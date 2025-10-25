 Skip navigation
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship

Published October 24, 2025 09:14 PM
IVINS, Utah — Michael Brennan earned a Korn Ferry Tour spot with a dominant late-summer burst on the PGA Tour Americas. In two days at Black Desert in the Bank of Utah Championship, he charged to the top of a PGA Tour leaderboard.

Brennan shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the darkness-suspended second round. Playing on a sponsor exemption, Brennan made a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth.

“It’s very exciting to be in a Tour event,” Brennan said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to be play any this fall, so to have the opportunity to play in one is awesome. I’m just very grateful to be here. It’s been a really fun week so far. Hopefully, it stays that way.”

The 23-year-old former Wake Forest player won three times in a four-event stretch on the PGA Tour Americas in August and September, and topped the season points list to take the first of 10 Korn Ferry Tour spots available on the tour.

“It’s given me so much great experience playing on the Americas Tour this year and having some success,” said Brennan, who won in Windsor, Ontario; Brainerd, Minnesota; and Sherwood Park, Alberta. “I feel like I’ll definitely be more prepared for this weekend after having those experiences. I know it’s not the same level, but I am going to try to treat them the exact same and see what happens.”

Brennan had a 10-under 132 total.

Pierceson Coody (64), Jackson Suber (67) and Justin Lower (67) were 9 under. In the FedExCup standings, Suber is 127th, Lower 129th and Coody 133rd.

After this week, only three tournaments remain in the season for players to finish among the top 100 in the FedExCup to keep full cards for the 2026 season. The top 100 has been reduced from 125 players keeping their cards a year ago.

Defending champion Matt McCarty played his opening nine — the back nine on the course — in 7-under 28, then was 1 over the rest of the way for a 65. He was 8 under, and entered the week 84th in the FedExCup.

David Ford was 8 under with six holes left. Play was suspended because of darkness for the second straight day.

First-round leader Thorbjorn Olesen was 7 under after a 70. He’s 116th in the FedExCup.