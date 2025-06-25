 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Joey Logano earns $1 million bonus through new NASCAR program
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Roy set Rocket Classic record with matching 62s in Round 1
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Cassie Porter, Gemma Dryburgh lead LPGA's team event, with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang one back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_smx_insiderintvdrg_250626.jpg
Dr. Gubernick is a ‘body mechanic’ for the riders
nbc_smx_podiumsouthwick_250626(2).jpg
Analyzing podium odds for Pro Motocross, Southwick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Rocket Classic 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Detroit Golf Club

  
Published June 25, 2025 10:53 AM
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
June 26, 2025 06:43 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

This week’s PGA Tour stop is at Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic. Here’s a look at first-round tee times and groupings in Detroit, Michigan (click here for second-round tee times).

Rocket Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
TV times and more for this week’s PGA Tour event, the Rocket Classic.

Time
TeePlayers
6:45 AM
EDT		1

Adam Hadwin

Victor Perez

David Skinns

6:45 AM
EDT		10

Lanto Griffin

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

6:56 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Baddeley

Patrick Fishburn

Ben Silverman

6:56 AM
EDT		10

Carson Young

Will Gordon

Thorbjørn Olesen

7:07 AM
EDT		1

Trey Mullinax

Rico Hoey

Chandler Phillips

7:07 AM
EDT		10

Andrew Putnam

David Lipsky

Danny Walker

7:18 AM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Patton Kizzire

Peter Malnati

7:18 AM
EDT		10

Min Woo Lee

Cam Davis

Wyndham Clark

7:29 AM
EDT		1

Luke List

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

7:29 AM
EDT		10

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Patrick Cantlay

7:40 AM
EDT		1

Joe Highsmith

Brice Garnett

Francesco Molinari

7:40 AM
EDT		10

Akshay Bhatia

Rickie Fowler

Matt Fitzpatrick

7:51 AM
EDT		1

Webb Simpson

Zach Johnson

Byeong Hun An

7:51 AM
EDT		10

Nick Dunlap

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Schenk

8:02 AM
EDT		1

Karl Vilips

Matt Wallace

Taylor Moore

8:02 AM
EDT		10

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

8:13 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Champ

Michael Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

8:13 AM
EDT		10

Ben Martin

Rasmus Højgaard

Jeremy Paul

8:24 AM
EDT		1

Sami Valimaki

Max McGreevy

Alejandro Tosti

8:24 AM
EDT		10

Trevor Cone

Noah Goodwin

Paul Waring

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Antoine Rozner

Quade Cummins

David Ford

8:35 AM
EDT		10

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Evan Brown

8:46 AM
EDT		1

Hayden Springer

Kris Ventura

Mason Andersen

8:46 AM
EDT		10

Will Chandler

Matthew Riedel

Otto Black

8:57 AM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Norman Xiong

Michael La Sasso
(a)

8:57 AM
EDT		10

Taylor Dickson

John Pak

Dominic Clemons
(a)

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Joel Dahmen

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Roy

12:10 PM
EDT		10

Justin Lower

Mac Meissner

Isaiah Salinda

12:21 PM
EDT		1

Nate Lashley

Patrick Rodgers

Vince Whaley

12:21 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Gerard

Chan Kim

Aldrich Potgieter

12:32 PM
EDT		1

Danny Willett

Henrik Norlander

Ryo Hisatsune

12:32 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Greyson Sigg

12:43 PM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Jake Knapp

Tom Kim

12:43 PM
EDT		10

Harry Hall

Joseph Bramlett

Aaron Wise

12:54 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Hideki Matsuyama

Max Homa

12:54 PM
EDT		10

Davis Thompson

Chris Kirk

Si Woo Kim

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

1:05 PM
EDT		10

Matt McCarty

Davis Riley

Camilo Villegas

1:16 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Svensson

1:16 PM
EDT		10

Garrick Higgo

Rafael Campos

Nick Hardy

1:27 PM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Max Greyserman

Nicolai Højgaard

1:27 PM
EDT		10

Chad Ramey

Sam Ryder

Harry Higgs

1:38 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Palmer

Beau Hossler

Ben Kohles

1:38 PM
EDT		10

Kevin Kisner

Doug Ghim

Ricky Castillo

1:49 PM
EDT		1

Kevin Velo

Luke Clanton

Brett White

1:49 PM
EDT		10

Harrison Endycott

Takumi Kanaya

William Mouw

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Frankie Capan III

Braden Thornberry

James Piot

2:00 PM
EDT		10

Paul Peterson

Kaito Onishi

Andi Xu

2:11 PM
EDT		1

Philip Knowles

Thomas Rosenmueller

Ben Cook

2:11 PM
EDT		10

Thriston Lawrence

Jackson Suber

Joe Hooks

2:22 PM
EDT		1

Anders Albertson

Cristobal Del Solar

Vince Covello

2:22 PM
EDT		10

Rikuya Hoshino

Gordon Sargent

Ashton McCulloch
(a)