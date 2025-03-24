 Skip navigation
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published March 24, 2025 10:47 AM

The PGA Tour heads to the Lonestar State for the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Texas Children’s Houston Open?

March 27-30 at Memorial Park Golf Course (par 70, 7,475 yards) in Houston, Texas.

How to watch the Texas Children’s Houston Open

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

March 27

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

March 28

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

March 29

  • 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 3-6PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App

March 30

  • 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 3-6PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App

This week’s TV times: LPGA, DPWT, PGA Tour Champions and more

Who is in the field at the Texas Children’s Houston Open?

There are 156 players eligible to compete. The top two players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, are in attendance. Other notables include: Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap, Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala.

Click here for the full field.

What is the Texas Children’s Houston Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.5 million with $1,710,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open?

Stephan Jaeger won his first PGA Tour event, finishing a stroke clear of five others, including Scottie Scheffler, who had a 5-foot putt on the final hole to force a playoff but missed.

The final round began with a five-way tie for the lead and eight players held a at least a share of the top spot Sunday. Jaeger birdied the ninth hole and then parred out after the turn. It proved enough as others fell off.