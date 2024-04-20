Stephanie Sparks, co-host of Golf Channel’s ‘Big Break’ series, dies at 50

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_wrmg97_jdencoxlastmatchV2_240419.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results
SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Jett Lawrence congratulates Coope Webb.JPG
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 14 coverage from Nashville: Jett Lawrence crashes but is fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX Rd 05 2024 Detroit Evan Ferry racing on Triumph.JPG
Triumph Motorcycles, Evan Ferry part ways in SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_carltonmorrisintv_240420.jpg
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
nbc_indy_willpowercrash_240420.jpg
Power crashes during practice at Long Beach
nbc_pl_lutonbreconvo_240420.jpg
Analyzing Luton’s ‘shocking’ loss to Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_wrmg97_jdencoxlastmatchV2_240419.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results
SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Jett Lawrence congratulates Coope Webb.JPG
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 14 coverage from Nashville: Jett Lawrence crashes but is fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX Rd 05 2024 Detroit Evan Ferry racing on Triumph.JPG
Triumph Motorcycles, Evan Ferry part ways in SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_carltonmorrisintv_240420.jpg
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
nbc_indy_willpowercrash_240420.jpg
Power crashes during practice at Long Beach
nbc_pl_lutonbreconvo_240420.jpg
Analyzing Luton’s ‘shocking’ loss to Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephanie Sparks, co-host of Golf Channel’s ‘Big Break’ series, dies at 50

  
Published April 20, 2024 01:52 PM
PGA: SEP 12 Utah Open - Second Round

Utah Open 09 Former All American golfer and Golf Channel personality Stephanie Sparks is seen here broadcasting live during Third Round action of the Utah Open at Willow Creek Country Club in Sandy Utah. (Photo by kenneth e. dennis/icon smi/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stephanie Sparks, who co-hosted Golf Channel’s “Big Break” reality series for several seasons, died April 13. She was 50.

Sparks, born in Wheeling, West Virginia, was a standout amateur who won the prestigious North and South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst in 1992. The following year, she won the Women’s Western and the Women’s Eastern amateurs. She was also a member of the 1994 U.S. Curtis Cup team and was an All-America selection at Duke University.

After turning professional, Sparks played on the LPGA’s developmental circuit and made it to the big tour in 2000. Chronic back pain, however, cut short her playing career.

Sparks found a second career at Golf Channel, where she hosted multiple shows, including “Big Break,” “Golf with Style!” and “Playing Lessons with the Pros.”

She also played the role of three-time U.S. Women’s amateur champion Alexa Stirling in the 2004 movie “Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius.”

A few years later, in 2008, Sparks made a final LPGA start, when she was given a sponsor exemption into the Ginn Open. It offered her a formal chance to say goodbye as a playing professional, something her physical health wouldn’t allow in her prime.

Sparks’ obituary page notes that she was an advocate for hospice care and supported Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation and the Barber Fund in Orlando.

A private family service will be held in Elm Grove, West Virginia, at Kepner Funeral Home.