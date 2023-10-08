Sanderson Farms leader Ben Griffin is super superstitious

Ben Griffin isn’t just a little ‘stitious.

“I’m superstitious,” said the PGA Tour rookie, who leads the Sanderson Farms Championship by three shots entering Sunday’s final round in Jackson, Mississippi.

That’s why Griffin planned on sticking to his routine on Saturday night – head to the therapy truck, slip on the Normatec boots for 10 minutes, ice a couple of his bothersome toes and then hit up the same Thai restaurant that he’s gone to each of the previous three nights.

“I’m going to order the same thing,” said Griffin, who on Friday talked about how winning the Sanderson as a vegan served as a little extra motivation, even if only for the giggles.

As he prepared to again chase his first PGA Tour title, Griffin said he expected some family and friends to show up Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson. Not that that would change his routine, either.

Griffin is seemingly locked in right now. Each of the past two days he’s called his shot – before a Friday 63 and once more prior to Saturday’s third-round 66 that saw Griffin card six birdies and go bogey-free for the second straight round. (Griffin, at 20 under, has just one bogey to his name through 54 holes.)

“This game is about managing misses, and I’m proud of the way I’ve been able to do that this week,” said Griffin, who is third in both strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained putting. “I just feel like I’ve been a little tighter with my shots.”

Griffin has nine top-25s in his first season on Tour, though he’s cooled off considerably since the spring. Last fall, he nearly won the Bermuda Championship, leading by two shots with seven holes to play before closing in 6 over to drop to T-3.

After that disappointing finish, Griffin said he got “a little too comfortable.”

All these months later, he chalks it up to getting “too aggressive” and second-guessing himself too often.

“I’ve said disciplined a few times,” Griffin said Saturday, “but it’s so important to just really be committed and focus in on your targets and execute that way.”

And stick to your routine – and in Griffin’s case, your superstitions.