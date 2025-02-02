This Florida State player is unbeaten against Lottie Woad – and everybody else – this season

Lottie Woad is the world’s top-ranked amateur for a reason. The reigning Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion in recent months can count a runner-up at the NCAA Championship, T-10 at the AIG Women’s Open, and after Sunday’s solo second at the spring-opening Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico, five top-3 showings.

During that college stretch, she boasts a win and has lost to just six players.

Three of those players are the same person, teammate Mirabel Ting.

Ting won for the third time in as many starts, staying undefeated with a whopping six-shot victory over Woad at Guadalajara Country Club. Ting was tied with Virginia’s Amanda Sambach for the 36-hole lead before Ting rattled off five birdies and an eagle for a closing 6-under 66. Sambach closed in 73 to slide to third, a shot back of Woad, who shot 70.

“She flat out golfed her ball today. It was unreal,” Florida State head coach Amy Bond said of Ting, who captured the Folds of Honor Collegiate and Schooner Fall Classic last fall while missing two tournaments to tee it up in the LPGA’s Maybank Championship, where she was T-12. She was fourth in WAGR entering this week.

To compare, Woad, a junior, has won three times in her college career. This is Ting’s fifth victory, fourth as a Seminole, which puts her just three shy of the program record held by Matilda Castren.

USC’s Jasmine Koo and Samford’s Gabi Nicastro are the only other playera to have won three events this season.

Unsurprisingly, the Seminoles, ranked No. 12 in the country, won the team title as well. TCU placed second at 4 under, six back of Florida State. Virginia, Houston and N.C. State rounded out the top five.