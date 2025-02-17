Report: Xander Schauffele targeting Bay Hill return

Xander Schauffele should be back on the PGA Tour in a few weeks.

The world No. 2, who has been out since The Sentry because of a rib injury, told Golfweek that is targeting the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his return.

The signature event at Bay Hill, scheduled for March 6-9, will give Schauffele another few weeks to recover from what has been described as an acute intercostal strain sustained during offseason training.

“I want to get as many reps under the belt before the Masters,” Schauffele told Golfweek. “It would be nice to get the competitive blood flowing a few times before going into a really big event and also have The Players coming up.”

Coming off a breakout, two-major season, Schauffele has played just once, tying for 30th at Kapalua in the season opener, and also competed with his team in the TGL league. He said that he knew the rib issue was getting “significantly worse” and took the necessary time off to recover – even if it meant missing two signature events.

Schauffele said he considered playing his hometown event at Torrey Pines, but he didn’t want to risk reinjuring himself.

“Everyone I’ve talked to said the worst thing you can do is come back too soon. Guys have told me about being hurt six to 12 weeks later. I don’t want to deal with a stop-and-go. I just want to go,” he told Golfweek. “I’ve been instructed to be patient and make sure I’m 100 percent.”