Rex & Lav Pod: Olympics preview: Who will be on the podium? What’s the future of the event?

We’re now just a day away from the start of the men’s Olympic competition.

Golf Channel senior writer Rex Hoggard has been on the ground all week in Paris, and he joins the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav” to fill us in on host site Le Golf National, break down how the top contenders look, and debate the hottest early-week stories, including the future qualification criteria and a possible mixed team event in 2028.

0:00: BONJOUR, REXY: The vibes are high this week in Paris, as Rex tells us here.

3:30: BIG 3: In a tier all their own, between Scottie, Xander, Rory – who has the best shot for a medal?

08:00: FOR LIV, NO LOVE: Is it fair that the OWGR determines the Olympic field?

13:00: COMING SOON?: A possible future addition in 2028: a mixed team event. What are the players saying, and how would it work?

20:00: TAKE YOUR PICK: Our selections for the medal podium this week at Le Golf National.

25:00: THE AVERAGE-MEN GAMES: Are Rex & Lav athletic enough to do anything at the Olympics?

30:00: TUNE-IN ALERT: Watch Rex handle interviews on the broadcast this week!