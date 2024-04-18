 Skip navigation
PGA Championship returning to Kiawah Island in 2031

  
Published April 18, 2024 01:58 PM

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The PGA Championship is returning to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in 2031, the coastal course where the previous two champions set tournament records.

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion at age 50 in 2021 when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah for his sixth major. Rory McIlroy set a PGA Championship record with an eight-shot victory when he claimed his second major at the Ocean Course in 2012.

Only eight other courses have hosted the PGA Championships three times or more.

Kiawah Island first came onto the golf landscape when the United States narrowly defeated Europe in the 1991 Ryder Cup.