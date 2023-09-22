 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Solheim Cup, Day 2 foursomes: Both sides repeating teams

  
Published September 22, 2023 03:20 PM

The U.S. leads Europe, 5-3, after Day 1 of the Solheim Cup, thanks in large part to its performance in the morning foursomes.

The Americans swept the alternate-shot format, 4-0, and they will send out three of the same teams in Friday’s foursomes. So, too, will Europe.

The only difference for the United States will be Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho teaming. Neither played foursomes on Day 1. The sole change for the home team is Emily Kristine Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda. Pedersen teamed with Charley Hull in the first session and lost, 5 and 4. Ciganda sat out the opening frame.

While there are multiple duplicate teams, there are no repeat matches from Day 1 foursomes.

Here’s a look at the Day 2 matchups, with fourballs to be played Saturday afternoon at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain:

  • 2:10 a.m. ET: Lilia Vu/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) vs. Emily Kristine Pedersen/Carlota Ciganda (EUR)
  • 2:22 a.m. ET: Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang (USA) vs. Anna Nordqvist/Leona Maguire (EUR)
  • 2:34 a.m. ET: Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz (USA) vs. Georgia Hall/Celine Boutier (EUR)
  • 2:46 a.m. ET: Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee (USA) vs. Maja Stark/Linn Grant (EUR)

Sitting: U.S.: Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight, Angel Yin and Rose Zhang; Europe: Charley Hull, Caroline Hedwall, Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom.