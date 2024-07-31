 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31
USATSI_20503124.jpg
Mariners vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31
Alonso_RD.jpg
Twins vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_240731.jpg
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31
USATSI_20503124.jpg
Mariners vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31
Alonso_RD.jpg
Twins vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_240731.jpg
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav Pod: Olympics preview: Who will be on the podium? What’s the future of the event?

  
Published July 31, 2024 09:20 AM

We’re now just a day away from the start of the men’s Olympic competition.

Golf Channel senior writer Rex Hoggard has been on the ground all week in Paris, and he joins the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav” to fill us in on host site Le Golf National, break down how the top contenders look, and debate the hottest early-week stories, including the future qualification criteria and a possible mixed team event in 2028.

0:00: BONJOUR, REXY: The vibes are high this week in Paris, as Rex tells us here.

3:30: BIG 3: In a tier all their own, between Scottie, Xander, Rory – who has the best shot for a medal?

08:00: FOR LIV, NO LOVE: Is it fair that the OWGR determines the Olympic field?

13:00: COMING SOON?: A possible future addition in 2028: a mixed team event. What are the players saying, and how would it work?

20:00: TAKE YOUR PICK: Our selections for the medal podium this week at Le Golf National.

25:00: THE AVERAGE-MEN GAMES: Are Rex & Lav athletic enough to do anything at the Olympics?

30:00: TUNE-IN ALERT: Watch Rex handle interviews on the broadcast this week!