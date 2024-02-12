Report: Tiger Woods adds veteran looper for Genesis Invitational return

Tiger Woods will reportedly be debuting a new looper at this week’s Genesis Invitational.

According to Golfweek, Woods will have veteran caddie Lance Bennett on the bag at Riviera. Bennett, who in the past has caddied for Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im and Davis Riley, among others, currently works for rookie Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who is not in the field and is represented by the same agency as Woods, Excel Sports.

Woods mutually parted ways with longtime caddie Joe LaCava, who took on more of a full-time bag with Patrick Cantlay last year. Woods’ business partner, Rob McNamara, caddied for Woods at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship.

The Golfweek report noted that Bennett isn’t necessarily a permanent solution for Woods’ bag.