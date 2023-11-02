Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley headline Boston’s TGL team

Prime-time golf has its first team following Thursday’s announcement that TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy will join Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton on Boston Common Golf.

TGL, the virtual golf league set to begin play in January, will feature six, four-player teams competing in made-for-television matches starting Jan. 9. Each match will use a combination of a state-of-the-art simulator and adjustable green complex at the league’s custom-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports culture,” McIlroy said in a statement from Boston Commons Golf. “TGL brings a unique dimension to the game, and I can’t wait to stand with Adam, Keegan, and Tyrrell as my teammates. It’s a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don’t often see in the game of golf.”

Five of the league’s six teams have ownership groups with Boston Commons Golf owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has been linked in multiple reports to the PGA Tour as a potential private equity investor in the circuit.

Bradley grew up in New England and is a passionate Boston sports fan while Scott won his first PGA Tour event, the 2003 Deutsche Bank Championship, in Massachusetts.

Justin Thomas has been announced as a team member with Atlanta and Collin Morikawa with Los Angeles.

TGL, which was founded by McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Mike McCarley, will include five regular season matches with the top four teams advancing to a playoff.