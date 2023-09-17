Solheim Cup records: Most matches won, played; biggest wins; best duos
Anna Nordqvist has a chance to climb the record books at this week’s 18th Solheim Cup, which begins Friday at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Malaga, Spain.
The 36-year-old Swede will be representing Europe in her eighth match, three shy of Laura Davies’ Solheim Cup record. Also, with two foursomes wins this week, Nordvist will move to second on the all-time list, just two behind Annika Sorenstam’s record of 11 foursomes matches won.
Nordqvist, though, isn’t the only player looking to pad her impressive Solheim stats. European teammates Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall are 3-0-1 as a pair in this event, and two more match wins would tie them for the most points earned by a duo in Solheim Cup history.
The U.S. leads the all-time series 10-7, though Europe has taken each of the past two editions. Of the 444 total matches played in this competition, Americans are 196-181-67 (229.5 to 214.5 points).
Here is a look at some notable records:
Most Solheim Cups played
Europe – 12, Laura Davies
U.S. – 9, Cristie Kerr and Juli Inkster
Most matches played
Europe – 46, Laura Davies
U.S. – 38, Cristie Kerr
Most foursomes matches played
Europe – 17, Catriona Matthew
U.S. – 15, Juli Inkster
Most four-ball matches played
Europe – 19, Laura Davies
U.S. – 17, Cristie Kerr
Most singles matches played
Europe – 12, Laura Davies
U.S. – 9, Cristie Kerr and Juli Inkster
Most matches won
Europe – 22, Laura Davies and Annika Sorenstam
U.S. – 18, Cristie Kerr
Most foursomes matches won
Europe – 11, Annika Sorenstam
U.S. – 7, Paula Creamer
Most four-ball matches won
Europe – 9, Laura Davies and Suzann Pettersen
U.S. – 11, Cristie Kerr
Most singles matches won
Europe – 6, Catriona Matthew
U.S. – 6, Juli Inkster
Most matches won by duo
Europe – 5, Laura Davies/Alison Nicholas
U.S. – 4, Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson
Most points earned
Europe – 25, Laura Davies
U.S. – 21, Cristie Kerr
Most points earned by duo
Europe – 5, Laura Davies/Alison Nicholas
U.S. – 5, Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson
Best individual performances
5-0 – Caroline Hedwall, Europe (2013)
4-0-1 – Carin Koch, Europe (2022), Leona Maguire, Europe (2021)
Largest margin of victory
Europe – 8 points, 18-10 (2013)
U.S. – 7 points, 11.5-4.5 (1990)
Largest margin of victory, individual match
Europe – 6 and 5 (five different players or teams; most recently, Catriona Matthew, Europe, def. Paula Creamer in singles in 2011)
U.S. – 8 and 7 (Pat Bradley def. Trish Johnson in singles in 1990)
Youngest competitor
Europe – Charley Hull, 17 years, 149 days (2013)
U.S. – Lexi Thompson, 18 years, 187 days (2013)
Oldest competitor
Europe – Catriona Matthew, 47 years, 358 days (2017)
U.S. – Juli Inkster, 51 years, 91 days (2011)
Holes-in-one
1 – Anna Nordqvist (2013)