,0081,8991095.43%
Hiroya Kubota1,4551,378775.29%
Philip Geerts2,6692,5281415.28%
Yasuki Hiramoto1,4111,337745.24%
Victor Bjorlow2,0791,9701095.24%
Austin Hitt721684375.13%
Joaquin Lolas2,1792,0681115.09%
Gustav Salander2,4432,3191245.08%
Fredrik From1,6391,558814.94%
Philip Mattsson2,1912,0831084.93%
Michal Pospisil2,3152,2011144.92%
Richy Werenski530504264.91%
Nathan Trey3,0642,9171474.80%
Maxime Radureau3,0642,9171474.80%
Andrew Richards3,0642,9171474.80%
Yutaka Toyoshima(Am)3,0642,9171474.80%
Faisal Al Salhab3,0642,9171474.80%
Simon Dawidson(Am)3,0642,9171474.80%
Jon Toftebrant(Am)3,0642,9171474.80%
Seiya Mawatari1,5681,494744.72%
Louis Darthenay2,6692,5441254.68%
Shunsuke Ohtani1,9621,873894.54%
Scott Strange1,3921,329634.53%
Dalan Refioglu1,6941,619754.43%
Ryoto Furuya1,9681,882864.37%
Sukra Bahadur Rai2,0932,003904.30%
Morten Orum Madsen1,6051,536694.30%
Sukwoan Ko1,4991,435644.27%
Brett Rumford1,7031,631724.23%
Gerard Du Plooy2,6172,5071104.20%
Arjun Sharma1,6661,596704.20%
Carl Bertrand2,5552,4491064.15%
Adam Bland1,004963414.08%
Theo Brizard2,0191,937824.06%
Liam Robinson3,0642,9401244.05%
Hugo Skillborg3,0642,9401244.05%
Lu Wen-Teh3,0642,9401244.05%
Joao Pinto Basto3,0642,9401244.05%
Johan Kriek3,0642,9401244.05%
Kieron Van Wyk(Am)3,0642,9401244.05%
Jonas Carlson3,0642,9401244.05%
Richard S. Johnson3,0642,9401244.05%
Malcolm Ting3,0642,9401244.05%
Souta Toriumi3,0642,9401244.05%
Juan Iturra3,0642,9401244.05%
Giovanni Tadiotto3,0642,9401244.05%
Wolfgang Glawe(Am)3,0642,9401244.05%
Juan Moncayo3,0642,9401244.05%
Gabriel Cadena3,0642,9401244.05%
Bjorn la Cour Soborg2,2892,201883.84%
Kazuma Kobori1,2281,181473.83%
Taylor Pendrith10610243.77%
Daniel O’Rourke2,3002,215853.70%
M. Danial Faidz2,1972,116813.69%
Wade Jacobs2,6692,572973.63%
Huang Chi2,0641,990743.59%
Kohei Okada(Am)1,4581,406523.57%
Andrew Dorn1,6481,590583.52%
Taeyoung Kang1,3271,281463.47%
Zhang Zihong2,3742,292823.45%
Hugo Stark(Am)2,3602,279813.43%
Pranav Mardikar2,4222,339833.43%
D. Abd Rahman Abd Aziz2,3282,249793.39%
Kheng-Hwai Khor2,0932,022713.39%
Nick Voke1,2211,181403.28%
Jonathan Yates1,7571,700573.24%
Nelson Ledesma563545183.20%
Greg Chalmers1,2591,219403.18%
Jihoon Lee(Oct 1986)2,0551,990653.16%
Divyansh Dubey2,6692,585843.15%
Clement Berardo778754243.08%
Elvis Smylie949920293.06%
Kazuharu Iwamoto3,0642,971933.04%
Tatuaki Mizuta3,0642,971933.04%
Vasu Sehgal3,0642,971933.04%
Hugo M. Trommetter(Am)3,0642,971933.04%
Andrew Spilman3,0642,971933.04%
Neil Fenwick3,0642,971933.04%
Erik Jonasson2,1422,077653.03%
Tomofumi Ouchi1,0851,053322.95%
Ye Htet Aung2,6692,591782.92%
Didrik R. Bengtsson(Am)2,6692,591782.92%
James Marchesani1,2091,174352.89%
Ryo Katsumata727706212.89%
Ryann Ree1,9321,877552.85%
Matthew Negri1,7981,747512.84%
Bai Bobby Zhengkai1,2211,187342.78%
Camille Bordone2,2572,196612.70%
Joshua Goldenberg1,2471,215322.57%
Xihuan Chang(Am)2,9092,836732.51%
S.S.P. Chawrasia1,2471,216312.49%
Mike Toorop1,6161,576402.48%
James Du Preez Jnr970946242.47%
Sanghun Shin445434112.47%
Anton Mostrom2,2392,184552.46%
Dipankar Kaushal2,6692,604652.44%
Sean Maruyama2,4862,426602.41%
Malcolm Mitchell835815202.40%
Scott Jamieson29328672.39%
Peyton Wilhoit1,7901,748422.35%
Taro Yamamoto2,1022,053492.33%
David Hague1,9061,862442.31%
Liu Enhua1,4311,398332.31%
Daichi Sakuda1,8431,801422.28%
Doug McGuigan1,4271,395322.24%
Pelle Edberg1,3911,360312.23%
Rory Franssen3,0642,997672.19%
Albert Sanchez Sabe3,0642,997672.19%
Caylum Boon3,0642,997672.19%
Yuto Matsubara3,0642,997672.19%
Matt Jager3,0642,997672.19%
Jordan Doull(Am)3,0642,997672.19%
Simon Junk3,0642,997672.19%
Cameron Sisk901882192.11%
C. Baramithana Seth1,8641,827371.98%
Ratchapol Jantavara2,0932,053401.91%
Raju Ali Mollah2,9952,940551.84%
Taehee Lee49949091.80%
Prakhar Asawa2,7222,674481.76%
Ilari Saulo1,5581,531271.73%
Darius Van Driel36135561.66%
Brett Walker2,4562,416401.63%
Elias Bertheussen1,2371,217201.62%
Alex Weiss996980161.61%
Paul Chaplet2,3072,271361.56%
Jaehoon Choi1,8641,835291.56%
Lawry Flynn1,0331,017161.55%
Taishi Moto(Am)2,2442,210341.52%
R Mari Muthu1,5241,501231.51%
Mateo Gomez2,4862,449371.49%
John Lyras746735111.47%
David Law27226841.47%
Yu Morimoto1,3711,351201.46%
Matias Rantala2,8612,820411.43%
Mohd Azhar1,9561,928281.43%
Ryan Blaum778767111.41%
Jason Norris1,5031,482211.40%
Alex Hietala1,7491,725241.37%
Joey Garber58657881.37%
Sean Bradley1,0651,051141.31%
Max Giboudot(Am)3,0643,024401.31%
Kousei Suzuki3,0643,024401.31%
Alessandro Radig(Am)3,0643,024401.31%
Alejandro Quiroz3,0643,024401.31%
Warwick Purchase3,0643,024401.31%
Blanche Lamprecht 3,0643,024401.31%
Keelan Africa3,0643,024401.31%
Ruan Groenewald3,0643,024401.31%
Pol Bech3,0643,024401.31%
Alvaro Velasco3,0643,024401.31%
Declan Kenny3,0643,024401.31%
Fifa Laopakdee(Am)3,0643,024401.31%
Rhys Enoch940928121.28%
Callum Tarren15815621.27%
Marcus Garfield Hansen1,2891,273161.24%
Shivendra Singh Sisodia1,8581,835231.24%
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano1,2411,226151.21%
Jorge Villar1,0191,007121.18%
Lorenzo Gagli1,0681,056121.12%
Jack Murdoch1,2561,242141.11%
David Rudd2,1612,138231.06%
Kevin Phelan1,7371,719181.04%
Aydan Verdonk2,2572,234231.02%
Jean Hugo79678881.01%
Kyung-Tae Kim1,6971,680171.00%
Charley Hoffman30330030.99%
Haydn Barron85384580.94%
Ahoua Arnaud 2,9092,882270.93%
Sourav Choudhary2,9952,971240.80%
Jack McDonald98798070.71%
Rafael Becker1,1131,10670.63%
Frederic LaCroix32131920.62%
Manish Thakran2,4862,471150.60%
Elliot Gothe2,3742,360140.59%
Cougar Collins2,3372,325120.51%
Austin Cook41741520.48%
Aoki Takano1,2741,26860.47%
Kapil Kumar1,3311,32650.38%
Michael Blair2,2342,22770.31%
Yosuke Iwamoto2,6692,66180.30%
Monty Scowsill3,0643,05590.29%
Shaahid Mahmed3,0643,05590.29%
Ryan Baca3,0643,05590.29%
Svante Palmgren(Am)3,0643,05590.29%
Flint Bekkers3,0643,05590.29%
Jangho Choi3,0643,05590.29%
Soufiane Dahmane(Am)3,0643,05590.29%
Jongduk Kim3,0643,05590.29%
Agustin Bardas3,0643,05590.29%
Kousuke Omura3,0643,05590.29%
Connor McDade(Am)3,0643,05590.29%
Jaapo Jamsa(Am)3,0643,05590.29%
Otto Gronroos3,0643,05590.29%
Louis Klein(Am)3,0643,05590.29%
Adam Chapman1,9111,90740.21%
Lu Sun-Yi2,3372,33610.04%
Xander Schauffele6600.00%
Ryan Fox282800.00%
Adrian Meronk484800.00%
Chad Ramey21021000.00%
Jared Wolfe74274200.00%
Franklin Manchest1,7211,72100.00%
Gustavo Silva2,0682,06800.00%
Zeno Felder2,9952,997-2-0.07%
James Sparrow2,3742,376-2-0.08%
Shun Murayama2,0332,035-2-0.10%
Fiorino Clerici2,8172,820-3-0.11%
Jack Thompson695696-1-0.14%
Takuya Higa1,2281,230-2-0.16%
Oliver Wendt2,6692,674-5-0.19%
Zach Murray792794-2-0.25%
Dylan Perry933936-3-0.32%
Chiu Han-Ting2,7682,779-11-0.40%
Brad Reeves1,9731,981-8-0.41%
Keita Inoue2,1232,132-9-0.42%
Yashas M.S. Chandra1,3341,340-6-0.45%
Felix Mory594597-3-0.51%
Giles Evans2,5302,544-14-0.55%
Noah Goodwin532535-3-0.56%
Aaron Terrazas1,7171,727-10-0.58%
Richie Ramsay152153-1-0.66%
Jake Scott1,6061,617-11-0.68%
Syotaro Tanaka1,6781,690-12-0.72%
Oliver Lindell774780-6-0.78%
Juan F. Mejia3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Atte Lansiluoto3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Nicolas Platret3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Harry Bolton(Am)3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Bautista Echenique3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Christoph Kuttnigg3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Ren Tanimoto3,0643,089-25-0.82%
David Smail3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Mikhail Morozov3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Salleh Al Kaabi(Am)3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Isak Eriksson Krabbe3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Colin Monagle3,0643,089-25-0.82%
Joseph Bramlett232234-2-0.86%
Anton Wilbertsson2,3602,382-22-0.93%
Beau Breault2,3742,397-23-0.97%
Chase Koepka1,4381,452-14-0.97%
Kaito Suzuki2,7682,797-29-1.05%
Doyeon Hwang1,1191,131-12-1.07%
J.T. Griffin1,2921,308-16-1.24%
Jeremy Wendelken1,9111,935-24-1.26%
Stuart Grehan1,3041,321-17-1.30%
Jyoti Randhawa1,8051,829-24-1.33%
Lars Van Meijel599607-8-1.34%
Daniel Palmquist2,5552,591-36-1.41%
Christian Braunig1,4041,424-20-1.42%
Ben Ferguson(June1998)1,6701,694-24-1.44%
OJ Farrell1,0291,044-15-1.46%
Ewen Ferguson137139-2-1.46%
Jordan Duminy1,7941,823-29-1.62%
Mario Galiano Aguilar2,3152,353-38-1.64%
Jinjae Byun1,0121,029-17-1.68%
Andres Gallegos1,1731,193-20-1.71%
Kazuki Yamaura2,2662,306-40-1.77%
Blake Abercrombie3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Warut Wongrungroj3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Thanapol Charoensuk3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Chang Tse-yu3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Marcus Sundlof3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Carl Hardin(Am)3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Carlos Del Moral Barilari3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Fridtjof Farhang(Am)3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Oskar Zaborowski3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Yutaro Hoshi3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Katsuyuki Sakurai3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Bradley Kivimets3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Brayden Petersen3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Marius Cara3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Jesus Amaya3,0643,120-56-1.83%
Akedanai Ponghathaikul2,6692,720-51-1.91%
Shota Ueki2,1682,210-42-1.94%
Wutthipong Seehapunt2,3152,360-45-1.94%
Spencer Ralston730745-15-2.05%
Thomas Bjorn1,1981,224-26-2.17%
Jongmin Jang2,0362,081-45-2.21%
David Bransdon1,6921,730-38-2.25%
S. Jeon(Mar1993)526538-12-2.28%
Bryson Nimmer1,0931,118-25-2.29%
Maximilian Lechner1,6111,648-37-2.30%
Kwanchai Kongtavee2,8172,882-65-2.31%
Chen Zhang Haolong Yihe2,8172,882-65-2.31%
Gustaf Kocken2,6692,731-62-2.32%
Justin Lower215220-5-2.33%
Nicolas Calvet2,5132,572-59-2.35%
David Borda Antonana1,4021,435-33-2.35%
Florian Schweighofer(Am)2,4122,471-59-2.45%
Kodai Ichihara705723-18-2.55%
Viraj Garewal2,2792,339-60-2.63%
Ravi Kumar1,8931,943-50-2.64%
A. Romano(June2000)1,5441,586-42-2.72%
Sirapob Yapala1,5381,580-42-2.73%
Patrick Reed7274-2-2.78%
Tommy Gainey716736-20-2.79%
Guillermo Willy Pumarol3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Tuomas Nukari3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Linus Yip3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Divesh Rana3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Nasin Surachman3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Geunwoo Kim3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Torbjorn Johansen3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Ludvig Eriksson(May2000)3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Panuwat Bulsombath3,0643,150-86-2.81%
Hurly Long175180-5-2.86%
David Laskin2,5302,604-74-2.92%
Marcus Armitage239246-7-2.93%
Corey Conners3435-1-2.94%
Gwanwoo Ma967996-29-3.00%
Paul Peterson465479-14-3.01%
Alex Edge1,8491,905-56-3.03%
Luke Toomey1,6781,730-52-3.10%
James Clancy Waugh1,8381,895-57-3.10%
Clement Heurtin2,7682,856-88-3.18%
J.B. Holmes1,7411,797-56-3.22%
Takuyoshi Handa1,9432,007-64-3.29%
Prom Meesawat869898-29-3.34%
Elki Kow2,5552,643-88-3.44%
J.J. Spaun8689-3-3.49%
Cooper Eccleston2,4222,507-85-3.51%
Alfred Eriksson1,9322,000-68-3.52%
Sukiat Sungwanpeth2,8172,917-100-3.55%
Jonas Lykke Petersen1,2331,278-45-3.65%
Daniel Young832863-31-3.73%
Eddie Pepperell214222-8-3.74%
Ollie Schniederjans1,1851,230-45-3.80%
Puwit Anupansuebsai1,7491,816-67-3.83%
Almay Rayhan Yagutah2,8612,971-110-3.84%
Juan Ignacio Noba2,2792,367-88-3.86%
Fabian Sunden1,9682,044-76-3.86%
Isidro Benitez900935-35-3.89%
Ding Wenyi(Am)870904-34-3.91%
Dongmin Lee767797-30-3.91%
Cristian DiMarco3,0643,184-120-3.92%
P. Duangthipburakorn3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Viktor Lindgren3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Shapiyate Mako3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Alpheus Kelapile3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Regan Steyn3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Kenneth Tobuse3,0643,184-120-3.92%
M. Fakhrul Akmal3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Akinori Tani3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Hiroki Hidaka3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Marc-Olivier Plasse3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Wu Showai(Am)3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Scott Barr3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Hakon Orn Magnusson3,0643,184-120-3.92%
Hannes Ruhnau3,0643,184-120-3.92%
James Leow2,0132,092-79-3.92%
Sasha Wortelboer2,9093,024-115-3.95%
Pawan Kumar1,9622,040-78-3.98%
J. Duangphaichoom2,1972,285-88-4.01%
Jesper Olsson1,6151,680-65-4.02%
Oihan Guillamoundeguy1,0021,043-41-4.09%
Campbell Rawson2,7682,882-114-4.12%
Yongjun Bae362377-15-4.14%
Christopher Sahlstrom1,4661,527-61-4.16%
Kenya Nakayama1,8721,950-78-4.17%
Wonjoon Lee690719-29-4.20%
Luke Trocado2,3282,426-98-4.21%
Toru Taniguchi1,7781,853-75-4.22%
Hyungsung Kim2,4562,560-104-4.23%
Natthaphong Ratchatorn2,3372,438-101-4.32%
Briggs Duce1,8621,943-81-4.35%
Daiki Imano877916-39-4.45%
Haydn Porteous1,6681,743-75-4.50%
William McGirt525549-24-4.57%
Adam Breen1,0241,071-47-4.59%
Victor Pastor Rufian783819-36-4.60%
Roope Kakko1,0221,069-47-4.60%
Jannik De Bruyn792829-37-4.67%
Yuki Mori(July1990)2,0422,138-96-4.70%
Aarav D Shah(Am)2,8612,997-136-4.75%
Chen Yilong1,7551,839-84-4.79%
Aneurin Gounden2,3372,449-112-4.79%
Ajeetesh Sandhu697731-34-4.88%
Xiang Fang2,7222,856-134-4.92%
Trevor Cone419440-21-5.01%
Li Jianshan2,9093,055-146-5.02%
Andre Van Dyk2,0742,179-105-5.06%
Blake Hathcoat1,9512,050-99-5.07%
Ryan Palmer177186-9-5.08%
Jacobo Pastor Lopez1,9962,098-102-5.11%
Borja Virto Astudillo489514-25-5.11%
Clemens Gaster2,6172,751-134-5.12%
Joel Stalter9901,041-51-5.15%
Irfran Ali Mollah3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Mathieu Rinaldo3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Nicolaj Soberg(Am)3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Jan Hejna3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Juan Sebastian Roa3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Blaike Perkins(Am)3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Ben Murphy3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Horacio Jr Carbonetti3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Felix Cordoba3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Paul Schebesta(Am)3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Masahiro Kuramoto3,0643,222-158-5.16%
S. Bhattacharya(Am)3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Minato Oshima(Am)3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Petter Jaasko3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Thabiso Ngcobo3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Gregory Upton3,0643,222-158-5.16%
James Hughes3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Johan Uhlin3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Poonnavich Hirayama3,0643,222-158-5.16%
James Ashfield(Am)3,0643,222-158-5.16%
Antoine Santarelli2,2442,360-116-5.17%
Othman Raouzi2,5132,643-130-5.17%
Antoine Auboin1,4901,568-78-5.23%
Benjamin Jones801843-42-5.24%
Luca Filippi564594-30-5.32%
Alexandre Liu1,8041,900-96-5.32%
Zhang Xiaolang2,6372,779-142-5.38%
Kuan-hsun Huang2,6372,779-142-5.38%
Toshinori Muto938989-51-5.44%
Pang Ming2,4562,591-135-5.50%
Mikiya Akutsu542572-30-5.54%
Martin Contini753795-42-5.58%
Justin Warren1,0751,136-61-5.67%
Soonsang Hong1,3171,392-75-5.69%
Alexander Settemsdal2,4222,560-138-5.70%
Luca Cianchetti1,5501,640-90-5.81%
Kasidit Lepkurte2,1252,249-124-5.84%
Kevin Esteve Rigaill1,6391,735-96-5.86%
Joseph Winslow1,0731,136-63-5.87%
Souta Teraoka2,2442,376-132-5.88%
Raul Pereda848898-50-5.90%
Yosuke Tsukada609645-36-5.91%
Nan Chenyou2,4562,604-148-6.03%
Wang Zi2,4562,604-148-6.03%
Hsieh Chi-Hsien1,9732,092-119-6.03%
Sungmin Cho871924-53-6.08%
Byungjun Kim1,7211,826-105-6.10%
Sunghoon Kang672713-41-6.10%
Jake Hennessy2,5552,711-156-6.11%
Thammanoon Sriroj2,2572,397-140-6.20%
Anton Frondelius2,7682,940-172-6.21%
Aron Snaer Juliusson2,3372,483-146-6.25%
James Hahn301320-19-6.31%
Greyson Sigg190202-12-6.32%
Michael Wright1,2321,310-78-6.33%
Taichiro Ideriha(Am)1,8051,920-115-6.37%
Griffin Barela1,8952,016-121-6.39%
Keisuke Ozaki1,1251,197-72-6.40%
Zhang Xinjun1,0261,092-66-6.43%
Flavio Michetti2,0312,162-131-6.45%
Alessandro Noseda2,1972,339-142-6.46%
Rahil Gangjee1,1551,230-75-6.49%
Sydney Wemba3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Charles J Lee3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Casey Fernandez3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Mans Boje(Am)3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Ethan Cairns3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Van Holmgren3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Keagan Crosbie(Am)3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Brandon Gildenhuys3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Alejandro Villasana3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Euiin Kim3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Gen Nagai3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Luca Denk3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Dale Crothers3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Matyas Zapletal3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Arthur Michaux3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Roope Juslin3,0643,264-200-6.53%
Lu Wei-chih1,6761,787-111-6.62%
Baker Stevenson2,2062,353-147-6.66%
Skyler Finnell1,8391,964-125-6.80%
Linus Lilliedahl917980-63-6.87%
Christian V. Hansen(Am)2,6172,797-180-6.88%
Daisuke Kotera(Am)2,4562,625-169-6.88%
Myeongjae Seo2,5552,731-176-6.89%
Keen Bernberg2,5552,731-176-6.89%
Osten Waite2,3002,460-160-6.96%
Andre Lautee1,6971,816-119-7.01%
Jamie Rutherford466499-33-7.08%
Mehdi El Fakouri(Am)2,1202,271-151-7.12%
Jordan Spieth1415-1-7.14%
Axel Ostensson2,5302,711-181-7.15%
Thomas Detry8389-6-7.23%
Juuso Kahlos1,4621,568-106-7.25%
Julien Brun220236-16-7.27%
Hosung Tora San Choi1,0971,177-80-7.29%
Bailey Gill1,0551,132-77-7.30%
Ediz Kemaloglu2,7682,971-203-7.33%
T. Pachuayaprakong1,7301,857-127-7.34%
David Boote906973-67-7.40%
Toto Thimba Jnr1,6731,797-124-7.41%
Ockie Strydom242260-18-7.44%
Koichiro Ishika2,3152,488-173-7.47%
Jonathan Byrd628675-47-7.48%
Hiroki Hayashi2,5302,720-190-7.51%
Brijesh Kumar2,6372,836-199-7.55%
Lassi Burman2,6372,836-199-7.55%
James Sugrue2,4862,674-188-7.56%
Wilco Nienaber357384-27-7.56%
Taeho Kim647696-49-7.57%
Niclas Weiland1,3991,505-106-7.58%
Peng Huangheqing2,9953,222-227-7.58%
Richard Joubert1,3981,504-106-7.58%
Terumichi Kakazu514553-39-7.59%
Yoshinori Fujimoto2,0192,173-154-7.63%
Ayoub Lguirati1,6661,794-128-7.68%
Viktor Hagborg Asp1,8602,003-143-7.69%
Harry Konig1,8391,981-142-7.72%
Mukesh Kumar2,2152,388-173-7.81%
Victor Hans3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Jonathan Griffiths 3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Paulo Pinto3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Henry Lee3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Juan Diego Fernandez3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Mario Lujan3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Shaifubari Muda3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Michael Long3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Victor Jimenez Bravo3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Oriol Mas Guerrero3,0643,305-241-7.87%
I. Sanchez-Palencia3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Lukas Jonsson3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Kevin Andre Wright3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Andrew Paisley3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Hugo Lantz3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Liu Yu-jui3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Saksit Jairak3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Worawit Woraphan3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Nhat Long Nguyen3,0643,305-241-7.87%
Mardan Mamat2,2222,397-175-7.88%
Gunn Charoenkul517558-41-7.93%
Taiko Nishiyama668721-53-7.93%
Yannic Oppenheimer2,8613,089-228-7.97%
Louis de Jager249269-20-8.03%
Jake Hughes1,9862,146-160-8.06%
Jordan Garner2,5882,797-209-8.08%
Malte Skaaning(Am)2,5882,797-209-8.08%
Fabrizio Zanotti234253-19-8.12%
Tawan Phongphun2,1502,325-175-8.14%
Marcus Kinhult317343-26-8.20%
Daijiro Izumida487527-40-8.21%
James Allan572619-47-8.22%
Seonghyeon An(Am)2,2062,388-182-8.25%
Wasim Khan2,7682,997-229-8.27%
Kristian Kulokorpi2,3932,591-198-8.27%
Dongkwan Kim1,1591,255-96-8.28%
Wu Hongfu2,5552,767-212-8.30%
Lars Keunen1,0661,155-89-8.35%
Lin Wen-Tang2,2662,460-194-8.56%
Aron Bergsson2,0792,257-178-8.56%
Johannes Axell1,3681,487-119-8.70%
Blayne Barber878955-77-8.77%
Franck Daux1,2111,318-107-8.84%
W. Suwanpanang2,3282,534-206-8.85%
Kritchayapol Sinchai2,4562,674-218-8.88%
Pavit Tangkamolprasert551600-49-8.89%
Angad Cheema1,0071,097-90-8.94%
Jeremy Paul466508-42-9.01%
Pisitchai Thippong1,2981,415-117-9.01%
Kevin Streelman133145-12-9.02%
Raunil Kukar2,8613,120-259-9.05%
Lai Qinwen2,8613,120-259-9.05%
Cao Tommy Senshou1,8952,068-173-9.13%
Soren Kjeldsen438478-40-9.13%
Hock Hong Ying2,2442,449-205-9.14%
Stepan Danek2,2442,449-205-9.14%
Lindani Ndwandwe2,0682,257-189-9.14%
Tan Peiyi2,7222,971-249-9.15%
Benjamin David2,7222,971-249-9.15%
Isac Thelander(Am)3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Evance Vukeya3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Alvaro Veiga Pena3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Kyle Lucas3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Jastice Mashego3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Michel van Zijl(Am)3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Joongkyung Mo3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Jaeil Song(Jan1998)3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Aniket Sawant3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Masataka Mori3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Alessandro Nardini(Am)3,0643,347-283-9.24%
A. Gustavo Dos Santos3,0643,347-283-9.24%
James Mee3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Jose De Sousa3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Brody Martin3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Harvey Young3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Daniel Medellin(Am)3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Albert Eckhardt3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Ossi Mikkola3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Thomas Dorier3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Jussi Kumpulainen(Am)3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Hermes Ferchaud3,0643,347-283-9.24%
Hyunwoo Ryu616673-57-9.25%
Oscar Fraustro1,5451,688-143-9.26%
Matias Simasky1,8452,016-171-9.27%
Colin Nel2,3282,544-216-9.28%
Lee Slattery700765-65-9.29%
Fumihiro Ebine1,2131,326-113-9.32%
Robin Sciot-Siegrist468512-44-9.40%
Lachlan Armour2,4862,720-234-9.41%
Suttijet Kooratanapisan1,6741,832-158-9.44%
Ajay Baisoya2,5552,797-242-9.47%
Martin Eriksson1,0611,162-101-9.52%
Hjalmar Nyhlen2,5882,836-248-9.58%
Nattapong Putta2,1342,339-205-9.61%
Kevin Tway364399-35-9.62%
Ludvig Nilsen2,8173,089-272-9.66%
Keenan Davidse657721-64-9.74%
Nicholaus Frade1,4661,610-144-9.82%
Jesper Alm2,4862,731-245-9.86%
Jeppe Kristian Andersen494543-49-9.92%
Laurie Canter160176-16-10.00%
James Hervol1,3471,482-135-10.02%
Parker Gillam1,3961,536-140-10.03%
Anthony Paolucci1,6391,804-165-10.07%
Timo Vahlenkamp1,2191,342-123-10.09%
Mani Ram2,1502,367-217-10.09%
Kemarol Baharin2,2442,471-227-10.12%
Joseph Buttress(Am)2,6692,940-271-10.15%
Jooyeob Baek1,8292,016-187-10.22%
Gyeongseop Lee2,3072,544-237-10.27%
Cooper Geddes2,7683,055-287-10.37%
Kris S. Dideriksen(Am)2,7683,055