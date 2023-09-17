 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Solheim Cup records: Most matches won, played; biggest wins; best duos

  
Published September 17, 2023 01:42 PM

Anna Nordqvist has a chance to climb the record books at this week’s 18th Solheim Cup, which begins Friday at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Malaga, Spain.

The 36-year-old Swede will be representing Europe in her eighth match, three shy of Laura Davies’ Solheim Cup record. Also, with two foursomes wins this week, Nordvist will move to second on the all-time list, just two behind Annika Sorenstam’s record of 11 foursomes matches won.

Nordqvist, though, isn’t the only player looking to pad her impressive Solheim stats. European teammates Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall are 3-0-1 as a pair in this event, and two more match wins would tie them for the most points earned by a duo in Solheim Cup history.

The U.S. leads the all-time series 10-7, though Europe has taken each of the past two editions. Of the 444 total matches played in this competition, Americans are 196-181-67 (229.5 to 214.5 points).

Here is a look at some notable records:

Most Solheim Cups played
Europe – 12, Laura Davies
U.S. – 9, Cristie Kerr and Juli Inkster

Most matches played
Europe – 46, Laura Davies
U.S. – 38, Cristie Kerr

Most foursomes matches played
Europe – 17, Catriona Matthew
U.S. – 15, Juli Inkster

Most four-ball matches played
Europe – 19, Laura Davies
U.S. – 17, Cristie Kerr

Most singles matches played
Europe – 12, Laura Davies
U.S. – 9, Cristie Kerr and Juli Inkster

Most matches won
Europe – 22, Laura Davies and Annika Sorenstam
U.S. – 18, Cristie Kerr

Most foursomes matches won
Europe – 11, Annika Sorenstam
U.S. – 7, Paula Creamer

Most four-ball matches won
Europe – 9, Laura Davies and Suzann Pettersen
U.S. – 11, Cristie Kerr

Most singles matches won
Europe – 6, Catriona Matthew
U.S. – 6, Juli Inkster

Most matches won by duo
Europe – 5, Laura Davies/Alison Nicholas
U.S. – 4, Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson

Most points earned
Europe – 25, Laura Davies
U.S. – 21, Cristie Kerr

Most points earned by duo
Europe – 5, Laura Davies/Alison Nicholas
U.S. – 5, Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson

Best individual performances
5-0 – Caroline Hedwall, Europe (2013)
4-0-1 – Carin Koch, Europe (2022), Leona Maguire, Europe (2021)

Largest margin of victory
Europe – 8 points, 18-10 (2013)
U.S. – 7 points, 11.5-4.5 (1990)

Largest margin of victory, individual match
Europe – 6 and 5 (five different players or teams; most recently, Catriona Matthew, Europe, def. Paula Creamer in singles in 2011)
U.S. – 8 and 7 (Pat Bradley def. Trish Johnson in singles in 1990)

Youngest competitor
Europe – Charley Hull, 17 years, 149 days (2013)
U.S. – Lexi Thompson, 18 years, 187 days (2013)

Oldest competitor
Europe – Catriona Matthew, 47 years, 358 days (2017)
U.S. – Juli Inkster, 51 years, 91 days (2011)

Holes-in-one
1 – Anna Nordqvist (2013)