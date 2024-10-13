 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Chicago Marathon
2024 Chicago Marathon Results
AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR makes changes to Roval frontstretch chicane after driver complaints
2022 Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich shatters women’s marathon world record at Chicago Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_oht_coachvic_241010.jpg
Coach Vic delivers leadership to flag football
nbc_cfb_osufinalplay_241012.jpg
Relive the final wild play of Ohio State-Oregon
nbc_rtf_osulessons_241012.jpg
Buckeyes’ defense stumbles in tight loss to Ducks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Chicago Marathon
2024 Chicago Marathon Results
AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR makes changes to Roval frontstretch chicane after driver complaints
2022 Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich shatters women’s marathon world record at Chicago Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_oht_coachvic_241010.jpg
Coach Vic delivers leadership to flag football
nbc_cfb_osufinalplay_241012.jpg
Relive the final wild play of Ohio State-Oregon
nbc_rtf_osulessons_241012.jpg
Buckeyes’ defense stumbles in tight loss to Ducks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ruoning Yin fires 64 to win fourth LPGA event at Buick Shanghai

  
Published October 13, 2024 10:32 AM

SHANGHAI — Ruoning Yin shot an 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament, the fourth career LPGA victory for the Chinese player

Yin trailed third-round leader Mao Saigo of Japan by one stroke, but rallied with birdies on five of the final six holes. Yin finished on 25-under 263 for the four rounds at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Saigo closed with a 71 and tied for second with Sei Young Kim of South Korea, who carded a 68. Saigo was looking for her first LPGA Tour victory. They were both six strokes off the lead, finishing at 19-under 269.

Two of the LPGA’s top players — Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko — were not in the field this week in China. Both are entered next week in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

Yealimi Noh of the United States carded a 67 on Sunday to finish in fourth place, seven strokes behind the winner.

Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea shot a 62, the low round of the tournament. She finished tied for fifth, nine shots off the pace.