MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chubb Classic 2025 - Final Round
Justin Leonard wins Chubb Classic for first PGA Tour Champions title
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Ludvig Åberg rallies, gets revenge at Torrey Pines with Genesis Invitational win
IMG_5407.jpg
Florida State freshman, just days after burning redshirt, sizzles in debut

Top Clips

tiger_new_mpx.jpg
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Xander Schauffele targeting Bay Hill return

  
Published February 16, 2025 09:06 PM

Xander Schauffele should be back on the PGA Tour in a few weeks.

The world No. 2, who has been out since The Sentry because of a rib injury, told Golfweek that is targeting the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his return.

The signature event at Bay Hill, scheduled for March 6-9, will give Schauffele another few weeks to recover from what has been described as an acute intercostal strain sustained during offseason training.

“I want to get as many reps under the belt before the Masters,” Schauffele told Golfweek. “It would be nice to get the competitive blood flowing a few times before going into a really big event and also have The Players coming up.”

Coming off a breakout, two-major season, Schauffele has played just once, tying for 30th at Kapalua in the season opener, and also competed with his team in the TGL league. He said that he knew the rib issue was getting “significantly worse” and took the necessary time off to recover – even if it meant missing two signature events.

Schauffele said he considered playing his hometown event at Torrey Pines, but he didn’t want to risk reinjuring himself.

“Everyone I’ve talked to said the worst thing you can do is come back too soon. Guys have told me about being hurt six to 12 weeks later. I don’t want to deal with a stop-and-go. I just want to go,” he told Golfweek. “I’ve been instructed to be patient and make sure I’m 100 percent.”