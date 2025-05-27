 Skip navigation
Stephen Curry returns to American Century Championship after walk-off eagle victory in 2023

  
Published May 27, 2025 12:00 PM

Stephen Curry and his viral-producing talents are returning to this year’s American Century Championship.

Curry won the celebrity golf event in 2023 with a walk-off eagle. He did not compete last year as he was preparing to help lead Team USA to gold in basketball at the Paris Olympics.

The NBA icon authored the most dramatic conclusion in ACC history two years ago when he rolled in an 18-foot eagle on the par-5 finisher to defeat tennis’ Mardy Fish (video above). Because of how the modified Stableford scoring system works, had Curry missed the putt and made birdie, he would have lost by 1 point.

It was one of multiple exhilarating moments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course for one of sports’ all-time dynamic performers. He made four eagles that week, including a hole-in-one at the 165-yard, par-3 seventh in Round 2.
Curry goes wild after ace at Lake Tahoe
Steph Curry may have been out of breath celebrating his hole-in-one on No. 7 at the American Century Championship, but the occasion was certainly well worth it.

Curry will be joined in the field by Fish, who won last year’s tournament, as well as Curry’s father, Dell, and brother, Seth. Players among the field of 90 sports and entertainment stars range from Travis and Jason Kelce, to Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, to Colin Jost and Nate Bargatze, to Charles Barkley and Alex Rodriguez.

The event will take place July 11-13 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. NBC and Peacock will have live coverage of all three rounds.