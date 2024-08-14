 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s Michigan race
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
Jazz Chisholm Jr. ‘likely’ headed to IL with elbow injury
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time

Top Clips

nbc_roto_olysptmedalin_240813.jpg
Which Olympic event do you think could medal in?
nbc_roto_mccarthyinjury_240813.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury opens the door for Darnold
nbc_smx_title24_hunter_240813.jpg
Lawrence debuts new Honda bike at Unadilla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s Michigan race
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
Jazz Chisholm Jr. ‘likely’ headed to IL with elbow injury
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time

Top Clips

nbc_roto_olysptmedalin_240813.jpg
Which Olympic event do you think could medal in?
nbc_roto_mccarthyinjury_240813.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury opens the door for Darnold
nbc_smx_title24_hunter_240813.jpg
Lawrence debuts new Honda bike at Unadilla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rachel Kuehn among final five players completing U.S. Curtis Cup team

  
Published August 14, 2024 08:08 AM
Malixi: 'Surreal' to win two USGA championships
August 13, 2024 12:56 PM
Rianne Malixi joins the Golf Today crew to discuss winning the 124th U.S. Women’s Amateur. She is just the second player ever to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior in the same year.

Rachel Kuehn was among five players added to the Curtis Cup team, making her the lone returning player of the eight-member team from the 2022 matches the Americans won by a record margin at Merion.

Kuehn, a 23-year-old Wake Forest alum, also becomes the first player since Virginia Grimes in 2006 to play on three straight Curtis Cup teams. She secured the winning point in the last two matches at Merion and Conwy in Wales.

Also added to the team, which faces Great Britain and Ireland on Aug. 30 at Sunningdale in England, were Anna Davis, Melanie Green, Megan Schofill and 15-year-old Asterisk Talley.

Previously named to the team based on their world amateur ranking were Zoe Campos, Jasmine Koo and Catherine Park.

The Americans will be going for a fourth straight victory. They hold a 33-8-3 advantage in the matches for amateur women that began in 1932.