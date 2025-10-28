 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonathan Healy
Americans Jonathan Healy, Maikol Rodriguez earn bronze medals at taekwondo worlds
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
NASCAR official: Incident after Martinsville Xfinity race ‘not something we’re going to tolerate’
Olympic Baseball
MLB players in 2028 Olympics? Rob Manfred ‘positive’ about interest, logistical issues remain

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season
nbc_pft_buysellstand_251028.jpg
Buy or sell: NFL trade deadline edition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonathan Healy
Americans Jonathan Healy, Maikol Rodriguez earn bronze medals at taekwondo worlds
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
NASCAR official: Incident after Martinsville Xfinity race ‘not something we’re going to tolerate’
Olympic Baseball
MLB players in 2028 Olympics? Rob Manfred ‘positive’ about interest, logistical issues remain

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season
nbc_pft_buysellstand_251028.jpg
Buy or sell: NFL trade deadline edition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour Champions releases schedule for 2026 season

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published October 28, 2025 09:11 AM
logo_1920_pga_tour_champions.jpg

The PGA Tour Champions on Tuesday unveiled its 2026 schedule, highlighted by two new tournaments in a 28-event slate that features a record-setting purse total.

The Portugal Invitational (July 27-Aug. 2) and the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic (Sept. 28-Oct. 4) are the new additions to a schedule that will feature more than $69 million in total prize money, a slight increase from this year.

Among the other highlights are a move to the Stableford scoring system for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic; a venue change for the Furyk & Friends tournament, to Hammock Beach resort in Florida; and the Stifel Charity Classic kicking off the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs for the first time.

Those are notable changes for the newest crop of over-50 talent to potentially hit the tour, with Tiger Woods, Zach Johnson, Ryan Palmer and others officially becoming Champions Tour eligible for 2026.

The major championships next season will be played at Concession (Senior PGA), Greystone (Regions Tradition), Scioto (U.S. Senior Open), Firestone (Kaulig Companies Championship) and Gleneagles (Senior Open).

Here is a look at the full Champions Tour schedule for 2026:

Screenshot 2025-10-28 at 9.09.55 AM.png