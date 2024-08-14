Rachel Kuehn among final five players completing U.S. Curtis Cup team

Rachel Kuehn was among five players added to the Curtis Cup team, making her the lone returning player of the eight-member team from the 2022 matches the Americans won by a record margin at Merion.

Kuehn, a 23-year-old Wake Forest alum, also becomes the first player since Virginia Grimes in 2006 to play on three straight Curtis Cup teams. She secured the winning point in the last two matches at Merion and Conwy in Wales.

Also added to the team, which faces Great Britain and Ireland on Aug. 30 at Sunningdale in England, were Anna Davis, Melanie Green, Megan Schofill and 15-year-old Asterisk Talley.

Previously named to the team based on their world amateur ranking were Zoe Campos, Jasmine Koo and Catherine Park.

The Americans will be going for a fourth straight victory. They hold a 33-8-3 advantage in the matches for amateur women that began in 1932.