Some Ryder Cup fans could have unique lodging in Ireland in 2027

When the Ryder Cup heads to Adare Manor in two years, some fans could be staying in some unique accommodations.

According to a report in The Times, there is a possibility that some of the 200,000 fans expected to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup in County Limerick, Ireland, would be housed in rooms aboard cruise ships, which would be docked at Foynes Point about a half-hour away.

The Times shared notes from a recent tourism board meeting, which included: “Docking a cruise ship at Foynes Port remains an option to facilitate staff or spectators for the event.”

The meeting notes also shared plans for “major rail transportation” and a new road called the Adare Bypass, which would help alleviate traffic. Thanks to the approval of “accelerated construction,” the road is on target to be completed in time for the matches, per the report, though there is a “potential issue” with park-and-ride sites as the Limerick city and county council doesn’t have the budget to acquire the necessary number of sites.