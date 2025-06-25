Rocket Classic 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Detroit Golf Club
This week’s PGA Tour stop is at Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic. Here’s a look at first-round tee times and groupings in Detroit, Michigan (click here for second-round tee times).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:45 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Hadwin
Victor Perez
David Skinns
|6:45 AM
EDT
|10
Lanto Griffin
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
|6:56 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Baddeley
Patrick Fishburn
Ben Silverman
|6:56 AM
EDT
|10
Carson Young
Will Gordon
Thorbjørn Olesen
|7:07 AM
EDT
|1
Trey Mullinax
Rico Hoey
Chandler Phillips
|7:07 AM
EDT
|10
Andrew Putnam
David Lipsky
Danny Walker
|7:18 AM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Patton Kizzire
Peter Malnati
|7:18 AM
EDT
|10
Min Woo Lee
Cam Davis
Wyndham Clark
|7:29 AM
EDT
|1
Luke List
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
|7:29 AM
EDT
|10
Keegan Bradley
Collin Morikawa
Patrick Cantlay
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Joe Highsmith
Brice Garnett
Francesco Molinari
|7:40 AM
EDT
|10
Akshay Bhatia
Rickie Fowler
Matt Fitzpatrick
|7:51 AM
EDT
|1
Webb Simpson
Zach Johnson
Byeong Hun An
|7:51 AM
EDT
|10
Nick Dunlap
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Schenk
|8:02 AM
EDT
|1
Karl Vilips
Matt Wallace
Taylor Moore
|8:02 AM
EDT
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Matt Kuchar
Brandt Snedeker
|8:13 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Champ
Michael Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
|8:13 AM
EDT
|10
Ben Martin
Rasmus Højgaard
Jeremy Paul
|8:24 AM
EDT
|1
Sami Valimaki
Max McGreevy
Alejandro Tosti
|8:24 AM
EDT
|10
Trevor Cone
Noah Goodwin
Paul Waring
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Antoine Rozner
Quade Cummins
David Ford
|8:35 AM
EDT
|10
Jesper Svensson
Steven Fisk
Evan Brown
|8:46 AM
EDT
|1
Hayden Springer
Kris Ventura
Mason Andersen
|8:46 AM
EDT
|10
Will Chandler
Matthew Riedel
Otto Black
|8:57 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Norman Xiong
Michael La Sasso
|8:57 AM
EDT
|10
Taylor Dickson
John Pak
Dominic Clemons
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Joel Dahmen
Keith Mitchell
Kevin Roy
|12:10 PM
EDT
|10
Justin Lower
Mac Meissner
Isaiah Salinda
|12:21 PM
EDT
|1
Nate Lashley
Patrick Rodgers
Vince Whaley
|12:21 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Gerard
Chan Kim
Aldrich Potgieter
|12:32 PM
EDT
|1
Danny Willett
Henrik Norlander
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:32 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Greyson Sigg
|12:43 PM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Jake Knapp
Tom Kim
|12:43 PM
EDT
|10
Harry Hall
Joseph Bramlett
Aaron Wise
|12:54 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Hideki Matsuyama
Max Homa
|12:54 PM
EDT
|10
Davis Thompson
Chris Kirk
Si Woo Kim
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
|1:05 PM
EDT
|10
Matt McCarty
Davis Riley
Camilo Villegas
|1:16 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Svensson
|1:16 PM
EDT
|10
Garrick Higgo
Rafael Campos
Nick Hardy
|1:27 PM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Max Greyserman
Nicolai Højgaard
|1:27 PM
EDT
|10
Chad Ramey
Sam Ryder
Harry Higgs
|1:38 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Palmer
Beau Hossler
Ben Kohles
|1:38 PM
EDT
|10
Kevin Kisner
Doug Ghim
Ricky Castillo
|1:49 PM
EDT
|1
Kevin Velo
Luke Clanton
Brett White
|1:49 PM
EDT
|10
Harrison Endycott
Takumi Kanaya
William Mouw
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Frankie Capan III
Braden Thornberry
James Piot
|2:00 PM
EDT
|10
Paul Peterson
Kaito Onishi
Andi Xu
|2:11 PM
EDT
|1
Philip Knowles
Thomas Rosenmueller
Ben Cook
|2:11 PM
EDT
|10
Thriston Lawrence
Jackson Suber
Joe Hooks
|2:22 PM
EDT
|1
Anders Albertson
Cristobal Del Solar
Vince Covello
|2:22 PM
EDT
|10
Rikuya Hoshino
Gordon Sargent
Ashton McCulloch