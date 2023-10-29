 Skip navigation
Sami Välimäki beats Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win Qatar Masters

  
Published October 29, 2023 12:19 PM
Claiming his second World Tour title, Finland’s Sami Valimaki poses with the winner’s trophy at the end of the European Tour’s Qatar Masters, at the Doha Golf Club, in Doha on October 29, 2023. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, Qatar — Sami Välimäki beat Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win the Qatar Masters on Sunday for his second career victory on the DP World Tour.

Välimäki started the final round a shot behind leader Campillo but caught up on the back nine to take the lead with a birdie on the par-three 17th, but Campillo birdied the par-five 18th to join Välimäki on 18 under and force a playoff. Välimäki was 3 under for the round and Campillo 2 under.

Valimaki’s victory in the Qatar Masters was his second on the DP World Tour and first since the Oman Open in 2020. Campillo could only manage par on the first playoff hole as Välimäki made birdie to secure his first win since the Oman Open in 2020, which he also won in a playoff. It’s the 11th DP World Tour Tour win by a Finnish golfer and the first since Kalle Samooja won the Porsche European Open in June 2022.

“It’s hard to talk. It’s been a long journey and feels great,” Välimäki said. “I work so hard and I feel like I’ve earned it a couple of times, but it hasn’t come my way. That’s why it feels so amazing.”

Campillo was aiming to win the Qatar Masters for the second time after taking the title in 2020.

Scott Jamieson and Nacho Elvira tied for third on 16 under, two shots off the leaders.