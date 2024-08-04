Record final round leads Leta Lindley to U.S. Senior Women’s Open victory

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health - Final Round
After starting summer with limited status, Karl Vilips notches first KFT win
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9
GC Pod with Rex & Lav: With big stars and big drama, golf shines on the Olympic stage
Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 5 - Drew Adams rides w front wheel off ground - MX Sports.jpg
Drew Adams earns second Loretta Lynn’s championship with Open Pro Sport title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_utahchampionshipfinal_240804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_seniorwomensopen_240804.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
imsaporsche.jpg
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health - Final Round
After starting summer with limited status, Karl Vilips notches first KFT win
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9
GC Pod with Rex & Lav: With big stars and big drama, golf shines on the Olympic stage
Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 5 - Drew Adams rides w front wheel off ground - MX Sports.jpg
Drew Adams earns second Loretta Lynn’s championship with Open Pro Sport title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_utahchampionshipfinal_240804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_seniorwomensopen_240804.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
imsaporsche.jpg
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Record final round leads Leta Lindley to U.S. Senior Women’s Open victory

  
Published August 4, 2024 06:07 PM

PITTSBURGH — Leta Lindley won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday at Fox Chapel after finishing second the last two years, closing with a tournament-record 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory.

The 52-year-old Lindley, birdied five of the first eight holes and added two more on the par-4 14th and 15th. She finished at 9-under 275, a record for total strokes in the event first played in 2018.

Lindley finished a shot back the last two years, losing to Jill McGill in 2022 at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio, and to Trish Johnson last year at Waverley in Portland, Oregon. Lindley won the 2008 LPGA Corning Classic for her lone LPGA Tour title.

Kaori Yamamoto of Japan, five strokes ahead entering the round, birdied the final two holes in a 71 to finish second.

Nobuko Kizawa of Japan was third at 3 under after a 68. Annika Sorenstam (71) another shot back after a 71.

JoAnne Carner missed the weekend cut after matching her age Thursday with an opening 85 and shattering it Friday with an 80. The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament first played in 2018, seven in her last eight rounds.