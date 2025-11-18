 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
CME Group Tour Championship 2025: How to watch, tee times for LPGA season finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 18, 2025 01:44 PM
Are the Tour's best playing in enough fall events?
November 18, 2025 12:47 PM
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the amount of golf top PGA Tour golfers are participating in this fall, and if the sport's elite are playing enough as it is.

This is it, the last full-field PGA Tour event for players to earn cards for next season.

The RSM Classic is the 46th and final official tournament on the Tour’s 2025 schedule. The top 100 in FedExCup points at the event’s conclusion will have full exempt status in ’26.

Here’s how you can watch the action at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia (all times EST; click here for tee times and leaderboard):

CME Group Tour Championship - Round Three
CME Group Tour Championship 2025: How to watch, tee times for LPGA season finale
Here’s how to watch the LPGA’s season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 23